Building on the top form that brought him to second place in elite men's races, Tom Meeusen won the third World Cup round in the Under 23 men's category. The Belgian is also the new leader in the World Cup standings after former leader Robert Gavenda could only manage 16th at the race track of Zolder, Belgium.

In the World Cup standings Meeusen now leads ahead of Gavenda, Arnaud Jouffroy and Cominelli.

After a first-lap that included multiple crashes, a lead group was formed including Meeusen and Belgian champion Vincent Baestaens, Dutch riders Tijmen Eising and Micki Van Empel, Italians Matteo Trentin and Elia Silvestri and German Sascha Weber. World Cup leader Gavenda chased at 10 seconds behind this group.

A little later, Silvestri accelerated on the selective course and only Tijmen Eising was able to keep up with the small Italian, although Meeusen bridged up to the two leaders during the second lap. Halfway through the race, the three leaders had a gap of 15 seconds over Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland), Van Empel and Mathieu Boulo (France), who were both struggling to keep pace.

During the fifth of nine laps Meeusen shifted to a higher gear and dropped Eising and then Silvestri. With two laps to go, Meeusen had a 20-second gap over Silvestri and Eising. Behind those two, Christian Cominelli and Szczepaniak were coming closer to the remaining podium spots, trailing by another 10 seconds. Silvestri opted not to wait for compatriot Cominelli and during the penultimate lap, he jumped away from Eising, towards his best ever World Cup result in the Under 23 men's category.

Szczepaniak held off Cominelli for fourth place, and his compatriot Marek Konwa finished sixth.

American Daniel Summerhill finished 25th.  He didn't have a good start and fought for a top-20 result before fading during the last laps when he was found himself riding between two groups. "I didn't have a good day, which is a shame when you're here at such a big race. I don't want to sound negative. I just need to make sure that I get going again," Summerhill said to Cyclingnews.

Another American, Zach McDonald, was 39th.  A bad start combined with bike problems saw him fade to 50th place before picking it back up into the top 40 thanks to some decent late-lap times.  "I had my usual slow start, but then I had bike problems and dropped my chain several times. I thought about giving up but then picked it back up as a training."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Belgium)0:51:51
2Elia Silvestri (Italy)0:00:14
3Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)0:00:24
4Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland)0:00:27
5Cristian Cominelli (Italy)0:00:29
6Marek Konwa (Poland)0:00:32
7Joeri Adams (Belgium)0:00:36
8Matthieu Boulo (France)0:00:38
9Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)
10Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland)0:00:43
11Arnaud Jouffroy (France)0:01:03
12Jan Denuwelaere (Belgium)0:01:05
13Sascha Weber (Germany)0:01:07
14Kenneth Van Compernolle (Belgium)0:01:08
15Jim Aernouts (Belgium)0:01:22
16Robert Gavenda (Slovakia)0:01:29
17Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)0:01:38
18Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)0:01:43
19Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands)0:01:50
20Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)0:01:55
21Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)0:02:07
22Matteo Trentin (Italy)
23Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic)0:02:14
24Stef Boden (Belgium)
25Daniel Summerhill (United States Of America)0:02:50
26Irwin Gras (France)0:02:54
27Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)0:03:00
28Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)0:03:03
29Ruben Veestraeten (Belgium)0:03:10
30Valentin Scherz (Switzerland)0:03:11
31Kevin Cant (Belgium)0:03:15
32Jonas Schau Guddal (Denmark)
33Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)0:03:16
34Fabian Danner (Germany)0:03:18
35Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)0:03:21
36Sven Beelen (Belgium)0:03:29
37Michael Schweizer (Germany)0:04:02
38Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)0:04:38
39Zach Mcdonald (United States Of America)0:04:39
40Travis Livermon (United States Of America)
41Kamil Gradek (Poland)0:05:00
42Yu Takenouchi (Japan)0:05:06
43Filip Adel (Czech Republic)0:05:27
44Jerome Townsend (United States Of America)0:05:31
45Steve Fisher (United States Of America)
46Joshua Berry (United States Of America)0:05:32
47Naran Khangarid (Mongolia)0:05:35
48Max Walsleben (Germany)0:06:18
49Marek Canecky (Slovakia)
50Karel Nepras (Czech Republic)0:06:21
-1lapBaasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mongolia)
-1lapMatej Medved (Slovakia)
DNFKenneth Hansen (Denmark)
DNFMitchell Huenders (Netherlands)
DNFDario Stauble (Switzerland)
DNFPiotr Antkowiak (Poland)
DNFOle Quast (Germany)
DNFMarcel Meisen (Germany)

World Cup standings after seven rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Belgium)140pts
2Robert Gavenda (Slovakia)115
3Arnaud Jouffroy (France)100
4Cristian Cominelli (Italy)96
5Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)87
6Jim Aernouts (Belgium)79
7Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland)74
8Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)74
9Matthieu Boulo (France)63
10Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic)58
11Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)58
12Marek Konwa (Poland)58
13Joeri Adams (Belgium)58
14Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)51
15Sascha Weber (Germany)51
16Jan Denuwelaere (Belgium)51
17Elia Silvestri (Italy)50
18Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)42
19Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)42
20Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland)33
21Kevin Cant (Belgium)30
22Mitchell Huenders (Netherlands)28
23Marcel Meisen (Germany)25
24Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)20
25Kenneth Van Compernolle (Belgium)19
26Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)19
27Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)18
28Alessandro Calderan (Italy)18
29Luca Braidot (Italy)17
30Stef Boden (Belgium)16
31Ole Quast (Germany)15
32Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)13
33Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands)12
34Nico Brüngger (Switzerland)11
35Matteo Trentin (Italy)9
36Bryan Falaschi (Italy)9
37Sven Beelen (Belgium)8
38Michael Schweizer (Germany)7
39Daniel Summerhill (United States Of America)6
40David Menger (Czech Republic)6
41Irwin Gras (France)5
42Vinnie Braet (Belgium)5
43Filip Adel (Czech Republic)5
44Max Walsleben (Germany)4
45Ruben Veestraeten (Belgium)2
46Valentin Scherz (Switzerland)1
47Melvin Rulliere (France)1
48Matthias Rupp (Switzerland)1

 

