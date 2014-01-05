Van der Poel powers to World Cup victory in Rome
Van Aert and Sweeck take second and third
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:48:50
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:10
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:27
|4
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:33
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) France
|0:00:35
|6
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:47
|7
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:51
|8
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:06
|9
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:29
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:30
|11
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
|0:01:31
|12
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:38
|13
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:42
|14
|Clément Venturini (Fra) France
|0:01:46
|15
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:00
|16
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:12
|17
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:33
|18
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:38
|19
|Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:40
|20
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|0:02:43
|21
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) France
|0:02:49
|22
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:04
|23
|Severin Saegesser (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:25
|24
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:29
|25
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:30
|26
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:39
|27
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:42
|28
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia
|0:04:31
|29
|Luca De Nicola (Ita) Italy
|0:04:32
|30
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:33
|31
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy-B
|32
|Yari Cisotto (Ita) Italy-B
|0:04:41
|33
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|0:05:07
|34
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Italy
|0:05:09
|35
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:05:14
|36
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:05:20
|37
|Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan
|0:05:25
|38
|Pasquale Sirica (Ita) Italy-B
|0:05:42
|39
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita) Italy
|0:07:06
|40
|Luca Quattrini (Ita) Italy-B
|0:08:23
|41
|Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy-B
|0:08:49
|42
|Francesco Mozzillo (Ita) Italy-B
|0:09:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|335
|pts
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|271
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|202
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|188
|5
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|187
|6
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|154
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|152
|8
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|145
|9
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|140
|10
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|118
|11
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|114
|12
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|113
|13
|Clément Venturini (Fra) France
|95
|14
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
|85
|15
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium
|85
|16
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|74
|17
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|70
|18
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|65
|19
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|62
|20
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|59
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) France
|52
|22
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|51
|23
|Logan Owen (USA) United States Of America
|51
|24
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|48
|25
|Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic
|43
|26
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|40
|27
|David Menut (Fra) France
|39
|28
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium
|37
|29
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|34
|30
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|31
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|33
|32
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
|30
|33
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium
|29
|34
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|27
|35
|Severin Saegesser (Swi) Switzerland
|27
|36
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain
|24
|37
|Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|38
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|39
|Curtis White (USA) United States Of America
|15
|40
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|15
|41
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia
|12
|42
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) France
|10
|43
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany
|6
|44
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|5
|45
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|46
|Luca De Nicola (Ita) Italy
|2
|47
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
|48
|Steven James (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|49
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|1
