Pidcock dominates in Bogense World Cup
Iserbyt settles for second over Wouters
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:51:30
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:00:15
|3
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:00:49
|4
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:13
|5
|Adam Toupalik (Cze)
|0:01:23
|6
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:01:46
|7
|Yannick Peeters (Bel)
|0:01:54
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:01:59
|9
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
|0:02:02
|10
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:02:05
|11
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:02:06
|12
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:02:10
|13
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:02:12
|14
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|0:02:16
|15
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|16
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:02:17
|17
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|0:02:23
|18
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:02:27
|19
|Timon Ruegg (Swi)
|0:02:29
|20
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:02:52
|21
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra)
|0:03:08
|22
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:03:34
|23
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor)
|0:04:14
|24
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:04:21
|25
|Jakub Sulc (Cze)
|0:04:33
|26
|Stepan Schubert (Cze)
|0:04:46
|27
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor)
|0:05:02
|28
|Josef Jelinek (Cze)
|0:05:31
|29
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor)
|0:05:54
|30
|Jonatan Ostlund (Swe)
|0:06:06
|31
|David Jary (Cze)
|32
|Jonas Lindberg (Den)
|33
|Samuel Gonzalez Carrera (Spa)
|34
|Hannes Forsby (Swe)
|35
|Carl Erik Schoulgin Sorensen (Den)
|36
|Rasmus Wulff Norholm Gotke (Den)
|37
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)
|38
|Mathias Sundquist (Nor)
|39
|Snorre Larsen (Den)
|40
|Oliver Emil Errebo (Den)
|41
|Gustaf Darrasson ISL
|DNF
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
