Katie Compton (Planet Bike) soloed to victory after dominating the third round of the World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) soloed to victory after dominating the third round of the World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium.
(Image credit: AFP)
US national champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) stood atop the Koksijde, Belgium podium's top step for the third time in her career.

US national champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) stood atop the Koksijde, Belgium podium's top step for the third time in her career.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Women's podium (l-r): Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl), 2nd; Katie Compton (Planet Bike), 1st; Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), 3rd.

Women's podium (l-r): Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl), 2nd; Katie Compton (Planet Bike), 1st; Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash), 3rd.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Katie Compton (Planet Bike) won for the third time in her career at Koksijde, Belgium.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) won for the third time in her career at Koksijde, Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
German champion Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens) finished in fifth place.

German champion Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens) finished in fifth place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

US national champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) won the third round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium with a dominant ride on the sandy course.

The American beat runner-up Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) by 2:27, with Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) rounding out the top three 19 seconds later. For Compton it was her third victory in Koksijde, which will host the 2012 world championships. It's her second World Cup win of the season and her eighth career victory in the World Cup. However, due to Compton's absence in Plzen, Van den Brand is the new leader of the World Cup.

“I felt good and my skills were on,” Compton said after her win. “After my not so good start I was patient until I had the space to move up. I waited half a lap and then I went forward. It's easier to be leading on a hard course like this one. I kept thinking that I got to keep pushing,” Compton said.

Van Paassen tried hard to stay with Compton but after completing the opening lap the young Dutch woman trailed the US-champion by eight seconds. Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens) and Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) were chasing together twenty seconds further back.

From there on Compton kept clocking lap times that were at least half a minute faster than her rivals. She simply outclassed the competition with an impressive combination of great skills on and off the bike, combined with sheer power. European champion Van den Brand was able to bridge across to Van Paassen but they kept losing time to Compton. Van Paassen needed to finish second to secure her leader's place in the World Cup but she ran out of gas. Van den Brand claimed second place and the World Cup leader's jersey but lost almost two and a half minutes to Compton after just 45 minutes of racing.

“More than two minutes, that's a lot,” Van den Brand said. “I wouldn't consider it to be a fair showing of our ability. During the first laps I felt cold and I couldn't do anything. I also couldn't click into my right pedal which was bothered me a lot. I had to pedal with one leg and hop off the bike much earlier than wanted on the dunes. I didn't have my day,” Van den Brand said.

Cant wins the battle for fourth

Almost a minute behind Van Paassen the battle for fourth place was contested between Kupfernagel, Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl), Pavla Havlikova, Christel Ferrier-Brunea and young Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus). Eventually it was the Cant who emerged to take fourth.

“I went better through the sand as the race went on. In the last lap I led the group but crashed. I expected everybody to pass me but when I looked back they were still trailing me by 50 metres,” Cant said.

Kupfernagel won the sprint for fifth place ahead of De Boer. She told Cyclingnews she lacked race rhythm and stamina, especially since the race went well over the forty minutes.
 

Full Results
1Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes0:45:08
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:02:27
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash0:02:46
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:21
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens0:03:40
6Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:03:41
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team0:03:48
8Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:51
9Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:04:04
10Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)0:04:34
11Linda van Rijen (Ned)0:05:04
12Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team0:05:07
13Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:05:27
14Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:05:36
15Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:05:53
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:06:18
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash0:06:24
18Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:28
19Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER0:06:38
20Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
21Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:06:58
22Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team0:07:33
23Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:07:52
24Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:07:56
25Martina Zwick (Ger)0:08:28
26Helena van Leijen (Ned)-1lap
27Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
28Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
29Gertie Willems (Bel)
30Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
31Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team-2laps
32Nikoline Hansen (Den)
33Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
34Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
35Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
36Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
37Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com
DNFSuzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs-Petrogradets
DNFTessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)

World Cup standings after 3 rounds
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl150pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash145
3Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes120
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus94
5Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team90
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona89
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team87
8Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope84
9Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl78
10Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens70
11Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope66
12Linda van Rijen (Ned)56
13Arenda Grimberg (Ned)52
14Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)51
15Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl44
16Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC42
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash41
18Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team40
19Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)39
20Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope34
21Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER29
22Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru28
23Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team24
24Martina Zwick (Ger)23
25Jana Kyptova (Cze)22
26Ellen Van Loy (Bel)20
27Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team19
28Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)15
29Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team15
30Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)13
31Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)7
32Gertie Willems (Bel)7
33Helena van Leijen (Ned)5
34Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)4
35Daniela Bresciani (Ita)3
36Dorota Warczyk (Pol)2
37Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team1
38Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti1

 

