Cant survives late scare to extend World Cup lead

Belgian beats Wyman and Keough

Image 1 of 18

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alice Arzuffi

Alice Arzuffi

Alice Arzuffi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Katie Keough leads Ellen Van Loy

Katie Keough leads Ellen Van Loy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Helen Wyman with Sanne Cant lurking just behind

Helen Wyman with Sanne Cant lurking just behind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

The sea batters the shore in Bergense

The sea batters the shore in Bergense
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The women head off

The women head off

The women head off
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Helen Wyman, Sanne Cant and Kaitlin Keough on the podium in Bogense

Helen Wyman, Sanne Cant and Kaitlin Keough on the podium in Bogense
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

The Bogense course was along a very rough sea

The Bogense course was along a very rough sea
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans) fights to a top 10 placing

Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans) fights to a top 10 placing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon) wins in Denmark

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon) wins in Denmark
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team)

Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Katie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

Katie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea)

Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) was sixth

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) was sixth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Loes Sels (Crelan-Charles)

Loes Sels (Crelan-Charles)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Helen Wyman, Sanne Cant and Kaitlin Keough on the podium in Bogense

Helen Wyman, Sanne Cant and Kaitlin Keough on the podium in Bogense
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank) won the fourth round of the Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Bogense, Denmark despite a late chain problem forcing her to make a final lap fight back.

The Belgian rider distanced Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) late in the final lap to capture her second World Cup victory of the season. Cant also strengthened her lead in the World Cup over the USA’s Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), who completed the podium. USA champion Katie Compton was hit by illness and didn’t take the start in Denmark.

“I felt quite good. I had a lot of power in the legs. I was glad that I was able to show it here,” Cant said in the post-race flash interview.

Cant carved out an early lead over the field after a crash by last year’s World Cup winner Sophie de Boer (Breepark.nl).

Eva Lechner (CLIF Pro Team) briefly bridged back up but then halfway through the five-laps long race Wyman joined Cant in the lead thanks to her better speed and technique on the steep uphill running sections.

They swapped the lead for two laps and then Cant gapped Wyman. She seemed on her way to victory but then dropped her chain with just half a lap to go. Wyman passed her bought Cant dug deep and retook the lead to win.

“After a downhill running section I unintentionally shifted to the small ring. I heard it and shifted back but it was too late. I thought that I managed to get it back and hopped back on the bike but it must’ve been stuck,” Cant explained.

“I had a few anxious moments there. Helen managed to bridge back up. I wondered where I would be able to ride away again. It was possible on the bridge but that would only result in a gap of 4-5 seconds. I went flat out into the headwind and that proved to be enough.”

Wyman came close to her first-ever World Cup victory but had to accept defeat shortly before the finish in the old harbour of Bogense.

“It was a beautiful race. The running sections suited me well but the rolling sections suited Sanne more. In the final lap Sanne had a chain problem and I hoped that I would be able to get a gap in the running part but it didn’t happen. I wasn’t the strongest rider today,” she said.

Kaitlin Keough and Italian champion Eva Lechner battled for the final podium spot behind Cant and Wyman.

Lechner had been riding most of the race alone in third place but Keough bridged up to her early on in the penultimate lap. On an off-camber climb Lechner created a small gap but Keough closed it back down before the finishing straight.

Keough opened up the sprint and discovered that Lechner didn’t have anything left to challenge her.

“It was really hard and I really had to fight. It was a big battle,” Keough said briefly.

Half a minute later, Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea Lions) held off Katerina Nash (CLIF Pro Team) for fifth place.

Maud Kaptheijns (Crelan-Charles) - winner of the previous World Cup round in Koksijde - skipped the Danish World Cup round due to illness and a knee injury. She drops back in the World Cup standings from place 4 to 8.

The next round of the World Cup is next Saturday in Zeven, Germany.

Full Results

1Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:41:19
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:00:09
3Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:48
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team0:00:51
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:19
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team0:01:20
7Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:01:31
8Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:01:42
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:01:45
10Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:50
11Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team0:02:01
12Elle Anderson (USA)0:02:13
13Annemarie Worst (Ned) Era-Circus0:02:20
14Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:02:23
15Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:38
16Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:49
17Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:02:50
18Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
19Lucie Chainel (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon0:02:57
20Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:03:02
21Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:03:08
22Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas0:03:09
23Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Wm3 Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
24Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)0:03:29
25Denise Betsema (Ned)0:03:30
26Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:03:43
27Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing0:03:49
28Jade Wiel (Fra)
29Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing0:04:04
30Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:04:11
31Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:04:14
32Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:04:15
33Adela Safarova (Cze)0:04:16
34Ida Erngren (Swe)0:04:17
35Crystal Anthony (USA)0:04:19
36Caroline Bohe (Den)0:04:22
37Lea Curinier (Fra)0:04:43
38Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:05:03
39Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra)0:05:16
40Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:05:22
41Manon Bakker (Ned)0:05:48
42Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)0:05:59
43Natalie Redmond (Aus)
44Tereza Svihalkova (Cze)0:06:03
45Asa-Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:06:22
46Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:06:31
47Lisette Rosenbeck Christensen (Den)0:06:36
48Marlene Petit (Fra)
49Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:06:45
50Rikke Lonne (Den)0:07:06
51Elizabeth Ungermanova (Cze)0:07:25
52Mie Saabye (Den)0:08:03
53Kristina Thrane (Den)0:08:07
54Julie Van Der Hoop (Can)
55Mara Schwager (Ger)
DNSKatherine Compton (USA)
DNSIda Jansson (Swe)

