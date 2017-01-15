Trending

Benoist tops Bonsergent for Fiuggi Regione Lazio juniors victory

Vandebosch takes third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:44:19
2Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)0:00:22
3Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:00:44
4Filippo Fontana (Ita)0:00:52
5Mauro Schmid (Swi)0:01:03
6Loris Rouiller (Swi)0:01:13
7Jeremy Montauban (Fra)0:01:18
8Florian Vermeersch (Bel)0:01:28
9Bruno Marchetti (Ita)0:01:33
10Jelle Camps (Bel)0:01:53
11Timo Kielich (Bel)0:02:00
12Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:02:08
13Jofre Cullell Estape (Esp)0:02:11
14Tommaso Dalla Valle (Ita)0:02:12
15Arne Vrachten (Bel)0:02:31
16Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:02:45
17Leonardo Cover (Ita)0:02:47
18David Honzak (Cze)0:03:00
19Bart Hazekamp (Ned)0:03:17
20Patrick Favaro (Ita)0:03:18
21Jakub Schierl (Cze)0:03:36
22Lorenzo Calloni (Ita)0:03:40
23Nicola Taffarel (Ita)0:03:42
24Simon Vanicek (Cze)0:04:07
25Federico Ceolin (Ita)0:04:09
26Nicolas Guillemin (Fra)0:04:11
27Erwann Kerraud (Fra)0:04:18
28Yentl Bekaert (Bel)0:04:28
29Giulio Galli (Ita)0:04:48
30Lukas Baldinger (Ger)0:05:13
31Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:05:25
32Edoardo Xillo (Ita)0:05:31
33Alberto Brancati (Ita)0:05:40
34Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Esp)0:05:57
35Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
36Jakub Varhanovsky (Slo)
37Mario Gabriele Di Mattia (Ita)
DNFVladimir Miksanik (Cze)
DNFBrody Sanderson (Can)

