Nys captures Kalmthout World Cup

Nys deals opposition a blow in the snow

Image 1 of 27

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) holds the jersey, but is now on equal World Cup points with Zdenek Stybar.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 27

Nys put on a stirring display for the Belgian faithful

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 27

Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit-Colnago) takes victory in Kalmthout

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 27

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) finishes ahead of Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 27

The Kalmthout podium: Zdenek Stybar (2nd, Telenet-Fidea), Sven Nys (1st, Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) and Niels Albert (3rd, BKCP - Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 27

Radomir Simunek (BKCP - Powerplus) receives medical attention after his crash

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 27

Nys leads Albert in Kalmthout

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 27

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) presses on in the snow

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 27

A jubilant Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit-Colnago)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 27

Sven Nys fought hard for victory today

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 27

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Projob) was one of the early pace setters

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 27

Radomir Simunek (BKCP - Powerplus) hits the deck hard

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 27

A medical officer attends to Radomir Simunek (BKCP - Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 27

The men's field tackle the 2009 Kalmthout World Cup round

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

The crowds were out, in spite of the heavy snows

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit-Colnago)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 27

French Champion John Gadret finished 29th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 27

Albert during the sixth round of the 2009 World Cup

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 27

World Champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

Nys chases during the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

Nys leads Albert on a loop of the stairs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 27

Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit-Colnago)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 27

Nys' first World Cup win of the season came in his typical gritty fashion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-ProJob)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouyges Telecom) fights the frosty conditions

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Nys pushes on through the snow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Niels Albert during the sixth World Cup round in Kalmthout, Belgium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Despite a disastrous first lap that included a crash, a flat tyre and a dropped chain, Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) provided the frozen crowds a fantastic spectacle in the snow of Kalmthout by coming back from nowhere and storming to his first World Cup win of the season.

"It was unbelievable," Nys told Sporza. "I had troubles with my chain and crashed during the first lap and then I got angry because there was no room to move up; some guys just didn't let me pass. That aggression made me boil inside and that's probably why I kept fighting.

"That last lap crash didn't bother me. Nobody could pass me, even if it meant that I would have to go through the last corner at 60 km/h. These are extreme conditions and that's when the real Sven Nys stands up, even though it was really cold.

"This was 'cross at the highest level. It was good to win my first World Cup race of the season."

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) took the lead halfway through the race but didn't have an answer for an inspired Nys. Stybar, however, improved his World Cup standings by holding off world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), the third place finisher.

Albert entered the sixth round of the World Cup in the white leader's skinsuit, but Stybar's performance today moves the Czech into a tie for the World Cup lead with Albert.

Despite edging ever closer to the World Cup lead, Stybar expressed his frustration his performance. "I'm not happy with my race. I had a bad start, but moved up halfway. The last two laps I made too many mistakes and I should've ridden on different tyres. All race long I used slicks and that was too risky in the closing laps. I wasn't having my best day and made too many mistakes.

"My expectation for next month is that there whatever the conditions are the same three guys will stand up. I wanted to win or take the leader's jersey [today], but I'll have to wait until the next race." Stybar said.

Albert, too, pointed to mistakes that may have cost him the chance of a better result in Kalmthout, but drew a similar conclusion to Stybar for the races ahead. "During the last laps I was one of the fastest in the race but Sven [Nys] was really strong by coming back that way, really impressive," Albert told Sporza.

"I made the mistake of staying behind Klaas Vantornout for too long," he continued. "The snow isn't a problem for me. The gaps were small and all three of us could win. It was a promising race for the future."

Sven stutters as Sunweb set things off in the snow

With Nys' first lap plagued by mechanical issues, the early stages of the race was dominated by the Sunweb-Projob pair of Klaas Vantornout and Sven Vanthourenhout. The duo led a group of a dozen riders that also included American Jonathan Page.

The two leaders couldn't gain a decisive advantage of the big hitters and halfway the race there were still eight men in the front group: the two Sunweb-boys, Albert, Stybar, Radomir Simunek, Martin Bina and the two Rabobank riders Gerben De Knegt and Bart Aernouts.

At the end of the fourth lap Simunek crashed hard at the stairs and the Czech was forced to abandon the race. In front, Stybar took over from his compatriot and created a gap of around 15 seconds,. Shortly afterwards Nys connected with the back of the chase group.

Nys needed a lot of time to get past all riders, but once he got to the front of the chase group he began to immediately nibble away at the gap to Stybar. While the snow continued to pour from the heavens, Nys bridged up with Stybar just before the start of the penultimate lap, with Albert and Vantornout still near the front too.

Nys dropped Stybar in the last lap and though he crashed once again he refused to allow Stybar and Albert to get past him. Stybar slipped away in the finale and allowed Nys to take a few metres, enough for the Belgian to grab his first World Cup win of the season.

 

Full results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago1:00:30
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:03
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:04
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:00:09
5Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:00:16
6Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:00:42
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank0:00:50
8Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:54
9Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:05
10Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank0:01:09
11Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team0:01:17
12Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
13Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Baboco-Revor0:01:20
14Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:33
15Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team0:01:35
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas0:01:42
17Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:01:45
18Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek0:01:48
19Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:53
20Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mountainbike-Team0:01:55
21Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
22Elia Silvestri (Ita)0:02:50
23Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie0:02:54
24Sascha Weber (Ger) FC Rheinland-Pfalz Flonheim0:02:55
25Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:02:57
26David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes
27Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita-Sutter Home0:02:59
28Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:03:00
29John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
30Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) KED Bianchi Berlin0:03:17
31Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team0:03:20
32Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:31
33Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Besançon0:03:32
34Fabio Ursi (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:03:38
35Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Continental Team Differdange0:04:06
36Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia 1920:04:16
37Jérôme Chevallier (Fra) AC Besançon0:04:22
38James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale0:04:34
39Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans0:04:36
40Milan Barenyi (Svk)0:04:38
41Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Power Plus0:04:40
42Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange0:04:47
43Andreas Moser (Swi) Bürgis Cycling Team
44Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti A.S.D.0:05:04
45Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl0:05:10
46Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:05:11
47René Lang (Swi) Delta Elite Team/VC Bützberg0:05:15
48Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel0:05:16
49Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB0:05:18
50Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar0:05:31
51Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:05:33
52Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie0:06:00
53Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)0:06:05
54Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)0:06:07
55Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:06:11
56Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:06:18
57Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI0:06:20
58Robert Glajza (Svk)
59Mike Garrigan (Can) La Bicicleta0:06:21
60Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Team Král0:06:35
61Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles
62Martin Haring (Svk)
63Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
64Naran Khangarid (Mgl)
65Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
66Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl)
67Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl)

World Cup standings after round 6
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus435pts
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team435
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago350
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob339
5Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux302
6Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank270
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank261
8Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team255
9Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team242
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas238
11Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Baboco-Revor230
12Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team219
13Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom186
14Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie181
15Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor179
16Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus176
17Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team176
18Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob174
19Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team166
20Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus164
21Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team162
22Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike153
23Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team150
24Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans146
25Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team137
26Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV126
27Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team111
28Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Besançon107
29Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel105
30Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito98
31Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mountainbike-Team95
32John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale94
33Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor86
34Fabio Ursi (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito82
35Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita-Sutter Home81
36Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida74
37Jérôme Chevallier (Fra) AC Besançon72
38Jonathan Lopez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseille71
39Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) KED Bianchi Berlin68
40Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Continental Team Differdange64
41David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes62
42Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago59
43Milan Barenyi (Svk)59
44Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI59
45Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)54
46Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida51
47Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg48
48Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez43
49Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Power Plus42
50Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie41
51Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Team Král37
52Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team35
53Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek33
54Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb-Projob30
55Elia Silvestri (Ita)29
56Robert Glajza (Svk)29
57Sascha Weber (Ger) FC Rheinland-Pfalz Flonheim28
58Martin Haring (Svk)28
59Sascha Wagner (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg26
60Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)25
61Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Sint Oedenrode25
62Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) LA - Rota Dos Moveis24
63Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles24
64Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom22
65Marco Ponta (Ita)21
66Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Cycling Team20
67Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB18
68David Seco Amundarain (Spa)16
69Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia 19215
70Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)15
71Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)14
72James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale13
73Jaroslav Kulhavy13
74Zdenek Mlynár (Cze) Max Cursor13
75Jody Crawforth (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT11
76Andreas Moser (Swi) Bürgis Cycling Team11
77Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux IC10
78Jens Westergren (Swe)10
79René Lang (Swi) Delta Elite Team/VC Bützberg10
80Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange9
81David Lozano Riba (Spa)9
82Clément Bourgoin (Fra) VC Rhodanien9
83Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl8
84Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti A.S.D.7
85Tommy Nielsen (Den)7
86Peter Presslauer (Aut) Team Volksbank4
87Marek Canecky (Svk)3
88Zoltan Tisza (Hun)2
89Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar1
90Rafael Visinelli (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale1

