Fem van Empel tops Puck Pieterse in Benidorm thriller

Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) claimed her seventh victory of the World Cup series and wrapped up the overall title in Benidorm, edging out Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) after a thrilling battle in Spain.

It was technically a four-way contest, as Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) and Silvia Persico (Italian national team) joined the front for most of the race, but it always seemed like a two-horse race as Van Empel and Pieterse clearly had extra gears to move through.

Although they repeatedly edged away on the early laps, things settled down until the final lap, where Van Empel used those gears to issue a brutal seated acceleration on a dragging tarmac section. Only Pieterse could follow, and the pair scrapped it out - muscling shoulder to shoulder - on the way to the finish line.

European champion Van Empel lost the front when hesitating on an uphill section, but regained it when Dutch champion Pieterse went to fast into the corner that led to the late planks. Although Pieterse was able to bunny hop them, Van Empel remounted and had a gap, taking it through the final twists and onto the home straight, where she sat up and celebrated.

"I achieved my goal today. It was a very nice battle with four of us. Then with Puck and me, it was a fight until the end."

Pieterse congratulated Van Empel beyond the line and the pair smiled as they debriefed the race.

"Fem and I made really good race until the end. She was just a tiny bit better today," Pieterse said.

