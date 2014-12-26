Iserbyt solos to victory in Zolder
Dekker, Gulickx round out junior podium
Junior Men: Heusden-Zolder -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:39:56
|2
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:26
|3
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:42
|4
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:52
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America
|0:01:16
|6
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:24
|7
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:26
|8
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:28
|9
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:30
|10
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|0:01:32
|11
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:40
|12
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:55
|13
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|0:02:02
|14
|Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:06
|15
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|0:02:08
|16
|Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:09
|17
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:16
|18
|Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:24
|19
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:02:31
|20
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France
|0:02:32
|21
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:02:40
|22
|Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:43
|23
|Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:50
|24
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:51
|25
|Han Devos (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:52
|26
|Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:02
|27
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:06
|28
|Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:08
|29
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|30
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|0:03:15
|31
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) France
|0:03:28
|32
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:36
|33
|Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain
|0:03:39
|34
|Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:44
|35
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:45
|36
|Cameron Beard (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:47
|37
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:49
|38
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|0:03:50
|39
|Tarik Haupt (Ger) Germany
|0:03:53
|40
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:04
|41
|Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany
|0:04:05
|42
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:07
|43
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany
|0:04:16
|44
|Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia
|0:04:26
|45
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:36
|46
|Tom Rees (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:55
|47
|Edoardo Nichele (Ita) Italy
|0:04:56
|48
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:57
|49
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Germany
|0:04:59
|50
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:05:00
|51
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|0:05:13
|52
|Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany
|0:05:41
|53
|Kristian Zimany (Svk) Slovakia
|0:05:45
|54
|Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:05:49
|55
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:01
|56
|Rasmus Goetke (Den) Denmark
|0:06:35
|57
|Jokin Alberdi (Spa) Spain
|0:06:56
|58
|Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:15
|59
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Den) Denmark
|0:07:41
|60
|Slavomir Kujan (Svk) Slovakia
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|170
|pts
|2
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|145
|3
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|119
|4
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|107
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America
|70
|6
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|61
|7
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|60
|8
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium
|59
|9
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
|53
|10
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|50
|11
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|12
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark
|45
|13
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|14
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|45
|15
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|40
|16
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|40
|17
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France
|39
|18
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|36
|19
|Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America
|36
|20
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|21
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|22
|Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|34
|23
|Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|31
|24
|Eddy Fine (Fra) France
|30
|25
|Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America
|28
|26
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia
|25
|27
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|28
|Alexis Bourmaud (Fra) France
|22
|29
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|19
|30
|Han Devos (Bel) Belgium
|18
|31
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|16
|32
|Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America
|15
|33
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium
|14
|34
|Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France
|14
|35
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|12
|36
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium
|12
|37
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France
|11
|38
|Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic
|9
|39
|Mart Muskens (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|40
|Erik Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|41
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium
|5
|42
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium
|4
|43
|Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|44
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) France
|3
|45
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|46
|Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America
|2
|47
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
|2
|48
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|1
|49
|Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany
|1
|50
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
