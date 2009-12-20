Image 1 of 20 World Champion Marianne Vos leads compatriot and eventual winner Daphny Van Den Brand (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 20 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) and Sanne Cant (Bel) lunge for the line in Kalmhout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 20 Belgian Sanne Cant mid-race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 20 Belgian Sanne Cant comes towards the line (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 20 Van Den Brand and Vos dominated the women's race today (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 20 Daphny Van Den Brand takes victory in Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 20 Marianne Vos appears satisfied with second place (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 20 Katie Compton approaches the line for third place (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 20 Daphny Van Den Brand was a deserved winner of the race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 20 World Cup leader Katie Compton charges up the stairs in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 20 Hanka Kupfernagel makes her way up the frosty steps (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 20 World champion Marianne Vos leads Dutch champion Daphny Van Den Brand. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 20 France's Christel Ferrier-Bruneau tackles a run-up in Kalmthout. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 20 The Netherlands' Sanne Van Paassen finished 7th at Kalmthout. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 20 Great Britain's Gabriella Day flies up the stairs. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 20 The Netherlands' Arenda Grimberg en route to a 17th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 20 Swiss champion Jasmin Achermann (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 20 Belgian champion Joyce Vanderbeken (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 20 Italy's Veronica Alessio finished 24th in Kalmthout. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 20 Germany's Elisabeth Brandau runs the stairs. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Daphny Van den Brand won the fourth round of the women's World Cup in the snow of Kalmthout, in the North of Belgium. Along with World Champion Marianne Vos, she left the rest of the field behind from the opening lap of the race.

The two Dutch women dominated most of the technical race, but in the final lap Vos faltered to give Van den Brand the lead. Despite a tight race until the finish Van den Brand held on to her advantage and grabbed her first big win of the season.

Katherine Compton entered the race as World Cup leader and freshly crowned US-champion, but she didn't have the best start on 'home soil'. A resident of Kalmthout when in Belgium, Compton was still 10 seconds behind Vos and Van den Brand by the time she had worked her way through the chaos of the field behind. A lap later, Compton was riding solo 20 seconds from the leaders, a margin that would only grow before the end of the race.

Compton held on to finish third, 35 seconds from winner Van den Brand. However, it was enough for the American to maintain a narrow advantage in the overall World Cup standings.

Behind the top-three, Belgian talent Sanne Cant battled hard with experienced Hanka Kupfernagel for fourth place. Cant appeared to have the better of the duel, but it was Kupfernagel who threw her wheel first over the line.

Briton Helen Wyman abandoned the race after four laps.

Results 1 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) 0:36:33 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) 0:00:04 3 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:00:35 4 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 0:01:20 5 Sanne Cant (Bel) 6 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) 0:01:37 7 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) 0:02:22 8 Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:02:43 9 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) 0:02:47 10 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 0:02:59 11 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:03:12 12 Nikki Harris (Gbr) 0:03:43 13 Gabriella Day (Gbr) 0:03:46 14 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) 0:03:49 15 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) 0:04:00 16 Reza Hormes (Ned) 0:04:09 17 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 0:04:13 18 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:04:46 19 Sophie De Boer (Ned) 0:04:48 20 Martina Zwick (Ger) 0:04:49 21 Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra) 0:04:50 22 Evelyn Staffler (Ita) 0:04:51 23 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 24 Veronica Alessio (Ita) 0:04:57 25 Eva Lechner (Ita) 0:05:08 26 Nancy Bober (Bel) 0:05:16 27 Rebecca Talen (Ned) 0:05:21 28 Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) 29 Nikoline Hansen (Den) 0:05:54 30 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:06:27 31 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:06:30 32 Susanne Juranek (Ger) 0:06:32 33 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) 0:06:33 34 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) 0:06:35 35 Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) 0:06:44 36 Christine Vardaros (USA) 0:06:46 37 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) 0:07:34 38 Daniela Bresciani (Ita) 0:07:58 39 Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs 0:08:12 40 -1lap Katrien Thijs (Bel) 41 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) 42 Camille Darcel (Fra) 43 Vicki Thomas (Can) 44 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)