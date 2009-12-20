Image 1 of 27 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) holds the jersey, but is now on equal World Cup points with Zdenek Stybar. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 27 Nys put on a stirring display for the Belgian faithful (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 27 Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit-Colnago) takes victory in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) finishes ahead of Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 27 The Kalmthout podium: Zdenek Stybar (2nd, Telenet-Fidea), Sven Nys (1st, Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) and Niels Albert (3rd, BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 27 Radomir Simunek (BKCP - Powerplus) receives medical attention after his crash (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 27 Nys leads Albert in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 27 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) presses on in the snow (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 27 A jubilant Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit-Colnago) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 27 Sven Nys fought hard for victory today (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 27 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Projob) was one of the early pace setters (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 27 Radomir Simunek (BKCP - Powerplus) hits the deck hard (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 27 A medical officer attends to Radomir Simunek (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 27 The men's field tackle the 2009 Kalmthout World Cup round (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 The crowds were out, in spite of the heavy snows (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit-Colnago) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 French Champion John Gadret finished 29th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Albert during the sixth round of the 2009 World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 World Champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 Nys chases during the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Nys leads Albert on a loop of the stairs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit-Colnago) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Nys' first World Cup win of the season came in his typical gritty fashion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-ProJob) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Steve Chainel (BBox Bouyges Telecom) fights the frosty conditions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Nys pushes on through the snow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Niels Albert during the sixth World Cup round in Kalmthout, Belgium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Despite a disastrous first lap that included a crash, a flat tyre and a dropped chain, Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) provided the frozen crowds a fantastic spectacle in the snow of Kalmthout by coming back from nowhere and storming to his first World Cup win of the season.

"It was unbelievable," Nys told Sporza. "I had troubles with my chain and crashed during the first lap and then I got angry because there was no room to move up; some guys just didn't let me pass. That aggression made me boil inside and that's probably why I kept fighting.

"That last lap crash didn't bother me. Nobody could pass me, even if it meant that I would have to go through the last corner at 60 km/h. These are extreme conditions and that's when the real Sven Nys stands up, even though it was really cold.

"This was 'cross at the highest level. It was good to win my first World Cup race of the season."

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) took the lead halfway through the race but didn't have an answer for an inspired Nys. Stybar, however, improved his World Cup standings by holding off world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), the third place finisher.

Albert entered the sixth round of the World Cup in the white leader's skinsuit, but Stybar's performance today moves the Czech into a tie for the World Cup lead with Albert.

Despite edging ever closer to the World Cup lead, Stybar expressed his frustration his performance. "I'm not happy with my race. I had a bad start, but moved up halfway. The last two laps I made too many mistakes and I should've ridden on different tyres. All race long I used slicks and that was too risky in the closing laps. I wasn't having my best day and made too many mistakes.

"My expectation for next month is that there whatever the conditions are the same three guys will stand up. I wanted to win or take the leader's jersey [today], but I'll have to wait until the next race." Stybar said.

Albert, too, pointed to mistakes that may have cost him the chance of a better result in Kalmthout, but drew a similar conclusion to Stybar for the races ahead. "During the last laps I was one of the fastest in the race but Sven [Nys] was really strong by coming back that way, really impressive," Albert told Sporza.

"I made the mistake of staying behind Klaas Vantornout for too long," he continued. "The snow isn't a problem for me. The gaps were small and all three of us could win. It was a promising race for the future."

Sven stutters as Sunweb set things off in the snow

With Nys' first lap plagued by mechanical issues, the early stages of the race was dominated by the Sunweb-Projob pair of Klaas Vantornout and Sven Vanthourenhout. The duo led a group of a dozen riders that also included American Jonathan Page.

The two leaders couldn't gain a decisive advantage of the big hitters and halfway the race there were still eight men in the front group: the two Sunweb-boys, Albert, Stybar, Radomir Simunek, Martin Bina and the two Rabobank riders Gerben De Knegt and Bart Aernouts.

At the end of the fourth lap Simunek crashed hard at the stairs and the Czech was forced to abandon the race. In front, Stybar took over from his compatriot and created a gap of around 15 seconds,. Shortly afterwards Nys connected with the back of the chase group.

Nys needed a lot of time to get past all riders, but once he got to the front of the chase group he began to immediately nibble away at the gap to Stybar. While the snow continued to pour from the heavens, Nys bridged up with Stybar just before the start of the penultimate lap, with Albert and Vantornout still near the front too.

Nys dropped Stybar in the last lap and though he crashed once again he refused to allow Stybar and Albert to get past him. Stybar slipped away in the finale and allowed Nys to take a few metres, enough for the Belgian to grab his first World Cup win of the season.

Full results 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 1:00:30 2 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:04 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 0:00:09 5 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 0:00:16 6 Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 0:00:42 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank 0:00:50 8 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:54 9 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:05 10 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:09 11 Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team 0:01:17 12 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 13 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Baboco-Revor 0:01:20 14 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:33 15 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team 0:01:35 16 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas 0:01:42 17 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:01:45 18 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek 0:01:48 19 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:53 20 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mountainbike-Team 0:01:55 21 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 22 Elia Silvestri (Ita) 0:02:50 23 Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie 0:02:54 24 Sascha Weber (Ger) FC Rheinland-Pfalz Flonheim 0:02:55 25 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 0:02:57 26 David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes 27 Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita-Sutter Home 0:02:59 28 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:03:00 29 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 30 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) KED Bianchi Berlin 0:03:17 31 Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team 0:03:20 32 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:31 33 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Besançon 0:03:32 34 Fabio Ursi (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito 0:03:38 35 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Continental Team Differdange 0:04:06 36 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia 192 0:04:16 37 Jérôme Chevallier (Fra) AC Besançon 0:04:22 38 James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale 0:04:34 39 Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans 0:04:36 40 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 0:04:38 41 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Power Plus 0:04:40 42 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 0:04:47 43 Andreas Moser (Swi) Bürgis Cycling Team 44 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti A.S.D. 0:05:04 45 Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl 0:05:10 46 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito 0:05:11 47 René Lang (Swi) Delta Elite Team/VC Bützberg 0:05:15 48 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel 0:05:16 49 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB 0:05:18 50 Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar 0:05:31 51 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:05:33 52 Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie 0:06:00 53 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) 0:06:05 54 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 0:06:07 55 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:06:11 56 Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida 0:06:18 57 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI 0:06:20 58 Robert Glajza (Svk) 59 Mike Garrigan (Can) La Bicicleta 0:06:21 60 Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Team Král 0:06:35 61 Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles 62 Martin Haring (Svk) 63 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 64 Naran Khangarid (Mgl) 65 Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl) 66 Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl) 67 Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl)