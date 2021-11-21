Worst wins elite women's Koksijde World Cup
By Ben Goddard
Betsema and Brand complete podium
Annemarie Worst (777) mastered the sand dunes of Koksijde to take her first victory in over a year at the seventh round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.
The Dutch rider made her attack on the penultimate lap, gapping Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) and then powering through the sand to build a winning margin.
Betsema finished second after fighting off a late charge from world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) who had a slower start in a hectic opening sand section.
Showing their dominance of women's cyclo-cross, Dutch riders filled the top nine positions.
More to follow...
