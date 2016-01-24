Trending

Dekker wins junior men's race in Hoogerheide

Dutch youngster claims top spot in the overall standings

Dutch cyclist Jens Dekker celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the junior's race at the second stop of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Zonhoven

Dutch cyclist Jens Dekker celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the junior's race at the second stop of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Zonhoven

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Dekker (Ned)0:44:16
2Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:00:27
3Thijs Wolsink (Ned)0:00:32
4Gage Hecht (USA)0:00:34
5Mickael Crispin (Fra)
6Florian Vermeersch (Bel)0:00:39
7Tanguy Turgis (Fra)0:00:49
8Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:00:52
9Mitch Groot (Ned)0:00:55
10Jari De Clercq (Bel)0:01:02
11Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:01:10
12Thymen Arensman (Ned)
13Thomas Bonnet (Fra)0:01:12
14Jappe Jaspers (Bel)0:01:20
15Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)0:01:25
16Michel Ries (Lux)0:01:32
17Victor Vandebosch (Bel)0:01:40
18Seppe Rombouts (Bel)0:01:56
19William Gascoyne (GBr)0:02:01
20Quinton Disera (Can)0:02:04
21Matthieu Legrand (Fra)0:02:09
22Niklas Markl (Ger)0:02:12
23Hakon Aalrust (Nor)0:02:14
24Maximilian Mobis (Ger)0:02:21
25Jan Gavenda (Cze)0:02:25
26Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:02:29
27Spencer Petrov (USA)0:02:37
28David Honzak (Cze)0:02:38
29Ben Turner (GBr)0:02:42
30Alessio Dhoore (Bel)0:02:43
31Cameron Beard (USA)0:02:47
32Jokin Alberdi (Spa)0:02:49
33Yannick Vrielink (Ned)0:02:52
34Lorenzo Calloni (Ita)0:02:53
35Kyle Agterberg (Ned)0:02:57
36Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)0:03:01
37Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:03:05
38Michele Bassani (Ita)0:03:06
39Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:03:16
40Felix Schreiber (Lux)0:03:22
41Edoardo Xillo (Ita)0:03:36
42Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:03:40
43Eric Brunner (USA)0:03:41
44Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)0:03:48
45Mauro Schmid (Swi)0:03:57
46Quentin Navarro (Fra)0:04:14
47Ken Conter (Lux)0:04:21
48Felix Keiser (Lux)0:04:22
49Brody Sanderson (Can)0:04:28
50Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
51Richard Brun (Spa)0:04:50
52Bryan Bouwmans (Ned)0:05:05
53Noah Fries (Lux)0:05:14
54Paul Rudolph (Ger)0:05:25
55Ted Pettersson (Swe)0:05:26
56Misch Leyder (Lux)0:05:44
57Noah Barrow (Aus)0:06:32
58David Jary (Cze)
59Fabian Bramer (Ger)0:06:37
60Andrea Pozzato (Ita)0:07:00
61Jack Kok (Swe)0:07:14
62Sindre Mohr (Nor)0:07:53
63Michael Owens (USA)0:07:54
64Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned)0:07:55
65Hijiri Oda (Jpn)-1 Lap
66Jan Gajdosik (Svk)
67Ben Walkerden (Aus)
68Jan Novak (Cze)-2 Laps

World Cup - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Dekker (Ned)220pts
2Jappe Jaspers (Bel)220
3Tanguy Turgis (Fra)170
4Mitch Groot (Ned)164
5Mickael Crispin (Fra)146
6Seppe Rombouts (Bel)130
7Thijs Wolsink (Ned)127
8Thomas Bonnet (Fra)126
9Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)123
10Gage Hecht (USA)115
11Florian Vermeersch (Bel)114
12Kevin Kuhn (Swi)113
13Toon Vandebosch (Bel)106
14Spencer Petrov (USA)86
15Thymen Arensman (Ned)86
16Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)65
17Thomas Pidcock (GBr)63
18Matthieu Legrand (Fra)61
19Alessio Dhoore (Bel)59
20Quentin Navarro (Fra)55
21Marino Noordam (Ned)54
22Jari De Clercq (Bel)52
23Jokin Alberdi (Spa)45
24Jarne Driesen (Bel)43
25Jarno Liessens (Bel)42
26Victor Vandebosch (Bel)34
27Niklas Markl (Ger)29
28Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)26
29Daniel Tulett (GBr)26
30Antoine Benoist (Fra)24
31Andreas Goeman (Bel)23
32Edoardo Xillo (Ita)22
33Josef Jelinek (Cze)21
34Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)21
35Alex Colman (Bel)20
36Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)20
37Maximilian Mobis (Ger)18
38Cameron Beard (USA)17
39Ben Turner (GBr)17
40Reno Bauters (Bel)16
41Jonas Brezina (Cze)16
42Michel Ries (Lux)15
43William Gascoyne (GBr)15
44Clement Levallois (Fra)14
45Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)13
46Michele Bassani (Ita)12
47Eric Brunner (USA)12
48Quinton Disera (Can)11
49Denzel Stephenson (USA)11
50Yentl Bekaert (Bel)11
51Jan Gavenda (Cze)10
52Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)9
53Lois Dufaux (Swi)9
54Hakon Aalrust (Nor)8
55Maxime Gagnaire (Fra)8
56Timo Kielich (Bel)8
57Antoine Raugel (Fra)6
58Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)6
59Paul Rudolph (Ger)6
60Mauro Schmid (Swi)4
61Yannick Vrielink (Ned)4
62Gianni Siebens (Bel)4
63David Honzak (Cze)3
64Dylan Maldonado (Fra)2
65Jeremy Montauban (Fra)1

Latest on Cyclingnews