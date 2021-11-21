Iserbyt claims elite men's Koksijde World Cup

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) proved his strength in the sand powering away on the Koksijde dunes to take victory in round seven of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.

The Belgian was locked in a battle with rival Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) before riding away on the penultimate lap on an uphill sand section.

Aerts was caught by the chasers and Laurens Sweeck beat him in a sprint finish resulting in a one-two for Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal.