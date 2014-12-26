Trending

Iserbyt solos to victory in Zolder

Dekker, Gulickx round out junior podium

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) finished 4th at the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:39:56
2Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands0:00:26
3Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands0:00:42
4Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland0:00:52
5Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America0:01:16
6Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:01:24
7Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands0:01:26
8Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium0:01:28
9Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands0:01:30
10Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy0:01:32
11Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium0:01:40
12Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland0:01:55
13Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy0:02:02
14Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:02:06
15Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy0:02:08
16Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America0:02:09
17Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium0:02:16
18Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:02:24
19Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg0:02:31
20Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France0:02:32
21Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia0:02:40
22Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:43
23Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America0:02:50
24Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium0:02:51
25Han Devos (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:52
26Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America0:03:02
27Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:06
28Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:08
29Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
30Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany0:03:15
31Tanguy Turgis (Fra) France0:03:28
32Vaclav Sirucek (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:36
33Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain0:03:39
34Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America0:03:44
35Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:45
36Cameron Beard (USA) United States Of America0:03:47
37Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:49
38Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy0:03:50
39Tarik Haupt (Ger) Germany0:03:53
40Jari De Clercq (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:04
41Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany0:04:05
42Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:07
43Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany0:04:16
44Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia0:04:26
45Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands0:04:36
46Tom Rees (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:55
47Edoardo Nichele (Ita) Italy0:04:56
48Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:57
49Martin Meiler (Ger) Germany0:04:59
50Jente Tielemans (Bel) Belgium-B0:05:00
51Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France0:05:13
52Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany0:05:41
53Kristian Zimany (Svk) Slovakia0:05:45
54Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:49
55Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland0:06:01
56Rasmus Goetke (Den) Denmark0:06:35
57Jokin Alberdi (Spa) Spain0:06:56
58Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:15
59Andreas Lund Andresen (Den) Denmark0:07:41
60Slavomir Kujan (Svk) Slovakia

Junior Men World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium170pts
2Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland145
3Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands119
4Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands107
5Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America70
6Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium61
7Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy60
8Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium59
9Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium53
10Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy50
11Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands49
12Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark45
13Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands45
14Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland45
15Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France40
16Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy40
17Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France39
18Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy36
19Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America36
20Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands34
21Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands34
22Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland34
23Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium31
24Eddy Fine (Fra) France30
25Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America28
26Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia25
27Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands24
28Alexis Bourmaud (Fra) France22
29Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy19
30Han Devos (Bel) Belgium18
31Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium16
32Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America15
33Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium14
34Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France14
35Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg12
36Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium12
37Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France11
38Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic9
39Mart Muskens (Ned) Netherlands8
40Erik Boer (Ned) Netherlands6
41Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium5
42Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium4
43Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic3
44Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) France3
45Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland3
46Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America2
47Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg2
48Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany1
49Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany1
50Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg1

