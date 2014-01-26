Trending

Aerts cruises to World Cup win in Nommay

Toupalik rounds out overall series win

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:40:41
2Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:08
3Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:00:09
4Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium0:00:16
5Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands0:00:23
6Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland0:00:26
7Yan Gras (Fra) France0:00:30
8Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:00:56
9Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium0:01:11
10Hugo Pigeon (Fra) France0:01:16
11Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:01:18
12Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:28
13Lucas Dubau (Fra) France0:01:36
14Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy0:01:46
15Sébastien Havot (Fra) France0:01:55
16Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands0:02:09
17Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands0:02:17
18Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands0:02:26
19Sylvain Montana (Fra) France-B0:02:29
20Steven Schreiber (Ger) Germany0:02:33
21Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy0:02:36
22Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:02:43
23Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy0:02:46
24Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
25Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France-B0:02:50
26Florian Vidal (Fra) France0:02:51
27Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France-B0:03:16
28Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany0:03:24
29Andrej Petrovski (Mkd) Macedonia0:03:39
30Pim Van Den Klundert (Ned) Netherlands0:03:53
31Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:00
32Pierre Barbier (Fra) France-B0:04:02
33Martin Matejcek (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:15
34Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany0:04:20
35Federico Mandelli (Ita) Italy0:04:23
36Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:25
37Raphael Schröder (Ger) Germany
38Willem Boersma (Can) Canada0:05:08
39Quentin Simon (Fra) France-B
40Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy0:05:22
41Théo Ferry (Fra) France-B0:05:23
42Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:24
43Luca Andreatta (Ita) Italy0:06:18
44Lauritz Urnauer (Ger) Germany0:06:39
45Mason Burtnik (Can) Canada0:06:40
46Tadaaki Nakai (Jpn) Japan0:06:47
47Ryo Takeuchi (Jpn) Japan0:07:23
48Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic0:08:33
49Sean Germaine (Can) Canada

Junior Men World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic326pts
2Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium296
3Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium252
4Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium235
5Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium217
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands210
7Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium203
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands175
9Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland166
10Lucas Dubau (Fra) France145
11Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium141
12Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic135
13Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands119
14Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands108
15Sébastien Havot (Fra) France99
16Yan Gras (Fra) France97
17Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium90
18Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium81
19Joshua Dubau (Fra) France73
20Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland70
21Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy62
22Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy51
23Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium44
24Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium40
25Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy40
26Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands39
27Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia35
28Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America33
29Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands33
30Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic30
31Hugo Pigeon (Fra) France22
32Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain22
33Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands20
34Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic19
35Alex Bondavalli (Ita) Italy16
36Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium16
37Anthony Kuentz (Fra) France15
38Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany15
39Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy13
40Sylvain Montana (Fra) France12
41Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands12
42Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg12
43Steven Schreiber (Ger) Germany11
44Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland11
45Josey Weik (USA) United States Of America10
46Odrian Champossin (Fra) France9
47Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Belgium8
48Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium8
49Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany8
50Maxx Chance (USA) United States Of America8
51Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland8
52Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic7
53Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France6
54Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic6
55Florian Vidal (Fra) France5
56Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy5
57Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy5
58Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands5
59Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France4
60Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy4
61Han Devos (Bel) Belgium4
62Jan Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic4
63Austin Vincent (USA) United States Of America3
64Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic3
65Andrej Petrovski (Mkd) Macedonia2
66Loïc Hennaux (Bel) Belgium2
67Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland2
68Pim Van Den Klundert (Ned) Netherlands1
69Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy1
70Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain1

Latest on Cyclingnews