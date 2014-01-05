Toupalik cruises to victory at Rome World Cup
Czech beat Goossens and Iserbyt
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:42:05
|2
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:24
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:42
|4
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|0:00:43
|5
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:48
|6
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:51
|7
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:54
|8
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:58
|9
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:59
|10
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|11
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:00
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|13
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|0:01:01
|14
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|0:01:10
|15
|Alex Bondavalli (Ita) Italy-B
|0:01:11
|16
|Anthony Kuentz (Fra) France
|0:01:17
|17
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:23
|18
|Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America
|0:01:31
|19
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:37
|20
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|0:01:40
|21
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
|0:01:50
|22
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:53
|23
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:57
|24
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|0:02:04
|25
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:07
|26
|Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy
|0:02:20
|27
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy-B
|0:02:25
|28
|Austin Vincent (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:26
|29
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|0:02:29
|30
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy-B
|0:02:45
|31
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:48
|32
|Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:56
|33
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:03:07
|34
|Mauro Caneva (Ita) Italy-B
|0:03:24
|35
|Simone Perna (Ita) Italy
|0:03:32
|36
|Federico Mandelli (Ita) Italy
|0:03:41
|37
|Davide Pinato (Ita) Italy-B
|38
|Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:05
|39
|Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:23
|40
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy-B
|0:04:27
|41
|Filip Sklenarik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:04:48
|42
|Adrian Babic (Svk) Slovakia
|0:05:49
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|276
|pts
|2
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|251
|3
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|226
|4
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|210
|5
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|197
|6
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|179
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|175
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|140
|9
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|136
|10
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|127
|11
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|116
|12
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|106
|13
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|101
|14
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|93
|15
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|90
|16
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|83
|17
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium
|81
|18
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|69
|19
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
|66
|20
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|61
|21
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|45
|22
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium
|44
|23
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|41
|24
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium
|40
|25
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
|35
|26
|Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America
|33
|27
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|28
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|32
|29
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|30
|30
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|31
|Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|32
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|33
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|34
|Alex Bondavalli (Ita) Italy
|16
|35
|Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium
|16
|36
|Anthony Kuentz (Fra) France
|15
|37
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|15
|38
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|13
|39
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|40
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|12
|41
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
|11
|42
|Josey Weik (USA) United States Of America
|10
|43
|Odrian Champossin (Fra) France
|9
|44
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Belgium
|8
|45
|Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|8
|46
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States Of America
|8
|47
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|48
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
|7
|49
|Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|50
|Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy
|5
|51
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|5
|52
|Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany
|5
|53
|Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|54
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy
|4
|55
|Han Devos (Bel) Belgium
|4
|56
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|57
|Austin Vincent (USA) United States Of America
|3
|58
|Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|59
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel) Belgium
|2
|60
|Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland
|2
|61
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|1
|62
|Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain
|1
