Benoist tops Bonsergent for Fiuggi Regione Lazio juniors victory
Vandebosch takes third
Junior Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:44:19
|2
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
|0:00:22
|3
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:00:44
|4
|Filippo Fontana (Ita)
|0:00:52
|5
|Mauro Schmid (Swi)
|0:01:03
|6
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:01:13
|7
|Jeremy Montauban (Fra)
|0:01:18
|8
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:01:28
|9
|Bruno Marchetti (Ita)
|0:01:33
|10
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:01:53
|11
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:02:00
|12
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:02:08
|13
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Esp)
|0:02:11
|14
|Tommaso Dalla Valle (Ita)
|0:02:12
|15
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:02:31
|16
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:02:45
|17
|Leonardo Cover (Ita)
|0:02:47
|18
|David Honzak (Cze)
|0:03:00
|19
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned)
|0:03:17
|20
|Patrick Favaro (Ita)
|0:03:18
|21
|Jakub Schierl (Cze)
|0:03:36
|22
|Lorenzo Calloni (Ita)
|0:03:40
|23
|Nicola Taffarel (Ita)
|0:03:42
|24
|Simon Vanicek (Cze)
|0:04:07
|25
|Federico Ceolin (Ita)
|0:04:09
|26
|Nicolas Guillemin (Fra)
|0:04:11
|27
|Erwann Kerraud (Fra)
|0:04:18
|28
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:04:28
|29
|Giulio Galli (Ita)
|0:04:48
|30
|Lukas Baldinger (Ger)
|0:05:13
|31
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:05:25
|32
|Edoardo Xillo (Ita)
|0:05:31
|33
|Alberto Brancati (Ita)
|0:05:40
|34
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Esp)
|0:05:57
|35
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|36
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Slo)
|37
|Mario Gabriele Di Mattia (Ita)
|DNF
|Vladimir Miksanik (Cze)
|DNF
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
