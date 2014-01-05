Trending

Van der Poel powers to World Cup victory in Rome

Van Aert and Sweeck take second and third

Image 1 of 2

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) beat Belgian pair Wout Van Aert and Laurens Sweeck.

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) beat Belgian pair Wout Van Aert and Laurens Sweeck.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 2

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) wins in Rome.

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) wins in Rome.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:48:50
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium0:00:10
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:00:27
4Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium0:00:33
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) France0:00:35
6Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium0:00:47
7David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:00:51
8Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:06
9Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands0:01:29
10Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium0:01:30
11Fabien Doubey (Fra) France0:01:31
12Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:38
13Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:42
14Clément Venturini (Fra) France0:01:46
15Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:02:00
16Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands0:02:12
17Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:02:33
18Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands0:02:38
19Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:40
20Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:02:43
21Bastien Duculty (Fra) France0:02:49
22Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:03:04
23Severin Saegesser (Swi) Switzerland0:03:25
24Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland0:03:29
25Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland0:03:30
26Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:03:39
27Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy0:03:42
28Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia0:04:31
29Luca De Nicola (Ita) Italy0:04:32
30Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:33
31Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy-B
32Yari Cisotto (Ita) Italy-B0:04:41
33Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy0:05:07
34Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Italy0:05:09
35Luc Turchi (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:14
36Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:20
37Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan0:05:25
38Pasquale Sirica (Ita) Italy-B0:05:42
39Tommaso Caneva (Ita) Italy0:07:06
40Luca Quattrini (Ita) Italy-B0:08:23
41Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy-B0:08:49
42Francesco Mozzillo (Ita) Italy-B0:09:18

U23 men World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands335pts
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium271
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium202
4Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium188
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium187
6David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands154
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands152
8Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands145
9Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium140
10Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium118
11Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic114
12Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic113
13Clément Venturini (Fra) France95
14Fabien Doubey (Fra) France85
15Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium85
16Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium74
17Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic70
18Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands65
19Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands62
20Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic59
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) France52
22Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium51
23Logan Owen (USA) United States Of America51
24Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark48
25Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic43
26Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy40
27David Menut (Fra) France39
28Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium37
29Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium34
30Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands33
31Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland33
32Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland30
33Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium29
34Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland27
35Severin Saegesser (Swi) Switzerland27
36Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain24
37Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland21
38Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands16
39Curtis White (USA) United States Of America15
40Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland15
41Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia12
42Bastien Duculty (Fra) France10
43Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany6
44Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy5
45Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic3
46Luca De Nicola (Ita) Italy2
47Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg1
48Steven James (GBr) Great Britain1
49Clement Russo (Fra) France1

Latest on Cyclingnews