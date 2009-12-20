Nys captures Kalmthout World Cup
Nys deals opposition a blow in the snow
Despite a disastrous first lap that included a crash, a flat tyre and a dropped chain, Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) provided the frozen crowds a fantastic spectacle in the snow of Kalmthout by coming back from nowhere and storming to his first World Cup win of the season.
"It was unbelievable," Nys told Sporza. "I had troubles with my chain and crashed during the first lap and then I got angry because there was no room to move up; some guys just didn't let me pass. That aggression made me boil inside and that's probably why I kept fighting.
"That last lap crash didn't bother me. Nobody could pass me, even if it meant that I would have to go through the last corner at 60 km/h. These are extreme conditions and that's when the real Sven Nys stands up, even though it was really cold.
"This was 'cross at the highest level. It was good to win my first World Cup race of the season."
Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) took the lead halfway through the race but didn't have an answer for an inspired Nys. Stybar, however, improved his World Cup standings by holding off world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), the third place finisher.
Albert entered the sixth round of the World Cup in the white leader's skinsuit, but Stybar's performance today moves the Czech into a tie for the World Cup lead with Albert.
Despite edging ever closer to the World Cup lead, Stybar expressed his frustration his performance. "I'm not happy with my race. I had a bad start, but moved up halfway. The last two laps I made too many mistakes and I should've ridden on different tyres. All race long I used slicks and that was too risky in the closing laps. I wasn't having my best day and made too many mistakes.
"My expectation for next month is that there whatever the conditions are the same three guys will stand up. I wanted to win or take the leader's jersey [today], but I'll have to wait until the next race." Stybar said.
Albert, too, pointed to mistakes that may have cost him the chance of a better result in Kalmthout, but drew a similar conclusion to Stybar for the races ahead. "During the last laps I was one of the fastest in the race but Sven [Nys] was really strong by coming back that way, really impressive," Albert told Sporza.
"I made the mistake of staying behind Klaas Vantornout for too long," he continued. "The snow isn't a problem for me. The gaps were small and all three of us could win. It was a promising race for the future."
Sven stutters as Sunweb set things off in the snow
With Nys' first lap plagued by mechanical issues, the early stages of the race was dominated by the Sunweb-Projob pair of Klaas Vantornout and Sven Vanthourenhout. The duo led a group of a dozen riders that also included American Jonathan Page.
The two leaders couldn't gain a decisive advantage of the big hitters and halfway the race there were still eight men in the front group: the two Sunweb-boys, Albert, Stybar, Radomir Simunek, Martin Bina and the two Rabobank riders Gerben De Knegt and Bart Aernouts.
At the end of the fourth lap Simunek crashed hard at the stairs and the Czech was forced to abandon the race. In front, Stybar took over from his compatriot and created a gap of around 15 seconds,. Shortly afterwards Nys connected with the back of the chase group.
Nys needed a lot of time to get past all riders, but once he got to the front of the chase group he began to immediately nibble away at the gap to Stybar. While the snow continued to pour from the heavens, Nys bridged up with Stybar just before the start of the penultimate lap, with Albert and Vantornout still near the front too.
Nys dropped Stybar in the last lap and though he crashed once again he refused to allow Stybar and Albert to get past him. Stybar slipped away in the finale and allowed Nys to take a few metres, enough for the Belgian to grab his first World Cup win of the season.
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|1:00:30
|2
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:04
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|0:00:09
|5
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|0:00:16
|6
|Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:00:42
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|0:00:50
|8
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:54
|9
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:09
|11
|Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|12
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|13
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Baboco-Revor
|0:01:20
|14
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|15
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
|0:01:35
|16
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
|0:01:42
|17
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:01:45
|18
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek
|0:01:48
|19
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:53
|20
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mountainbike-Team
|0:01:55
|21
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|22
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|0:02:50
|23
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|0:02:54
|24
|Sascha Weber (Ger) FC Rheinland-Pfalz Flonheim
|0:02:55
|25
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:02:57
|26
|David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes
|27
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita-Sutter Home
|0:02:59
|28
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|29
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|30
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) KED Bianchi Berlin
|0:03:17
|31
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|0:03:20
|32
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|33
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Besançon
|0:03:32
|34
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|0:03:38
|35
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
|0:04:06
|36
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia 192
|0:04:16
|37
|Jérôme Chevallier (Fra) AC Besançon
|0:04:22
|38
|James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale
|0:04:34
|39
|Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans
|0:04:36
|40
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|0:04:38
|41
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Power Plus
|0:04:40
|42
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|0:04:47
|43
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Bürgis Cycling Team
|44
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti A.S.D.
|0:05:04
|45
|Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:05:10
|46
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|0:05:11
|47
|René Lang (Swi) Delta Elite Team/VC Bützberg
|0:05:15
|48
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|0:05:16
|49
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|0:05:18
|50
|Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar
|0:05:31
|51
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:05:33
|52
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|0:06:00
|53
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
|0:06:05
|54
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|0:06:07
|55
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:06:11
|56
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:06:18
|57
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI
|0:06:20
|58
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|59
|Mike Garrigan (Can) La Bicicleta
|0:06:21
|60
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Team Král
|0:06:35
|61
|Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles
|62
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|63
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|64
|Naran Khangarid (Mgl)
|65
|Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
|66
|Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl)
|67
|Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl)
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|435
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|435
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|350
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|339
|5
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux
|302
|6
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
|270
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|261
|8
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|255
|9
|Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|242
|10
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
|238
|11
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Baboco-Revor
|230
|12
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
|219
|13
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|186
|14
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|181
|15
|Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|179
|16
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|176
|17
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|176
|18
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|174
|19
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|166
|20
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|164
|21
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|162
|22
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|153
|23
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|150
|24
|Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans
|146
|25
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|137
|26
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
|126
|27
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|111
|28
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Besançon
|107
|29
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|105
|30
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|98
|31
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mountainbike-Team
|95
|32
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|33
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|86
|34
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|82
|35
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita-Sutter Home
|81
|36
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|74
|37
|Jérôme Chevallier (Fra) AC Besançon
|72
|38
|Jonathan Lopez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseille
|71
|39
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) KED Bianchi Berlin
|68
|40
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
|64
|41
|David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes
|62
|42
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|59
|43
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|59
|44
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI
|59
|45
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|54
|46
|Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|51
|47
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg
|48
|48
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez
|43
|49
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Power Plus
|42
|50
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|41
|51
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Team Král
|37
|52
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|35
|53
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek
|33
|54
|Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb-Projob
|30
|55
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|29
|56
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|29
|57
|Sascha Weber (Ger) FC Rheinland-Pfalz Flonheim
|28
|58
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|28
|59
|Sascha Wagner (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg
|26
|60
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|25
|61
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Sint Oedenrode
|25
|62
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) LA - Rota Dos Moveis
|24
|63
|Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles
|24
|64
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|22
|65
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|21
|66
|Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Cycling Team
|20
|67
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|18
|68
|David Seco Amundarain (Spa)
|16
|69
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia 192
|15
|70
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
|15
|71
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|14
|72
|James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale
|13
|73
|Jaroslav Kulhavy
|13
|74
|Zdenek Mlynár (Cze) Max Cursor
|13
|75
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT
|11
|76
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Bürgis Cycling Team
|11
|77
|Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux IC
|10
|78
|Jens Westergren (Swe)
|10
|79
|René Lang (Swi) Delta Elite Team/VC Bützberg
|10
|80
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|9
|81
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|9
|82
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra) VC Rhodanien
|9
|83
|Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
|8
|84
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti A.S.D.
|7
|85
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|7
|86
|Peter Presslauer (Aut) Team Volksbank
|4
|87
|Marek Canecky (Svk)
|3
|88
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun)
|2
|89
|Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar
|1
|90
|Rafael Visinelli (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|1
