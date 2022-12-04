Injured Mathieu van der Poel beats Wout Van Aert to win thrilling World Cup Antwerpen

Image 1 of 1 Mathieu van der Poel wins World Cup Antwerpen (Image credit: Getty)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) returned from a knee and shoulder injury sustained in a crash at the previous day's Superprestige Boom to secure a solo victory at the UCI World Cup Antwerpen on Sunday.

A thrilling round of the top-tier series saw Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) return to cyclocross with a blistering opening lap. Still, Van der Poel quickly caught and passed his rival, dominating the race to take a solo win.

"I felt OK after yesterday. I was a bit sore, but it didn't bother me too much during the race. Antwerp is a race that I really like, and I think today was also technical, and finally, I felt OK. It's a pity I leave for Spain tomorrow because I'm just getting the feeling back. A few weeks of training in the sun and I'll get back for a busy [cyclocross] period," Van der Poel said in a post-race interview.

"I think it was an OK race. I felt good. I got a good gap and then maintained it, so I'm pretty happy today. It was my third race, and yesterday also - after the crash - I felt strong. Today, I was feeling pretty good. It still needs to be better in the future because Wout [Van Aert] will also get better. It was his first race, so I think it will be a few nice races in the [upcoming] busy period."

A strong opener to his season, Van Aert finished in second place at 23 seconds back, and European Champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) was in third at 34 seconds back on the day.

Asked if he was satisfied with the start of his cyclocross season, Van Aert said, "Yes. It was an unexpected podium result, and nice to race again with such nice crowds. One time I crashed into the barriers. It was a shame I forgot to practice this, but it's something to work on in the next weeks. I was in control for the rest of the course and tried to race under my limits to avoid these mistakes. When Mathieu was attacking, it was way too fast, and I understood that I should focus on second place."

World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who won the previous day's race in Boom, had a slower start in 29th place, but a consistent performance saw him move up on each lap and finish eighth.

