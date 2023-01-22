Mathieu van der Poel overcomes Wout van Aert to win Benidorm Cyclocross World Cup

Image 1 of 6 Van der Poel crosses the line ahead of Van Aert (Image credit: Matthias Ekman / www.matthiasekman.de)) (Image credit: Getty Images) Van der Poel and Van Aert were the strongest pair Van der Poel on a kicker (Image credit: Matthias Ekman / www.matthiasekman.de)) Van der Poel was back to his best (Image credit: Matthias Ekman / www.matthiasekman.de)) World champ Tom Pidcock made an early attack in his last appearance in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Matthias Ekman / www.matthiasekman.de)) Wout van Aert on the move (Image credit: Matthias Ekman / www.matthiasekman.de))

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) got the better of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to win the penultimate round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm.

The Dutchman had another close battle with his old foe but came out on top, rounding the last corner in the lead and carrying his sprint to victory.

"To win is always super nice, but in the end, I think it was just a really nice race," Van der Poel said.

"It was quite dangerous, slippery and really difficult to ride faster than we were doing. In the end, it was a great battle against Wout. I’m really happy to win."

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished third at nine seconds back, with World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck (Crelan Fristads) in fourth at 20 seconds back, and World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) in fifth at 34 seconds.

Van der Poel and Van Aert rid their rivals with half a lap to go, both jockeying for the front position across the technical and sandy terrain. Van der Poel pushed his way through to the front in the last few hundred metres, where it counted most in the set-up for the final sprint.

As Van der Poel raced onto the tarmac, Van Aert tried to sprint around him through the outside line of the last corner, but he closed the door on his rival and crossed the line with the win.

"Of course, I’m happy that I didn’t crash, but I’m more disappointed to miss the win,” Van Aerts said.

"I knew leading in the last half a lap was crucial to take the win, and I regret, a bit, my tactics. I had to go all-in from the climb to the last part and try to hold the lead. I focused more on staying in the front instead of setting a harder pace. Mathieu surprised me, passing me in the park, and I couldn’t make up anyone."

More to follow

