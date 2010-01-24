Image 1 of 12 David van der Poel (Netherlands) on the run-up for the last time. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 12 David van der Poel (Netherlands) on his way to victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 12 Matej Lasak (Czech Republic) leading some riders around a turn. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 12 Jeff Bahnson (USA) riding mid-pack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 12 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands) descending in 2nd place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 12 Riders were forced to time trial on 500 meters of pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 12 Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands) leading a paceline. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 12 David van der Poel (Netherlands) taking the win in Hoogerheide. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 12 Cody Kaiser (USA) descending a flyover on the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 12 David van der Poel (Netherlands) all alone in the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 12 Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands) on his way to 6th place today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 12 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands) on the steep run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Dutch Junior Champion David van der Poel sprinted to the win in the last round of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) World Cup on home soil in Hoogerheide, Netherlands. Thanks to his win - on the course designed by his father, legendary cyclo-cross and road cyclist Adrie van der Poel - the Dutchman ultimately grabbed the overall win in the World Cup ahead of his compatriot Gert-Jan Bosman, who finished sixth in the Hoogerheide mud.

Dutch dash in The Netherlands

At the start, a large group remained together in front for the opening sectors of the race. This group included both Bosman and Van der Poel, who opted to remain with the majority. The uneasy truce was broken halfway through the first lap when another Dutchman, Danny Van Poppel, surged forward on the muddy course. He was quickly accompanied by French rider Juan Alaphilippe, winner of the third World Cup round in Zolder.

After three laps the duo had a five second gap over Van der Poel, who had gapped his rival for the overall, Bosman. The latter was struggling in the mud and rode at the back of the main chasing group at 13 seconds from the two leaders. Van Poppel seemed a certainty to steam towards his first World Cup win of the season as he powered through the fourth lap.Behind, both Alaphilippe and Van der Poel dropped back into the main chasing group of eight riders that trailed the leader by 14 seconds.

With only two laps to go Van der Poel and Bosman were back together, giving the latter within touch distance of the overall win in the World Cup. Leader Van Poppel started to struggle in front as Van der Poel played his last cards in an effort the shake off Bosman.

With only one lap to go Van Poppel had only four seconds left over Van der Poel. Bosman chased in a four-man group that included compatriots Mike Teunissen, Emiel Dolfsma and Belgian Jens Vandekinderen at 15 seconds from Van Poppel.

Ahead, Van der Poel caught up with Van Poppel during the last lap and the duo sprinted for the victory.

After winning the race Van der Poel had to wait and see whether Bosman would be able to capture the third place that would keep him in the lead of the World Cup with a one point margin. Alaphilippe and Vandekinderen dropped Bosman in the final sections of the course and the defending leader slipped even further down the listing after a remarkable return from Czech rider Michael Boros.

The outcome of the fifth round of the World Cup was a rather surprising overall win for 17 year-old David van der Poel in the UCI's World Cup presented by Safety Jogger. Compatriot and contemporary Bosman finished second overall, 16 points from the winner, while 16-year-old Belgian Jens Vandekinderen overtook Dutchman Michiel van der Heijden to claim the third place overall.

