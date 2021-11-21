Worst wins elite women's Koksijde World Cup

Annemarie Worst (777) mastered the sand dunes of Koksijde to take her first victory in over a year at the seventh round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.

The Dutch rider made her attack on the penultimate lap, gapping Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) and then powering through the sand to build a winning margin.

Betsema finished second after fighting off a late charge from world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) who had a slower start in a hectic opening sand section.

Showing their dominance of women's cyclo-cross, Dutch riders filled the top nine positions.

