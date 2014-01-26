Aerts cruises to World Cup win in Nommay
Toupalik rounds out overall series win
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:40:41
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:08
|3
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:09
|4
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:16
|5
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:23
|6
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:26
|7
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|0:00:30
|8
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:56
|9
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:11
|10
|Hugo Pigeon (Fra) France
|0:01:16
|11
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:18
|12
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:28
|13
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|0:01:36
|14
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|0:01:46
|15
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|0:01:55
|16
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:09
|17
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:17
|18
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:26
|19
|Sylvain Montana (Fra) France-B
|0:02:29
|20
|Steven Schreiber (Ger) Germany
|0:02:33
|21
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|0:02:36
|22
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:43
|23
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|0:02:46
|24
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
|25
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France-B
|0:02:50
|26
|Florian Vidal (Fra) France
|0:02:51
|27
|Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France-B
|0:03:16
|28
|Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany
|0:03:24
|29
|Andrej Petrovski (Mkd) Macedonia
|0:03:39
|30
|Pim Van Den Klundert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:53
|31
|Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:00
|32
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) France-B
|0:04:02
|33
|Martin Matejcek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:15
|34
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|0:04:20
|35
|Federico Mandelli (Ita) Italy
|0:04:23
|36
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:25
|37
|Raphael Schröder (Ger) Germany
|38
|Willem Boersma (Can) Canada
|0:05:08
|39
|Quentin Simon (Fra) France-B
|40
|Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy
|0:05:22
|41
|Théo Ferry (Fra) France-B
|0:05:23
|42
|Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:24
|43
|Luca Andreatta (Ita) Italy
|0:06:18
|44
|Lauritz Urnauer (Ger) Germany
|0:06:39
|45
|Mason Burtnik (Can) Canada
|0:06:40
|46
|Tadaaki Nakai (Jpn) Japan
|0:06:47
|47
|Ryo Takeuchi (Jpn) Japan
|0:07:23
|48
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:33
|49
|Sean Germaine (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|326
|pts
|2
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|296
|3
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|252
|4
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|235
|5
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|217
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|210
|7
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|203
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|175
|9
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|166
|10
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|145
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|141
|12
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|135
|13
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|119
|14
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|108
|15
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|99
|16
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|97
|17
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|90
|18
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium
|81
|19
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
|73
|20
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|70
|21
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|62
|22
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|51
|23
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium
|44
|24
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium
|40
|25
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|40
|26
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|27
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
|35
|28
|Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America
|33
|29
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|30
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|30
|31
|Hugo Pigeon (Fra) France
|22
|32
|Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|33
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|34
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|35
|Alex Bondavalli (Ita) Italy
|16
|36
|Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium
|16
|37
|Anthony Kuentz (Fra) France
|15
|38
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|15
|39
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|13
|40
|Sylvain Montana (Fra) France
|12
|41
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|42
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|12
|43
|Steven Schreiber (Ger) Germany
|11
|44
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
|11
|45
|Josey Weik (USA) United States Of America
|10
|46
|Odrian Champossin (Fra) France
|9
|47
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Belgium
|8
|48
|Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|8
|49
|Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany
|8
|50
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States Of America
|8
|51
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|52
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
|7
|53
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France
|6
|54
|Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|55
|Florian Vidal (Fra) France
|5
|56
|Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy
|5
|57
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|5
|58
|Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|59
|Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France
|4
|60
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy
|4
|61
|Han Devos (Bel) Belgium
|4
|62
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|63
|Austin Vincent (USA) United States Of America
|3
|64
|Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|65
|Andrej Petrovski (Mkd) Macedonia
|2
|66
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel) Belgium
|2
|67
|Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland
|2
|68
|Pim Van Den Klundert (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|69
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|1
|70
|Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy