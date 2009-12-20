Van Den Brand wins in Kalmthout
Dutchwoman claims her first World Cup win of the season
Daphny Van den Brand won the fourth round of the women's World Cup in the snow of Kalmthout, in the North of Belgium. Along with World Champion Marianne Vos, she left the rest of the field behind from the opening lap of the race.
The two Dutch women dominated most of the technical race, but in the final lap Vos faltered to give Van den Brand the lead. Despite a tight race until the finish Van den Brand held on to her advantage and grabbed her first big win of the season.
Katherine Compton entered the race as World Cup leader and freshly crowned US-champion, but she didn't have the best start on 'home soil'. A resident of Kalmthout when in Belgium, Compton was still 10 seconds behind Vos and Van den Brand by the time she had worked her way through the chaos of the field behind. A lap later, Compton was riding solo 20 seconds from the leaders, a margin that would only grow before the end of the race.
Compton held on to finish third, 35 seconds from winner Van den Brand. However, it was enough for the American to maintain a narrow advantage in the overall World Cup standings.
Behind the top-three, Belgian talent Sanne Cant battled hard with experienced Hanka Kupfernagel for fourth place. Cant appeared to have the better of the duel, but it was Kupfernagel who threw her wheel first over the line.
Briton Helen Wyman abandoned the race after four laps.
|1
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|0:36:33
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:00:04
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:35
|4
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|0:01:20
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|6
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|0:01:37
|7
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)
|0:02:22
|8
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:02:43
|9
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|0:02:47
|10
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|0:02:59
|11
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:03:12
|12
|Nikki Harris (Gbr)
|0:03:43
|13
|Gabriella Day (Gbr)
|0:03:46
|14
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|0:03:49
|15
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|0:04:00
|16
|Reza Hormes (Ned)
|0:04:09
|17
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:04:13
|18
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:04:46
|19
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:04:48
|20
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|0:04:49
|21
|Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)
|0:04:50
|22
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|0:04:51
|23
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|24
|Veronica Alessio (Ita)
|0:04:57
|25
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:05:08
|26
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|0:05:16
|27
|Rebecca Talen (Ned)
|0:05:21
|28
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|29
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|0:05:54
|30
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:06:27
|31
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|0:06:30
|32
|Susanne Juranek (Ger)
|0:06:32
|33
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|0:06:33
|34
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|0:06:35
|35
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
|0:06:44
|36
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:06:46
|37
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:07:34
|38
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|0:07:58
|39
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs
|0:08:12
|40 -1lap
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|41
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|42
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|43
|Vicki Thomas (Can)
|44
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike
|210
|pts
|2
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|200
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank Ladies Cycling-Team - VVHP
|160
|4
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|148
|5
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|129
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
|110
|7
|Sanne Cant (Bel) A.D.S. Selle Italia Guerciotti
|109
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|104
|9
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|100
|10
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA
|72
|11
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|69
|12
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|68
|13
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|65
|14
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) J&G Cycling Team
|62
|15
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|57
|16
|Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team
|43
|17
|Jana Kyptova (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|41
|18
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|39
|19
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|38
|20
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|38
|21
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) goldwurst-power Sputnik
|37
|22
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida
|36
|23
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Chix
|35
|24
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|31
|25
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)
|29
|26
|Saskia Elemans (Ned) Team Flexpoint
|29
|27
|Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)
|27
|28
|Eva Lechner (Ita) C.S. Esercito - Colnago Cap
|26
|29
|Veronica Alessio (Ita) Team Colnago Arreghini
|24
|30
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|20
|31
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Casa Verde Race Factory
|16
|32
|Susan Butler (USA) Monavie-Cannondale.com
|14
|33
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|11
|34
|Camille Darcel (Fra) VC Dinannais
|11
|35
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti A.S.D.
|10
|36
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vélo Club Ornans
|8
|37
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rad-Union 191
|7
|38
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|7
|39
|Veerle Ingels (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
|6
|40
|Elke Riedl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Corratec
|6
|41
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|6
|42
|Rebecca Talen (Ned)
|4
|43
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) G.S.Cicli Fiorin Despar
|4
|44
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini
|3
|45
|Birgit Hollmann (Ger) BRC Zugvogel Berlin
|3
|46
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross
|3
|47
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|2
|48
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|2
|49
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|1
