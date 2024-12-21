Niels Vandeputte solos to win his first World Cup in muddy Hulst

By
published

Felipe Orts second and Pim Ronhaar third in first race of doubleheader weekend

Belgian Niels Vandeputte competes during the men&#039;s elite race at the &#039;CAPS Urban Cross Kortrijk&#039; cyclocross cycling event, the fourth stage (out of 7) in the Exact Cross 2024-2025 competition in Kortrijk on November 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Niels Vandeputte did everything right on the muddy technical course in Hulst, soloing to his first-ever World Cup victory. The win in the Netherlands marked the third triumph of the season for the 24-year-old Alpecin-Deceuninck rider.

Just like in the women’s race, Vandeputte surged ahead on the first lap and steadily extended his lead throughout the seven-lap contest. He built a commanding 31-second advantage before the chasers closed the gap in the final two laps. In the end, Vandeputte held on to win by 9 seconds over second-place finisher Felipe Orts (Ridley).

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 