Iserbyt nabs Fiuggi Regione Lazio U23 win

Bertolini and Hermans round out podium

Eli Iserbyt drives on

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:49:34
2Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:00:18
3Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:00:50
4Clement Russo (Fra)0:01:03
5Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:01:36
6Yannick Peeters (Bel)0:01:40
7Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:44
8Felipe Orts Lloret SPAIN0:01:48
9Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:01:51
10Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:02:24
11Adam Toupalik (Cze)0:02:25
12Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:02:28
13Simon Vozar (Slo)0:02:29
14Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:02:39
15Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:02:44
16Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:02:51
17Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)0:02:55
18Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:03:03
19Michele Bassani (Ita)0:03:08
20Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:03:19
21Daniel Smarzaro (Ita)0:03:25
22Kobe Goossens (Bel)0:03:57
23Tony Periou (Fra)0:03:58
24Eddy Fine (Fra)0:04:07
25Johan Jacobs (Swi)0:04:08
26Manuel Todaro (Ita)0:04:24
27Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:04:38
28Manuel Muller (Ger)0:04:55
29Stefano Sala (Ita)0:05:27
30Moreno Pellizzon (Ita)0:05:46
31Daniel Mayer (Cze)0:05:56
32Rudy Molinari (Ita)0:06:36
33Trevor O'donnell (Can)0:06:46
34Luca Cibrario (Ita)0:07:20
35Andrea Pozzato (Ita)0:07:28
36Jokin Alberdi Mendizabal (Esp)
37Jonas Degroote (Bel)
38Mario Junquera San Millan (Esp)

