One week ahead of the Heusden-Zolder 2016 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships the reigning world champion Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) showed that he’s not planning to renounce his title. The 21-year-old Dutch rider captured his fourth consecutive World Cup victory at the season finale in Hoogerheide on Sunday afternoon, finishing nearly a minute ahead of his biggest rival Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team).
“It was a very difficult race today, very tough. I’m happy because like some other riders I did a very intensive training week. I’m satisfied with the recovery I did until now,” Van der Poel said in the post-race flash interview.
He didn’t like to be referred to as the only favourite for next week’s world championships race. “The only? I wouldn’t say that. This is something entirely different [compared to] next week. Next week is a course that suits me very well. I’m really happy because I had a hard training week. Next week I want to take some rest and then I want to go for the super-compensation to prolong my title. It’s good to go home this way. I’m a pleased man. I prefer to head home like this than after being distanced.”
The mudfest at the race organized by Mathieu’s father Adrie van der Poel in Hoogerheide seemed to favour Van Aert over Van der Poel. Also strong veterans like Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) and Klaas Vantornout (Marlux-Napoleon Games) were expected to excel on this terrain. The outcome was somewhat different. For less than half a lap Van der Poel was biding his time behind a fast started Gianni Vermeersch (Marlux-Napoleon Games) and then he surged away. Van Aert seemed to struggle to find grip in Hoogerheide early on.
By the end of the opening lap he tried to set-up the chase on the world champion with Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Murprotec) and Kevin Pauwels (Marlux-Napoleon Games), trailing him by eight seconds. During the second of eight long laps Van der Poel kept extending his lead, even though Van Aert rode away from Pauwels and Sweeck. Briefly a big duel seemed to be coming up but Van der Poel quickly took away all hope for Van Aert.
Every lap he added about eight seconds to his advantage.
In the background, Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) bridged up with Sweeck and Pauwels. Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) tried to do the same but he ended up riding in no man’s land until the end of the race, finishing sixth.
With the victory gone a race within the race was going on for the World Cup standings. Van Aert was leading comfortably but behind him Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin), Kevin Pauwels and Sven Nys were battling for the remaining podium spots.
Van Aert was in control of the overall victory, riding well ahead of his last rival Van der Haar. Pauwels was distancing Nys for third place and maybe even threatening Van der Haar. Nys and Van der Haar were riding in a large group that battled for seventh place. Race leader Van der Poel secured his fifth place overall.
At the end of the fifth lap Nys surged forward but he was quickly halted in the deep mud on the talus, shortly before the finish. He went over the handlebars and from there he seemed to lose all aspirations for the World Cup podium, eventually finishing a distant 13th. European champion Van der Haar profited and accelerated away from the group, taking seventh place. Even though Pauwels rode away from Sweeck and Meeusen with three very fast laps, taking third place, it wasn’t enough to take over the second place overall from Van der Haar.
Sweeck briefly kept up with Pauwels and then rode alone for three laps, finishing fourth ahead of Meeusen. An emotional Toon Aert – he wasn’t selected for the world championships - finished sixth.
In the end nearly all riders held on to their World Cup spot.
Van Aert took second place and the overall World Cup victory. “I repeat what I’ve been saying for weeks: to me there’s only one top favourite for Zolder and that is Mathieu. Today everybody fell far too short on Mathieu, including me. I’m pleased the World Cup is in the pocket because when you start to calculate and take into account bad luck then there’s some stress. I’m pleased that Tim Merlier can come along to Zolder. It’s comforting to have a teammate along,” Van Aert told Telenet Play Sports.
The Belgian selection received an additional seventh spot because Van Aert won the World Cup.
Marcel Meisen was a surprising name in the top 10. The German rider finished ninth, clearly enjoying his ride in the Hoogerheide mud. Tim Merlier closed out the top 10 at more than three minutes from winner Van der Poel.
---
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|1:07:31
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:01:30
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|7
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:02:16
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|9
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:02:55
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:02
|11
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|12
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|13
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|0:03:20
|14
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:03:52
|15
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:00
|16
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|17
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|18
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|19
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec
|0:04:20
|20
|Michael Boros (Cze) Bkcp - Corendon
|0:04:32
|21
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Bkcp - Corendon
|0:04:40
|22
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|23
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|0:04:49
|24
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|0:04:52
|25
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:05:01
|26
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp - Corendon
|0:05:27
|27
|Ian Field (GBr)
|0:05:32
|28
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:42
|29
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:05:49
|30
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|0:05:53
|31
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|0:05:54
|32
|Lukas Fluckiger (Swi)
|0:06:13
|33
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:06:19
|34
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|0:06:21
|35
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|0:06:51
|36
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|0:06:59
|37
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:02
|38
|Alois Falenta (Fra)
|0:07:27
|39
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|-1 Lap
|40
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|41
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|42
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|43
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|44
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|45
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|-2 Laps
|46
|Garry Millburn (Aus)
|47
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|48
|Severin Saegesser (Swi)
|49
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|50
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|51
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|52
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|-3 Laps
|53
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|54
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|55
|Joachim Parbo (Den)
|56
|Allen Krughoff (USA)
|57
|Aaron Schooler (Can)
|58
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
|59
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|60
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|61
|Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor)
|62
|Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|63
|Mark Mcconnell (Can)
|-4 Laps
|64
|Ulrich Theobald (Ger)
|65
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
|66
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|67
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|68
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|69
|Martin Eriksson (Swe)
|70
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)
|-5 Laps
|71
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|476
|pts
|2
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|433
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|421
|4
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|389
|5
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp - Corendon
|385
|6
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|331
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|321
|8
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|284
|9
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|265
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|259
|11
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|252
|12
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|251
|13
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|231
|14
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|230
|15
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec
|227
|16
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|209
|17
|Michael Boros (Cze) Bkcp - Corendon
|209
|18
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|202
|19
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Bkcp - Corendon
|198
|20
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|195
|21
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|194
|22
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|181
|23
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|181
|24
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|179
|25
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|178
|26
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|163
|27
|Ian Field (GBr)
|151
|28
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|130
|29
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp - Corendon
|128
|30
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|121
|31
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec
|115
|32
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|115
|33
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|114
|34
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|114
|35
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|112
|36
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|110
|37
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|84
|38
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Corendon
|82
|39
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|78
|40
|Severin Saegesser (Swi)
|76
|41
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|74
|42
|Ismael Esteban Aguando (Spa)
|70
|43
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|67
|44
|Lukas Fluckiger (Swi)
|60
|45
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|52
|46
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|45
|47
|Ryan Trebon (USA)
|39
|48
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze)
|39
|49
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|38
|50
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|36
|51
|Alois Falenta (Fra)
|35
|52
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Bkcp - Corendon
|34
|53
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|32
|54
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|31
|55
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|31
|56
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|29
|57
|Adam Craig (USA)
|29
|58
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|27
|59
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|27
|60
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|23
|61
|James Driscoll (USA)
|23
|62
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|21
|63
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|20
|64
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|20
|65
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|19
|66
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|19
|67
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|68
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|18
|69
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|18
|70
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|17
|71
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|15
|72
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|15
|73
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|15
|74
|Mark Mcconnell (Can)
|14
|75
|Garry Millburn (Aus)
|14
|76
|Ole Quast (Ger)
|13
|77
|John Gadret (Fra)
|13
|78
|Brian Matter (USA)
|13
|79
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|12
|80
|Aaron Schooler (Can)
|12
|81
|Michael Schweizer (Ger)
|11
|82
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|83
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)
|10
|84
|Allen Krughoff (USA)
|10
|85
|Michal Malik (Cze)
|10
|86
|Craig Richey (Can)
|9
|87
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|8
|88
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|8
|89
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|8
|90
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|8
|91
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|7
|92
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|6
|93
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|5
|94
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|5
|95
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|96
|Julien Roussel (Fra)
|3
|97
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|3
|98
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|3
|99
|Ludovic Renard (Fra)
|2
|100
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi)
|2
|101
|Christopher Aitken (Aus)
|2
|102
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra)
|1
|103
|Robert Marion (USA)
|1
|104
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|1
