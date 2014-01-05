Trending

Toupalik cruises to victory at Rome World Cup

Czech beat Goossens and Iserbyt

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:42:05
2Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:00:24
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:00:42
4Yan Gras (Fra) France0:00:43
5Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands0:00:48
6Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland0:00:51
7Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium0:00:54
8Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands0:00:58
9Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:00:59
10Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
11Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium0:01:00
12Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
13Sébastien Havot (Fra) France0:01:01
14Lucas Dubau (Fra) France0:01:10
15Alex Bondavalli (Ita) Italy-B0:01:11
16Anthony Kuentz (Fra) France0:01:17
17Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands0:01:23
18Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America0:01:31
19Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:01:37
20Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy0:01:40
21Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia0:01:50
22Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:53
23Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands0:01:57
24Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy0:02:04
25Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:07
26Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy0:02:20
27Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy-B0:02:25
28Austin Vincent (USA) United States Of America0:02:26
29Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy0:02:29
30Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy-B0:02:45
31Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:02:48
32Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America0:02:56
33Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia0:03:07
34Mauro Caneva (Ita) Italy-B0:03:24
35Simone Perna (Ita) Italy0:03:32
36Federico Mandelli (Ita) Italy0:03:41
37Davide Pinato (Ita) Italy-B
38Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:05
39Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:23
40Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy-B0:04:27
41Filip Sklenarik (Svk) Slovakia0:04:48
42Adrian Babic (Svk) Slovakia0:05:49

Junior men World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic276pts
2Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium251
3Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium226
4Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands210
5Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium197
6Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium179
7Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium175
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands140
9Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland136
10Lucas Dubau (Fra) France127
11Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic116
12Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands106
13Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium101
14Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands93
15Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium90
16Sébastien Havot (Fra) France83
17Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium81
18Yan Gras (Fra) France69
19Joshua Dubau (Fra) France66
20Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland61
21Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy45
22Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium44
23Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy41
24Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium40
25Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia35
26Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America33
27Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands33
28Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy32
29Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic30
30Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands25
31Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain22
32Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands20
33Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic19
34Alex Bondavalli (Ita) Italy16
35Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium16
36Anthony Kuentz (Fra) France15
37Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany15
38Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy13
39Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands12
40Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg12
41Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland11
42Josey Weik (USA) United States Of America10
43Odrian Champossin (Fra) France9
44Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Belgium8
45Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium8
46Maxx Chance (USA) United States Of America8
47Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland8
48Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic7
49Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic6
50Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy5
51Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy5
52Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany5
53Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands5
54Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy4
55Han Devos (Bel) Belgium4
56Jan Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic4
57Austin Vincent (USA) United States Of America3
58Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic3
59Loïc Hennaux (Bel) Belgium2
60Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland2
61Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy1
62Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain1

