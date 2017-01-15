Iserbyt nabs Fiuggi Regione Lazio U23 win
Bertolini and Hermans round out podium
U23 Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:49:34
|2
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:00:18
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:00:50
|4
|Clement Russo (Fra)
|0:01:03
|5
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:01:36
|6
|Yannick Peeters (Bel)
|0:01:40
|7
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:44
|8
|Felipe Orts Lloret SPAIN
|0:01:48
|9
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:01:51
|10
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:02:24
|11
|Adam Toupalik (Cze)
|0:02:25
|12
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:02:28
|13
|Simon Vozar (Slo)
|0:02:29
|14
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:02:39
|15
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:02:44
|16
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:02:51
|17
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:02:55
|18
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:03:03
|19
|Michele Bassani (Ita)
|0:03:08
|20
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:03:19
|21
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita)
|0:03:25
|22
|Kobe Goossens (Bel)
|0:03:57
|23
|Tony Periou (Fra)
|0:03:58
|24
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:04:07
|25
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
|0:04:08
|26
|Manuel Todaro (Ita)
|0:04:24
|27
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:04:38
|28
|Manuel Muller (Ger)
|0:04:55
|29
|Stefano Sala (Ita)
|0:05:27
|30
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita)
|0:05:46
|31
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|0:05:56
|32
|Rudy Molinari (Ita)
|0:06:36
|33
|Trevor O'donnell (Can)
|0:06:46
|34
|Luca Cibrario (Ita)
|0:07:20
|35
|Andrea Pozzato (Ita)
|0:07:28
|36
|Jokin Alberdi Mendizabal (Esp)
|37
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|38
|Mario Junquera San Millan (Esp)
