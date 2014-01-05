Trending

Compton beats Vos at Rome World Cup

American seals series in penultimate round

Image 1 of 9

A determined Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) would drop world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/GIant) and solo to her fourth straight World Cup victory

A determined Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) would drop world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/GIant) and solo to her fourth straight World Cup victory
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 9

Sanne Cant

Sanne Cant
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 9

Eva Lechner finished third

Eva Lechner finished third
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 9

Katie Compton wins the World Cup in Rome

Katie Compton wins the World Cup in Rome
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 9

Rome World Cup Podium: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton, Eva Lechner

Rome World Cup Podium: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton, Eva Lechner
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 9

Katie Compton after winning in Rome

Katie Compton after winning in Rome
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 9

Katie Compton wins the 'Cross World Cup in Rome

Katie Compton wins the 'Cross World Cup in Rome
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 9

Marianne Vos on the podium as runner_up

Marianne Vos on the podium as runner_up
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 9

Katie Compton on the podium in Rome

Katie Compton on the podium in Rome
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclo-cross Collective) won the sixth and penultimate round of the 2013-2014 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup at the fast but wet Capannelle race course in Rome, Italy. Thanks to her fifth World Cup victory of the season, Compton did more than enough to secure the overall World Cup title.

She rode most of the race in front together with world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team) and then outpowered her halfway through the final lap to finish 24 seconds ahead of Vos. It's third time in a row that Compton has beaten Vos. Italian champion Eva Lechner (Centro Sportivo Esercito) pleased the few local spectators by taking her first podium spot of the season at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle.

"I'm happy with the way I rode, being able to attack in the end and carry it on," Compton said in the post-race interview. The 35-year-old American was delighted with her overall victory.

"This is great. It feels really good to be winning lately. I haven't won here before. I have good legs and that's always nice. It's exciting to win. I wasn't expecting the mud here in Rome."

Compton wasn't confident about whether or not Vos was in good form. "You never know how hard the other person is working. She was riding really well at the switchbacks and accelerating very well. I knew I was strong in the mud. It was hard in the power sections, because there's always a headwind. I didn't want to do too much work at the front."

Rain during the races in the youth categories turned the course into a wet but speedy affair in Rome. That changed when the women started in the afternoon although the wind was still a factor. Top favourites Compton and Vos both had a good start. They followed early leader Ellen Van Loy. Halfway through the first lap, Compton and Vos moved forward and everybody but Van Loy got dropped. By the end of the first lap, Van Loy faded, too.

During the second lap, Compton kept the pace high with Van Loy losing ground. On the long road back towards the grand stand, Van Loy clearly struggled with the crosswinds. The Belgian rider was caught by Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team) and Lechner early in the third lap at nearly half a minute back from the two leaders. European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) was a lone chaser 10 seconds further back.

Halfway through the third lap, the sun came out and Vos struggled for the first time to keep up with Compton, but she didn't crack. Early on in the final lap, Vos tried to turn things around. She attempted to catch Compton by surprise by taking the muddy inside of a corner while Compton made a wide turn to maintain her speed. The move was quickly neutralized.

Halfway through the final lap, when taking on the endless switchbacks, Compton gained ground on Vos. This time around, the world champion was unable to close the gap and Compton was gone. In the background, Lechner distanced Ferrand-Prevot towards a podium result on home soil. Compton had a lot of time to celebrate the victory. A mud-clad Vos finished second at 24 seconds. The small home crowd went wild when Lechner crossed the line in third place at 1:10 after Compton, having gotten rid of Ferrand-Prevot in the final lap.

British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) only managed a distant ninth place in Rome, but maintains her second place in the World Cup. Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) was fifth in Rome and is third overall with Vos on her heels. In three weeks' time, the final round of the World Cup will happen in Nommay, France.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:36:45
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:24
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:01:10
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:24
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp0:01:33
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:01:35
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea0:01:37
8Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kdl Cycling Team0:01:42
9Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea0:01:56
10Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) Ec Stephanois0:02:17
11Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:02:32
12Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:35
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:38
14Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea0:02:42
15Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:03:01
16Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Tj Stadion Louny0:03:04
17Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus Xc Team0:03:05
18Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:10
19Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea0:03:23
20Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:04:08
21Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi0:04:55
22Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:05:26
23Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bmc Concept Store0:05:41
24Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale0:05:57
25Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon0:07:19
26Suzie Godart (Lux)0:07:25
27Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport0:08:02
28Béatrice Godart (Lux)0:09:15

Elite women World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective350pts
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea249
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp221
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team210
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing164
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea160
7Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) Ec Stephanois145
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea133
9Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kdl Cycling Team120
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito105
11Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus Xc Team99
12Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Tj Stadion Louny97
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team96
14Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus88
15Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com87
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team75
17Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)75
18Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized73
19Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea65
20Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team63
21Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vcc Morteau Montbenoit55
22Githa Michiels (Bel)50
23Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement48
24Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti46
25Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling44
26Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies42
27Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)35
28Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti28
29Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team27
30Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Vzw Lotto - Ladiescycling24
31Nikola Noskova (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec24
32Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam23
33Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust22
34Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team22
35Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies21
36Nadja Heigl (Aut) Rlm Wien15
37Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) Drc De Mol15
38Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bmc Concept Store15
39Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs Mtb / Cube14
40Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo13
41Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Zp Sport13
42Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized13
43Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team13
44Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team12
45Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi10
46Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
47Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point10
48Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles8
49Nicole Duke (USA) Marin - Spy8
50Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale7
51Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon6
52Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe Racing Team6
53Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team6
54Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam6
55Suzie Godart (Lux)5
56Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport4
57Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust4
58Béatrice Godart (Lux)3
59Stephanie De Croock (Bel)3
60Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany3
61Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Wrv De Peddelaars3
62Christine Vardaros (USA) Stevens Cycling Team2
63Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica2
64Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book - Hrs - Rock Lobster1

 

