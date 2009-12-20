Trending

Van Den Brand wins in Kalmthout

Dutchwoman claims her first World Cup win of the season

Image 1 of 20

World Champion Marianne Vos leads compatriot and eventual winner Daphny Van Den Brand

World Champion Marianne Vos leads compatriot and eventual winner Daphny Van Den Brand
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 20

Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) and Sanne Cant (Bel) lunge for the line in Kalmhout

Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) and Sanne Cant (Bel) lunge for the line in Kalmhout
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 20

Belgian Sanne Cant mid-race

Belgian Sanne Cant mid-race
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 20

Belgian Sanne Cant comes towards the line

Belgian Sanne Cant comes towards the line
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 20

Van Den Brand and Vos dominated the women's race today

Van Den Brand and Vos dominated the women's race today
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 20

Daphny Van Den Brand takes victory in Belgium

Daphny Van Den Brand takes victory in Belgium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 20

Marianne Vos appears satisfied with second place

Marianne Vos appears satisfied with second place
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 20

Katie Compton approaches the line for third place

Katie Compton approaches the line for third place
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 20

Daphny Van Den Brand was a deserved winner of the race

Daphny Van Den Brand was a deserved winner of the race
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 20

World Cup leader Katie Compton charges up the stairs in Kalmthout

World Cup leader Katie Compton charges up the stairs in Kalmthout
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 20

Hanka Kupfernagel makes her way up the frosty steps

Hanka Kupfernagel makes her way up the frosty steps
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 20

World champion Marianne Vos leads Dutch champion Daphny Van Den Brand.

World champion Marianne Vos leads Dutch champion Daphny Van Den Brand.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 20

France's Christel Ferrier-Bruneau tackles a run-up in Kalmthout.

France's Christel Ferrier-Bruneau tackles a run-up in Kalmthout.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 20

The Netherlands' Sanne Van Paassen finished 7th at Kalmthout.

The Netherlands' Sanne Van Paassen finished 7th at Kalmthout.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 20

Great Britain's Gabriella Day flies up the stairs.

Great Britain's Gabriella Day flies up the stairs.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 20

The Netherlands' Arenda Grimberg en route to a 17th place finish.

The Netherlands' Arenda Grimberg en route to a 17th place finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 20

Swiss champion Jasmin Achermann

Swiss champion Jasmin Achermann
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 20

Belgian champion Joyce Vanderbeken

Belgian champion Joyce Vanderbeken
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 20

Italy's Veronica Alessio finished 24th in Kalmthout.

Italy's Veronica Alessio finished 24th in Kalmthout.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 20

Germany's Elisabeth Brandau runs the stairs.

Germany's Elisabeth Brandau runs the stairs.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Daphny Van den Brand won the fourth round of the women's World Cup in the snow of Kalmthout, in the North of Belgium. Along with World Champion Marianne Vos, she left the rest of the field behind from the opening lap of the race.

The two Dutch women dominated most of the technical race, but in the final lap Vos faltered to give Van den Brand the lead. Despite a tight race until the finish Van den Brand held on to her advantage and grabbed her first big win of the season.

Katherine Compton entered the race as World Cup leader and freshly crowned US-champion, but she didn't have the best start on 'home soil'. A resident of Kalmthout when in Belgium, Compton was still 10 seconds behind Vos and Van den Brand by the time she had worked her way through the chaos of the field behind. A lap later, Compton was riding solo 20 seconds from the leaders, a margin that would only grow before the end of the race.

Compton held on to finish third, 35 seconds from winner Van den Brand. However, it was enough for the American to maintain a narrow advantage in the overall World Cup standings.

Behind the top-three, Belgian talent Sanne Cant battled hard with experienced Hanka Kupfernagel for fourth place. Cant appeared to have the better of the duel, but it was Kupfernagel who threw her wheel first over the line.

Briton Helen Wyman abandoned the race after four laps.

Results
1Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)0:36:33
2Marianne Vos (Ned)0:00:04
3Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:35
4Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:01:20
5Sanne Cant (Bel)
6Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:01:37
7Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)0:02:22
8Caroline Mani (Fra)0:02:43
9Linda Van Rijen (Ned)0:02:47
10Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:02:59
11Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:03:12
12Nikki Harris (Gbr)0:03:43
13Gabriella Day (Gbr)0:03:46
14Jasmin Achermann (Swi)0:03:49
15Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)0:04:00
16Reza Hormes (Ned)0:04:09
17Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:04:13
18Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:04:46
19Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:04:48
20Martina Zwick (Ger)0:04:49
21Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)0:04:50
22Evelyn Staffler (Ita)0:04:51
23Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
24Veronica Alessio (Ita)0:04:57
25Eva Lechner (Ita)0:05:08
26Nancy Bober (Bel)0:05:16
27Rebecca Talen (Ned)0:05:21
28Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
29Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:05:54
30Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:06:27
31Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:06:30
32Susanne Juranek (Ger)0:06:32
33Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)0:06:33
34Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)0:06:35
35Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)0:06:44
36Christine Vardaros (USA)0:06:46
37Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:07:34
38Daniela Bresciani (Ita)0:07:58
39Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs0:08:12
40 -1lapKatrien Thijs (Bel)
41Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
42Camille Darcel (Fra)
43Vicki Thomas (Can)
44Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)

World Cup standings after round 4
1Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike210pts
2Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida200
3Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank Ladies Cycling-Team - VVHP160
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida148
5Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)129
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens110
7Sanne Cant (Bel) A.D.S. Selle Italia Guerciotti109
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec104
9Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope100
10Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA72
11Linda Van Rijen (Ned)69
12Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)68
13Gabriella Day (GBr)65
14Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) J&G Cycling Team62
15Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)57
16Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team43
17Jana Kyptova (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB41
18Reza Hormes (Ned) Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida39
19Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)38
20Sophie De Boer (Ned)38
21Katrin Leumann (Swi) goldwurst-power Sputnik37
22Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida36
23Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Chix35
24Evelyn Staffler (Ita)31
25Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)29
26Saskia Elemans (Ned) Team Flexpoint29
27Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)27
28Eva Lechner (Ita) C.S. Esercito - Colnago Cap26
29Veronica Alessio (Ita) Team Colnago Arreghini24
30Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC20
31Nancy Bober (Bel) Casa Verde Race Factory16
32Susan Butler (USA) Monavie-Cannondale.com14
33Martina Zwick (Ger)11
34Camille Darcel (Fra) VC Dinannais11
35Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti A.S.D.10
36Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vélo Club Ornans8
37Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rad-Union 1917
38Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange7
39Veerle Ingels (Bel) AVB Cycling Team6
40Elke Riedl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Corratec6
41Nikoline Hansen (Den)6
42Rebecca Talen (Ned)4
43Stefania Vecchio (Ita) G.S.Cicli Fiorin Despar4
44Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini3
45Birgit Hollmann (Ger) BRC Zugvogel Berlin3
46Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross3
47Christine Vardaros (USA)2
48Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team2
49Ellen Van Loy (Bel)1

