Dekker wins junior men's race in Hoogerheide
Dutch youngster claims top spot in the overall standings
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:44:16
|2
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:00:27
|3
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned)
|0:00:32
|4
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:34
|5
|Mickael Crispin (Fra)
|6
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:00:39
|7
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra)
|0:00:49
|8
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:00:52
|9
|Mitch Groot (Ned)
|0:00:55
|10
|Jari De Clercq (Bel)
|0:01:02
|11
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:01:10
|12
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|13
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra)
|0:01:12
|14
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel)
|0:01:20
|15
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:01:25
|16
|Michel Ries (Lux)
|0:01:32
|17
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:40
|18
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:01:56
|19
|William Gascoyne (GBr)
|0:02:01
|20
|Quinton Disera (Can)
|0:02:04
|21
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
|0:02:09
|22
|Niklas Markl (Ger)
|0:02:12
|23
|Hakon Aalrust (Nor)
|0:02:14
|24
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger)
|0:02:21
|25
|Jan Gavenda (Cze)
|0:02:25
|26
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:02:29
|27
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:02:37
|28
|David Honzak (Cze)
|0:02:38
|29
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:02:42
|30
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel)
|0:02:43
|31
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:02:47
|32
|Jokin Alberdi (Spa)
|0:02:49
|33
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|0:02:52
|34
|Lorenzo Calloni (Ita)
|0:02:53
|35
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:02:57
|36
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)
|0:03:01
|37
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:03:05
|38
|Michele Bassani (Ita)
|0:03:06
|39
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:03:16
|40
|Felix Schreiber (Lux)
|0:03:22
|41
|Edoardo Xillo (Ita)
|0:03:36
|42
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:03:40
|43
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:03:41
|44
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|0:03:48
|45
|Mauro Schmid (Swi)
|0:03:57
|46
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|0:04:14
|47
|Ken Conter (Lux)
|0:04:21
|48
|Felix Keiser (Lux)
|0:04:22
|49
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:04:28
|50
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|51
|Richard Brun (Spa)
|0:04:50
|52
|Bryan Bouwmans (Ned)
|0:05:05
|53
|Noah Fries (Lux)
|0:05:14
|54
|Paul Rudolph (Ger)
|0:05:25
|55
|Ted Pettersson (Swe)
|0:05:26
|56
|Misch Leyder (Lux)
|0:05:44
|57
|Noah Barrow (Aus)
|0:06:32
|58
|David Jary (Cze)
|59
|Fabian Bramer (Ger)
|0:06:37
|60
|Andrea Pozzato (Ita)
|0:07:00
|61
|Jack Kok (Swe)
|0:07:14
|62
|Sindre Mohr (Nor)
|0:07:53
|63
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:07:54
|64
|Stijn Kalvenhaar (Ned)
|0:07:55
|65
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
|-1 Lap
|66
|Jan Gajdosik (Svk)
|67
|Ben Walkerden (Aus)
|68
|Jan Novak (Cze)
|-2 Laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|220
|pts
|2
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel)
|220
|3
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra)
|170
|4
|Mitch Groot (Ned)
|164
|5
|Mickael Crispin (Fra)
|146
|6
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|130
|7
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned)
|127
|8
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra)
|126
|9
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|123
|10
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|115
|11
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|114
|12
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|113
|13
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|106
|14
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|86
|15
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|86
|16
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|65
|17
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|63
|18
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
|61
|19
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel)
|59
|20
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|55
|21
|Marino Noordam (Ned)
|54
|22
|Jari De Clercq (Bel)
|52
|23
|Jokin Alberdi (Spa)
|45
|24
|Jarne Driesen (Bel)
|43
|25
|Jarno Liessens (Bel)
|42
|26
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel)
|34
|27
|Niklas Markl (Ger)
|29
|28
|Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)
|26
|29
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|26
|30
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|24
|31
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|23
|32
|Edoardo Xillo (Ita)
|22
|33
|Josef Jelinek (Cze)
|21
|34
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)
|21
|35
|Alex Colman (Bel)
|20
|36
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)
|20
|37
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger)
|18
|38
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|17
|39
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|17
|40
|Reno Bauters (Bel)
|16
|41
|Jonas Brezina (Cze)
|16
|42
|Michel Ries (Lux)
|15
|43
|William Gascoyne (GBr)
|15
|44
|Clement Levallois (Fra)
|14
|45
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
|13
|46
|Michele Bassani (Ita)
|12
|47
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|12
|48
|Quinton Disera (Can)
|11
|49
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|11
|50
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|11
|51
|Jan Gavenda (Cze)
|10
|52
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)
|9
|53
|Lois Dufaux (Swi)
|9
|54
|Hakon Aalrust (Nor)
|8
|55
|Maxime Gagnaire (Fra)
|8
|56
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|8
|57
|Antoine Raugel (Fra)
|6
|58
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|6
|59
|Paul Rudolph (Ger)
|6
|60
|Mauro Schmid (Swi)
|4
|61
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|4
|62
|Gianni Siebens (Bel)
|4
|63
|David Honzak (Cze)
|3
|64
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra)
|2
|65
|Jeremy Montauban (Fra)
|1
