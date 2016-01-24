Trending

Van der Poel wins fourth consecutive World Cup round at Hoogerheide finale

Van Aert takes second to win World Cup series

Image 1 of 18

Mathieu Van der Poel wins the last World Cup race in Hoogerheide

Mathieu Van der Poel wins the last World Cup race in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Wout Van Aert wins the World Cup title in Hoogerheide

Wout Van Aert wins the World Cup title in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Wout Van Aert is the overall World Cup winner

Wout Van Aert is the overall World Cup winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Wout Van Aert celebrates his World Cup overall win on the podium

Wout Van Aert celebrates his World Cup overall win on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Wout Van Aert wins the overall title of the World Cup

Wout Van Aert wins the overall title of the World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Mathieu Van der Poel wins the last World Cup race in Hoogerheide

Mathieu Van der Poel wins the last World Cup race in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Mathieu Van der Poel wins the last World Cup race in Hoogerheide

Mathieu Van der Poel wins the last World Cup race in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Mathieu Van der Poel wins the last World Cup race in Hoogerheide

Mathieu Van der Poel wins the last World Cup race in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon)

Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

Wout Van Aert wins the World Cup title

Wout Van Aert wins the World Cup title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon wins the World Cup in Hoogerheide

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon wins the World Cup in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon celebrates his victory in Hoogerheide

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon celebrates his victory in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon takes a solo victory in Hoogerheide

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon takes a solo victory in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Mathieu van der Poel won his fourth consecutive World Cup round in Hoogerheide

Mathieu van der Poel won his fourth consecutive World Cup round in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

Wout Van Aert finished the final World Cup in second and won the World Cup series title

Wout Van Aert finished the final World Cup in second and won the World Cup series title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Kevin Pauwels finished the Hoogerheide World Cup in third place

Kevin Pauwels finished the Hoogerheide World Cup in third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Laurens Sweeck finished just off the podium in Hoogerheide World Cup in fourth

Laurens Sweeck finished just off the podium in Hoogerheide World Cup in fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Telenet fidea walks across the finish line in Hoogerheide

Telenet fidea walks across the finish line in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

One week ahead of the Heusden-Zolder 2016 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships the reigning world champion Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) showed that he’s not planning to renounce his title. The 21-year-old Dutch rider captured his fourth consecutive World Cup victory at the season finale in Hoogerheide on Sunday afternoon, finishing nearly a minute ahead of his biggest rival Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team).

“It was a very difficult race today, very tough. I’m happy because like some other riders I did a very intensive training week. I’m satisfied with the recovery I did until now,” Van der Poel said in the post-race flash interview.

He didn’t like to be referred to as the only favourite for next week’s world championships race. “The only? I wouldn’t say that. This is something entirely different [compared to] next week. Next week is a course that suits me very well. I’m really happy because I had a hard training week. Next week I want to take some rest and then I want to go for the super-compensation to prolong my title. It’s good to go home this way. I’m a pleased man. I prefer to head home like this than after being distanced.”

The mudfest at the race organized by Mathieu’s father Adrie van der Poel in Hoogerheide seemed to favour Van Aert over Van der Poel. Also strong veterans like Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) and Klaas Vantornout (Marlux-Napoleon Games) were expected to excel on this terrain. The outcome was somewhat different. For less than half a lap Van der Poel was biding his time behind a fast started Gianni Vermeersch (Marlux-Napoleon Games) and then he surged away. Van Aert seemed to struggle to find grip in Hoogerheide early on.

By the end of the opening lap he tried to set-up the chase on the world champion with Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Murprotec) and Kevin Pauwels (Marlux-Napoleon Games), trailing him by eight seconds. During the second of eight long laps Van der Poel kept extending his lead, even though Van Aert rode away from Pauwels and Sweeck. Briefly a big duel seemed to be coming up but Van der Poel quickly took away all hope for Van Aert.

Every lap he added about eight seconds to his advantage.

In the background, Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) bridged up with Sweeck and Pauwels. Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) tried to do the same but he ended up riding in no man’s land until the end of the race, finishing sixth.

With the victory gone a race within the race was going on for the World Cup standings. Van Aert was leading comfortably but behind him Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin), Kevin Pauwels and Sven Nys were battling for the remaining podium spots.

Van Aert was in control of the overall victory, riding well ahead of his last rival Van der Haar. Pauwels was distancing Nys for third place and maybe even threatening Van der Haar. Nys and Van der Haar were riding in a large group that battled for seventh place. Race leader Van der Poel secured his fifth place overall.

At the end of the fifth lap Nys surged forward but he was quickly halted in the deep mud on the talus, shortly before the finish. He went over the handlebars and from there he seemed to lose all aspirations for the World Cup podium, eventually finishing a distant 13th. European champion Van der Haar profited and accelerated away from the group, taking seventh place. Even though Pauwels rode away from Sweeck and Meeusen with three very fast laps, taking third place, it wasn’t enough to take over the second place overall from Van der Haar.

Sweeck briefly kept up with Pauwels and then rode alone for three laps, finishing fourth ahead of Meeusen. An emotional Toon Aert – he wasn’t selected for the world championships - finished sixth.

In the end nearly all riders held on to their World Cup spot.

Van Aert took second place and the overall World Cup victory. “I repeat what I’ve been saying for weeks: to me there’s only one top favourite for Zolder and that is Mathieu. Today everybody fell far too short on Mathieu, including me. I’m pleased the World Cup is in the pocket because when you start to calculate and take into account bad luck then there’s some stress. I’m pleased that Tim Merlier can come along to Zolder. It’s comforting to have a teammate along,” Van Aert told Telenet Play Sports.

The Belgian selection received an additional seventh spot because Van Aert won the World Cup.

Marcel Meisen was a surprising name in the top 10. The German rider finished ninth, clearly enjoying his ride in the Hoogerheide mud. Tim Merlier closed out the top 10 at more than three minutes from winner Van der Poel.
---

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon1:07:31
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:48
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:59
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:01:30
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:49
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:00
7Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:02:16
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:41
9Marcel Meisen (Ger)0:02:55
10Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:02
11Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:08
12Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:11
13Sven Nys (Bel)0:03:20
14Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:03:52
15Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:00
16Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:04:04
17Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:07
18Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:17
19Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec0:04:20
20Michael Boros (Cze) Bkcp - Corendon0:04:32
21Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Bkcp - Corendon0:04:40
22Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:46
23Niels Wubben (Ned)0:04:49
24Simon Zahner (Swi)0:04:52
25Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:01
26David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp - Corendon0:05:27
27Ian Field (GBr)0:05:32
28Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:42
29Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:05:49
30Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:05:53
31Jeremy Powers (USA)0:05:54
32Lukas Fluckiger (Swi)0:06:13
33Stephen Hyde (USA)0:06:19
34Enrico Franzoi (Ita)0:06:21
35Lukas Winterberg (Swi)0:06:51
36Steve Chainel (Fra)0:06:59
37Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:02
38Alois Falenta (Fra)0:07:27
39Chris Jongewaard (Aus)-1 Lap
40Sascha Weber (Ger)
41Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
42Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
43Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
44Andreas Moser (Swi)
45Gusty Bausch (Lux)-2 Laps
46Garry Millburn (Aus)
47Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
48Severin Saegesser (Swi)
49Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
50Matej Lasak (Cze)
51Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
52Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)-3 Laps
53Jeremy Martin (Can)
54Travis Livermon (USA)
55Joachim Parbo (Den)
56Allen Krughoff (USA)
57Aaron Schooler (Can)
58Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
59Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
60Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
61Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor)
62Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
63Mark Mcconnell (Can)-4 Laps
64Ulrich Theobald (Ger)
65Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
66Jeremy Durrin (USA)
67Cameron Jette (Can)
68Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
69Martin Eriksson (Swe)
70Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)-5 Laps
71Philipp Heigl (Aut)

World Cup - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team476pts
2Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin433
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team421
4Sven Nys (Bel)389
5Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp - Corendon385
6Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec331
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team321
8Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team284
9Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team265
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team259
11Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team252
12Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team251
13Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team231
14Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team230
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec227
16Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec209
17Michael Boros (Cze) Bkcp - Corendon209
18Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits202
19Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Bkcp - Corendon198
20Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team195
21Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team194
22Marcel Meisen (Ger)181
23Niels Wubben (Ned)181
24Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team179
25Simon Zahner (Swi)178
26Jeremy Powers (USA)163
27Ian Field (GBr)151
28Steve Chainel (Fra)130
29David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp - Corendon128
30Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)121
31Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec115
32Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)115
33Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team114
34Sascha Weber (Ger)114
35Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept112
36Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)110
37Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels84
38Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Corendon82
39Lukas Winterberg (Swi)78
40Severin Saegesser (Swi)76
41Stephen Hyde (USA)74
42Ismael Esteban Aguando (Spa)70
43Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team67
44Lukas Fluckiger (Swi)60
45Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica52
46Mariusz Gil (Pol)45
47Ryan Trebon (USA)39
48Vojtech Nipl (Cze)39
49Travis Livermon (USA)38
50Andreas Moser (Swi)36
51Alois Falenta (Fra)35
52Adam Toupalik (Cze) Bkcp - Corendon34
53Michael Van Den Ham (Can)32
54Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling31
55Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)31
56Fabien Doubey (Fra)29
57Adam Craig (USA)29
58Josep Betalu (Spa)27
59Jeremy Martin (Can)27
60Tomas Paprstka (Cze)23
61James Driscoll (USA)23
62Lubomir Petrus (Cze)21
63Cristian Cominelli (Ita)20
64Gusty Bausch (Lux)20
65Miguel Martinez (Fra)19
66Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels19
67Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team19
68Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)18
69Kenneth Hansen (Den)18
70Enrico Franzoi (Ita)17
71Derek Zandstra (Can)15
72Matej Lasak (Cze)15
73Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)15
74Mark Mcconnell (Can)14
75Garry Millburn (Aus)14
76Ole Quast (Ger)13
77John Gadret (Fra)13
78Brian Matter (USA)13
79Chris Jongewaard (Aus)12
80Aaron Schooler (Can)12
81Michael Schweizer (Ger)11
82Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
83Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)10
84Allen Krughoff (USA)10
85Michal Malik (Cze)10
86Craig Richey (Can)9
87Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)8
88Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team8
89Ondrej Bambula (Cze)8
90Dan Timmerman (USA)8
91Marco Bianco (Ita)7
92Kerry Werner (USA)6
93Jack Clarkson (GBr)5
94Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)5
95Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
96Julien Roussel (Fra)3
97Maximilian Holz (Ger)3
98Geoff Kabush (Can)3
99Ludovic Renard (Fra)2
100Michael Wildhaber (Swi)2
101Christopher Aitken (Aus)2
102Antonin Marecaille (Fra)1
103Robert Marion (USA)1
104Tobin Ortenblad (USA)1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews