Image 1 of 21

Marianne Vos (WM3) wins in Hoogerheide

Marianne Vos (WM3) wins in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Katerina Nash is always happy to be on the podium

Katerina Nash is always happy to be on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

Marianne Vos (WM3) wins in Hoogerheide

Marianne Vos (WM3) wins in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Evie Richards (Great Britain) had a strong race in Hoogerheide

Evie Richards (Great Britain) had a strong race in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

The Hoogerheide world cup

The Hoogerheide world cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Marianne Vos en route to victory

Marianne Vos en route to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Marianne Vos on the attack

Marianne Vos on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Sanne Cant

Sanne Cant
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale)

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Katerina Nash leads Vos

Katerina Nash leads Vos
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Katerina Nash at the head of the race

Katerina Nash at the head of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Katie Compton in Hoogerheide

Katie Compton in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport)

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Marianne Vos (WM3) wins

Marianne Vos (WM3) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

Marianne Vos checks for her winning gap

Marianne Vos checks for her winning gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Annemarie Worst (Netherlands) made the podium in Hoogerheide

Annemarie Worst (Netherlands) made the podium in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Ellen Noble (USA) won the U23 World Cup

Ellen Noble (USA) won the U23 World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

Marianne Vos (WM3) wins in Hoogerheide

Marianne Vos (WM3) wins in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

Marianne Vos topped the all Dutch Hoogerheide podium with Lucinda Brand and Annemarie Worst

Marianne Vos topped the all Dutch Hoogerheide podium with Lucinda Brand and Annemarie Worst
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Sophie De Boer won the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup over Sanne Cant and Katerina Nash

Sophie De Boer won the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup over Sanne Cant and Katerina Nash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (VM3) showed she is ready for next weekend’s World Cyclo-cross Championships with a dominant victory at the final World Cup race in Hoogerheide.

Vos finished solo, ahead of compatriots Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and young Annemarie Worst (Mijn Bad Liv-Giant). Sophie de Boer (Breepark) finished seventh but had already secured overall World Cup victory last week in Fiuggi, Italy.

On a fast, frozen course, Vos easily distanced her rival halfway round the penultimate lap. After her third consecutive World Cup victory she is now the clear favourite for the world title in Bieles, Luxembourg, next week.

“Well yeah, I already felt good the last weeks but it’s good to have such a race and final preparation”, Vos told Sporza in the post-race flash interview.

She did point out that her eighth world title wasn’t in the pocket yet. “It’s not yet so far. I have this World Cup victory but of course I’m already focused on next week as well.”

Numerous crashes

The win for Vos came after a tumultuous race in which numerous top riders crashed at the front of the race. The first rider to tumble was world champion Thalita de Jong (Lares-Waowdeals). She was leading a long line of riders during the opening lap and after a difficult 180-degree corner De Jong gapped Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team) and the rest of the field. However a few moments later, the world champion slipped out and crashed hard on a seemingly easy descent. De Jong crashed on her left flank and hurt her knee. After much of the field passed her, she limped away with her bike. De Jong briefly tried to ride but quickly abandoned the race.

Up front Vos tested her rivals a first time during the second of six laps. She opened up a gap on Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team), Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank) and Lucinda Brand. At the end of the second lap Nash trailed Vos, with Cant and Brand a few seconds further back. Pan-American champion Katherine Compton and Eva Lechner were trailing Vos by fifteen seconds. A few moments later, Vos switched bikes after discovering a problem with her handlebars. Other bike switches followed during the third lap and when the riders started the fourth lap there were a dozen of riders back in contention for the victory.

After the crash from De Jong in the opening lap, more riders crashed on the ice and sandy tracks. First Compton crashed and was slow to get going again; then Chiara Teocchi (Bianchi-Countervail), Lise-Marie Henzelin (Switzerland), Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans), teammates Eva Lechner and Katerina Nash went down and became tangled. At the end of this tumultuous lap, there were six leaders remaining upfront, including Vos, Cant, Brand, Worst, De Boer and Laura Verdonschot (Marlux-Napoleon Games).

A few moments later, on reaching a technical section in the forest, Vos surged to the front for the second time. On an uphill section she opened up a gap on Brand and the rest of the group. When reaching the long stairs that included a painful 44 concrete steps, Vos was at the top when the rest had only arrived at the bottom.

By the end of the lap, Vos had a lead of 18 seconds on the five chasers. During the final lap Vos made no mistakes and easily held on to win alone.

“I attacked at one lap and a half from the end. That’s ten minutes of racing and that should work out. I felt good and straight away I had a gap, but anything can happen, slipping away, so it was better to have a bonus”, Vos said.

An all Dutch podium

On the podium Vos was flanked by two compatriots: Brand and Worst, giving the Dutch crowd plenty to cheer about.

“We’re in a good position. Too bad home rider Thalita de Jong literally crashed away”, Vos added.

Brand opened up a gap on the other chasers in the final lap while De Boer and Verdonschot were quickly dropped. Cant was unable to get back to Brand and shortly before the finish; she was also unable to keep up with Worst. It was both riders first ever World Cup podium.

Cant finished fourth, well ahead of Verdonschot. That gave her just enough points to overtake Katerina Nash and move into second place in the overall World Cup standings. Nash finished third in the sprint for sixth place that was won by British rider Evie Richards. Helen Wyman (Kona) made her comeback in the World Cup after a hard crash at the European championships, finishing twentieth.

Overall victory in the 2016-2017 Telenet UCI World Cup went to Sophie de Boer despite a poor performance today. She had already secured the victory in Fiuggi, Italy, last week.

Last year, De Boer won in Hoogerheide on a muddy course. This year she never took the initiative on the fast course, finishing just behind Richards.

Ellen Noble finished 39th in Hoogerheide, despite a good star but she was the best under 23 rider of the 2016-2017 World Cup.

The 2017 UCI Cyclo-cross World championships will be held in Bieles, Luxembourg next week, with Vos now the huge favourite for yet another world title.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:42:48
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:13
3Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:00:15
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:00:17
5Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:21
6Evie Richards (GBr)0:00:22
7Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team
8Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-Nnof
9Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Steylaerts0:00:32
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:35
11Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:36
12Helene Clauzel (Fra)0:00:41
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:02
14Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team0:01:05
15Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com0:01:14
16Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:01:23
17Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache0:01:28
18Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:01:31
19Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:01:36
20Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:01:46
21Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:47
22Evita Muzic (Fra)0:01:50
23Manon Bakker (Ned)0:01:55
24Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
25Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:01:56
26Alicia Franck (Bel)0:01:59
27Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:02:00
28Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:01
29Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:07
30Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing0:02:09
31Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
32Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:02:10
33Marlene Petit (Fra)0:02:11
34Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)0:02:13
35Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:02:20
36Jade Wiel (Fra)0:02:23
37Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:02:32
38Lucie Chainel (Fra)0:02:44
39Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:02:54
40Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:02:56
41Ffion James (GBr)0:02:57
42Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Jpn)0:02:58
43Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:03:02
44Amira Mellor (GBr) Next Wyman/Kona0:03:19
45Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.Com0:03:23
46Stefanie Paul (Ger)
47Maina Galand (Fra)0:03:24
48Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:03:32
49Cindy Montambault (Can) Trek Gpl0:03:37
50Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Cogeas0:03:43
51Miho Imai (Jpn)
52Martina Kukulova (Cze)0:03:53
53Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:04:15
54Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:04:20
55Larissa Luttuschka (Ger)0:04:38
56Jessica Lambracht (Ger)0:04:44
57Naomi Williams (Aus)0:04:49
58Tereza Vanickova (Cze)0:05:04
59Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)0:05:17
60Patrycja Swierczynska (Pol)
61Waka Takeda (Jpn)0:05:19
62Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:05:56
63Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)0:06:25
64Rebecca Locke (Aus)0:06:26
65Edie Antonia Rees (Lux)0:06:46
66Nikola Bajgerova (Cze)0:07:05
67Suzie Godart (Lux)
68Agnieszka Szpocinska (Pol)
69Stacey Riedel (Aus)
70Mara Schwager (Ger)
71Olivia Nendick (Aus)
DNFCeylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
DNFThalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNSNikola Noskova (Cze)

World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-Nnof484pts
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank395
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team393
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions353
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team298
6Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing282
7Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo279
8Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement270
9Katherine Compton (USA) Kfc Racing P/B Trek/Panache249
10Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games246
11Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Steylaerts246
12Marianne Vos (Ned) Wm3 Pro Cycling Team240
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb234
14Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.Com218
15Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions218
16Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota208
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam208
18Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)198
19Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation184
20Chiara Teocchi (Ita)171
21Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam169
22Annemarie Worst (Ned)164
23Pavla Havlikova (Cze)160
24Manon Bakker (Ned)154
25Helene Clauzel (Fra)150
26Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions147
27Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)140
28Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling137
29Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team135
30Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones135
31Nadja Heigl (Aut)132
32Nikola Noskova (Cze)131
33Elle Anderson (USA) Elle Anderson Racing130
34Evie Richards (GBr)127
35Alicia Franck (Bel)118
36Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)118
37Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team117
38Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)117
39Evita Muzic (Fra)108
40Marlene Petit (Fra)105
41Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team98
42Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)96
43Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek93
44Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)90
45Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster90
46Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel84
47Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing80
48Lucie Chainel (Fra)80
49Jade Wiel (Fra)66
50Pauline Delhaye (Fra)63
51Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek61
52Ffion James (GBr)60
53Kathryn Cumming (USA)58
54Sara Casasola (Ita)57
55Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Tenspeed Hero57
56Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross55
57Amira Mellor (GBr) Next Wyman/Kona54
58Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing53
59Jena Greaser (USA)50
60Jessica Lambracht (Ger)48
61Åsa-Maria Erlandsson (Swe)48
62Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Wm3 Pro Cycling Team47
63Cindy Montambault (Can) Trek Gpl47
64Sidney Mcgill (Can) Focus Cx Team Canada45
65Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing43
66Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/Ism40
67Ashley Barson (Can) Focus Cx Team Canada40
68Maelle Grossetete (Fra)39
69Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)38
70Francesca Baroni (Ita)37
71Perrine Clauzel (Fra)36
72Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cuttin Crew35
73Jana Czeczinkarová (Cze)34
74Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports34
75Maghalie Rochette (Can)33
76Nicole Koller (Swi)33
77Jessica Cutler (USA)31
78Lisa Heckmann (Ger)31
79Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)29
80Sandra Walter (Can)28
81Kim Van De Steene (Bel)26
82Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid25
83Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.Com25
84Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb24
85Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops24
86Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano23
87Anais Grimault (Fra)23
88Stefanie Paul (Ger)21
89Maina Galand (Fra)21
90Nikola Bajgerova (Cze)20
91Martina Kukulova (Cze)20
92Anaïs Morichon (Fra)19
93Melinda Mccutcheon (USA) Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling18
94Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Cogeas18
95Geerte Hoeke (Ned)17
96Audrey Menut (Fra)16
97Fanny Stumpf (Fra)16
98Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)15
99Nicole Fede (Ita)14
100Ida Jansson (Swe)13
101Suzie Godart (Lux)11
102Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm10
103Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Jpn)9
104Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)9
105Luisa Beck (Ger)9
106Lara Krähemann (Swi)8
107Christine Vardaros (USA)8
108Emily Wadsworth (GBr)8
109Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)7
110Tatiana Jaseková (Svk)7
111Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa)6
112Cyriane Muller (Fra)6
113Carolin Schiff (Ger)6
114Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)5
115Elena Valentini (Ita)4
116Naomi Williams (Aus)4
117Tina Zueger (Swi)3
118Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek3
119Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)3
120Patrycja Lorkowska (Pol)3
121Saga Molin (Ecu)3
122Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)2
123Denisa Minarikova-Svecova (Cze)2
124Fabienne Schaus (Lux)2
125Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)2

 

