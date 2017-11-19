Trending

Pidcock dominates in Bogense World Cup

Iserbyt settles for second over Wouters

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) in action at the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:51:30
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:00:15
3Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:00:49
4Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:01:13
5Adam Toupalik (Cze)0:01:23
6Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:01:46
7Yannick Peeters (Bel)0:01:54
8Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:01:59
9Jelle Schuermans (Bel)0:02:02
10Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:02:05
11Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:02:06
12Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:02:10
13Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:02:12
14Sandy Dujardin (Fra)0:02:16
15Eddy Fine (Fra)
16Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:02:17
17Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:02:23
18Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:02:27
19Timon Ruegg (Swi)0:02:29
20Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:02:52
21Tanguy Turgis (Fra)0:03:08
22Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:03:34
23Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor)0:04:14
24Jens Dekker (Ned)0:04:21
25Jakub Sulc (Cze)0:04:33
26Stepan Schubert (Cze)0:04:46
27Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor)0:05:02
28Josef Jelinek (Cze)0:05:31
29Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor)0:05:54
30Jonatan Ostlund (Swe)0:06:06
31David Jary (Cze)
32Jonas Lindberg (Den)
33Samuel Gonzalez Carrera (Spa)
34Hannes Forsby (Swe)
35Carl Erik Schoulgin Sorensen (Den)
36Rasmus Wulff Norholm Gotke (Den)
37Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)
38Mathias Sundquist (Nor)
39Snorre Larsen (Den)
40Oliver Emil Errebo (Den)
41Gustaf Darrasson ISL
DNFJohan Jacobs (Swi)

