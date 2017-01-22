Vos shows her form with a solo victory in Hoogerheide World Cup
De Boer seals overall World Cup over Cant
Elite Women: -
Marianne Vos (VM3) showed she is ready for next weekend’s World Cyclo-cross Championships with a dominant victory at the final World Cup race in Hoogerheide.
Vos finished solo, ahead of compatriots Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and young Annemarie Worst (Mijn Bad Liv-Giant). Sophie de Boer (Breepark) finished seventh but had already secured overall World Cup victory last week in Fiuggi, Italy.
On a fast, frozen course, Vos easily distanced her rival halfway round the penultimate lap. After her third consecutive World Cup victory she is now the clear favourite for the world title in Bieles, Luxembourg, next week.
“Well yeah, I already felt good the last weeks but it’s good to have such a race and final preparation”, Vos told Sporza in the post-race flash interview.
She did point out that her eighth world title wasn’t in the pocket yet. “It’s not yet so far. I have this World Cup victory but of course I’m already focused on next week as well.”
Numerous crashes
The win for Vos came after a tumultuous race in which numerous top riders crashed at the front of the race. The first rider to tumble was world champion Thalita de Jong (Lares-Waowdeals). She was leading a long line of riders during the opening lap and after a difficult 180-degree corner De Jong gapped Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team) and the rest of the field. However a few moments later, the world champion slipped out and crashed hard on a seemingly easy descent. De Jong crashed on her left flank and hurt her knee. After much of the field passed her, she limped away with her bike. De Jong briefly tried to ride but quickly abandoned the race.
Up front Vos tested her rivals a first time during the second of six laps. She opened up a gap on Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team), Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank) and Lucinda Brand. At the end of the second lap Nash trailed Vos, with Cant and Brand a few seconds further back. Pan-American champion Katherine Compton and Eva Lechner were trailing Vos by fifteen seconds. A few moments later, Vos switched bikes after discovering a problem with her handlebars. Other bike switches followed during the third lap and when the riders started the fourth lap there were a dozen of riders back in contention for the victory.
After the crash from De Jong in the opening lap, more riders crashed on the ice and sandy tracks. First Compton crashed and was slow to get going again; then Chiara Teocchi (Bianchi-Countervail), Lise-Marie Henzelin (Switzerland), Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans), teammates Eva Lechner and Katerina Nash went down and became tangled. At the end of this tumultuous lap, there were six leaders remaining upfront, including Vos, Cant, Brand, Worst, De Boer and Laura Verdonschot (Marlux-Napoleon Games).
A few moments later, on reaching a technical section in the forest, Vos surged to the front for the second time. On an uphill section she opened up a gap on Brand and the rest of the group. When reaching the long stairs that included a painful 44 concrete steps, Vos was at the top when the rest had only arrived at the bottom.
By the end of the lap, Vos had a lead of 18 seconds on the five chasers. During the final lap Vos made no mistakes and easily held on to win alone.
“I attacked at one lap and a half from the end. That’s ten minutes of racing and that should work out. I felt good and straight away I had a gap, but anything can happen, slipping away, so it was better to have a bonus”, Vos said.
An all Dutch podium
On the podium Vos was flanked by two compatriots: Brand and Worst, giving the Dutch crowd plenty to cheer about.
“We’re in a good position. Too bad home rider Thalita de Jong literally crashed away”, Vos added.
Brand opened up a gap on the other chasers in the final lap while De Boer and Verdonschot were quickly dropped. Cant was unable to get back to Brand and shortly before the finish; she was also unable to keep up with Worst. It was both riders first ever World Cup podium.
Cant finished fourth, well ahead of Verdonschot. That gave her just enough points to overtake Katerina Nash and move into second place in the overall World Cup standings. Nash finished third in the sprint for sixth place that was won by British rider Evie Richards. Helen Wyman (Kona) made her comeback in the World Cup after a hard crash at the European championships, finishing twentieth.
Overall victory in the 2016-2017 Telenet UCI World Cup went to Sophie de Boer despite a poor performance today. She had already secured the victory in Fiuggi, Italy, last week.
Last year, De Boer won in Hoogerheide on a muddy course. This year she never took the initiative on the fast course, finishing just behind Richards.
Ellen Noble finished 39th in Hoogerheide, despite a good star but she was the best under 23 rider of the 2016-2017 World Cup.
The 2017 UCI Cyclo-cross World championships will be held in Bieles, Luxembourg next week, with Vos now the huge favourite for yet another world title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:48
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|3
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:00:15
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:00:17
|5
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:00:21
|6
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:00:22
|7
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team
|8
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-Nnof
|9
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Steylaerts
|0:00:32
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:35
|11
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:36
|12
|Helene Clauzel (Fra)
|0:00:41
|13
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:02
|14
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team
|0:01:05
|15
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:01:14
|16
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|0:01:23
|17
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache
|0:01:28
|18
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:01:31
|19
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:01:36
|20
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:01:46
|21
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:47
|22
|Evita Muzic (Fra)
|0:01:50
|23
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:01:55
|24
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|25
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:56
|26
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|0:01:59
|27
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita)
|0:02:00
|28
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:01
|29
|Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:07
|30
|Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|0:02:09
|31
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|32
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:02:10
|33
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|0:02:11
|34
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|0:02:13
|35
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:02:20
|36
|Jade Wiel (Fra)
|0:02:23
|37
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:02:32
|38
|Lucie Chainel (Fra)
|0:02:44
|39
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:02:54
|40
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|0:02:56
|41
|Ffion James (GBr)
|0:02:57
|42
|Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Jpn)
|0:02:58
|43
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:03:02
|44
|Amira Mellor (GBr) Next Wyman/Kona
|0:03:19
|45
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:03:23
|46
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|47
|Maina Galand (Fra)
|0:03:24
|48
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|0:03:32
|49
|Cindy Montambault (Can) Trek Gpl
|0:03:37
|50
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Cogeas
|0:03:43
|51
|Miho Imai (Jpn)
|52
|Martina Kukulova (Cze)
|0:03:53
|53
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:04:15
|54
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
|0:04:20
|55
|Larissa Luttuschka (Ger)
|0:04:38
|56
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger)
|0:04:44
|57
|Naomi Williams (Aus)
|0:04:49
|58
|Tereza Vanickova (Cze)
|0:05:04
|59
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)
|0:05:17
|60
|Patrycja Swierczynska (Pol)
|61
|Waka Takeda (Jpn)
|0:05:19
|62
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:05:56
|63
|Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
|0:06:25
|64
|Rebecca Locke (Aus)
|0:06:26
|65
|Edie Antonia Rees (Lux)
|0:06:46
|66
|Nikola Bajgerova (Cze)
|0:07:05
|67
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|68
|Agnieszka Szpocinska (Pol)
|69
|Stacey Riedel (Aus)
|70
|Mara Schwager (Ger)
|71
|Olivia Nendick (Aus)
|DNF
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|DNF
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNS
|Nikola Noskova (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-Nnof
|484
|pts
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|395
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team
|393
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|353
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team
|298
|6
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|282
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|279
|8
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|270
|9
|Katherine Compton (USA) Kfc Racing P/B Trek/Panache
|249
|10
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|246
|11
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Steylaerts
|246
|12
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Wm3 Pro Cycling Team
|240
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|234
|14
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.Com
|218
|15
|Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|218
|16
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|208
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|208
|18
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|198
|19
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|184
|20
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita)
|171
|21
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|169
|22
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|164
|23
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|160
|24
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|154
|25
|Helene Clauzel (Fra)
|150
|26
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|147
|27
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|140
|28
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|137
|29
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|135
|30
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|135
|31
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|132
|32
|Nikola Noskova (Cze)
|131
|33
|Elle Anderson (USA) Elle Anderson Racing
|130
|34
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|127
|35
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|118
|36
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|118
|37
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|117
|38
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|117
|39
|Evita Muzic (Fra)
|108
|40
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|105
|41
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team
|98
|42
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|96
|43
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|93
|44
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|90
|45
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster
|90
|46
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel
|84
|47
|Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|80
|48
|Lucie Chainel (Fra)
|80
|49
|Jade Wiel (Fra)
|66
|50
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|63
|51
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|61
|52
|Ffion James (GBr)
|60
|53
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|58
|54
|Sara Casasola (Ita)
|57
|55
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Tenspeed Hero
|57
|56
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|55
|57
|Amira Mellor (GBr) Next Wyman/Kona
|54
|58
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|53
|59
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|50
|60
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger)
|48
|61
|Åsa-Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|48
|62
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Wm3 Pro Cycling Team
|47
|63
|Cindy Montambault (Can) Trek Gpl
|47
|64
|Sidney Mcgill (Can) Focus Cx Team Canada
|45
|65
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|43
|66
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/Ism
|40
|67
|Ashley Barson (Can) Focus Cx Team Canada
|40
|68
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra)
|39
|69
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|38
|70
|Francesca Baroni (Ita)
|37
|71
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
|36
|72
|Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|35
|73
|Jana Czeczinkarová (Cze)
|34
|74
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports
|34
|75
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|33
|76
|Nicole Koller (Swi)
|33
|77
|Jessica Cutler (USA)
|31
|78
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger)
|31
|79
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|29
|80
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|28
|81
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|26
|82
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|25
|83
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.Com
|25
|84
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|24
|85
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|24
|86
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|23
|87
|Anais Grimault (Fra)
|23
|88
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|21
|89
|Maina Galand (Fra)
|21
|90
|Nikola Bajgerova (Cze)
|20
|91
|Martina Kukulova (Cze)
|20
|92
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
|19
|93
|Melinda Mccutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling
|18
|94
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Cogeas
|18
|95
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|17
|96
|Audrey Menut (Fra)
|16
|97
|Fanny Stumpf (Fra)
|16
|98
|Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)
|15
|99
|Nicole Fede (Ita)
|14
|100
|Ida Jansson (Swe)
|13
|101
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|11
|102
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|10
|103
|Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Jpn)
|9
|104
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|9
|105
|Luisa Beck (Ger)
|9
|106
|Lara Krähemann (Swi)
|8
|107
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|8
|108
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr)
|8
|109
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|7
|110
|Tatiana Jaseková (Svk)
|7
|111
|Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa)
|6
|112
|Cyriane Muller (Fra)
|6
|113
|Carolin Schiff (Ger)
|6
|114
|Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)
|5
|115
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|4
|116
|Naomi Williams (Aus)
|4
|117
|Tina Zueger (Swi)
|3
|118
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|3
|119
|Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
|3
|120
|Patrycja Lorkowska (Pol)
|3
|121
|Saga Molin (Ecu)
|3
|122
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)
|2
|123
|Denisa Minarikova-Svecova (Cze)
|2
|124
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux)
|2
|125
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
|2
