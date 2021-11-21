Trending

Iserbyt claims elite men's Koksijde World Cup

By

Laurens Sweek takes second and Toon Aerts third

Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal wins World Cup round 7 in Koksijde
Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal wins World Cup round 7 in Koksijde (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) proved his strength in the sand powering away on the Koksijde dunes to take victory in round seven of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup. 

The Belgian was locked in a battle with rival Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) before riding away on the penultimate lap on an uphill sand section. 

Aerts was caught by the chasers and Laurens Sweeck beat him in a sprint finish resulting in a one-two for Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal. 

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 57:00:00
2Laurens Sweek (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:04
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:07
