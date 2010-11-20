Compton, Page seeking new sponsorship

Image 1 of 2 The USA's Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 USA Champion Katie Compton and her Stevens bike. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Cyclo-cross team Planet Bike is likely to disappear from the cyclo-cross scene next season. The team's star riders Jonathan Page and Katie Compton confirmed their contracts wouldn't be extended.

While Planet Bike jerseys are still in the peloton this season, Jonathan Page told on Saturday Cyclingnews the team was coming to an end.

"I talked with Bob Downs, the owner from Planet Bike. He's selling the company and the new people are not interested in the cyclo-cross team; my contract will not be extended," Page said.

For Compton the co-operation with Planet Bike lasted longer than expected, her great results both in the USA and Europe during the 2009-2010 adding another year to this contract.

"Last year Planet Bike announced to us they were unable to support us for this year. The company was in the process of being sold. The sale was delayed and Bob elected to sponsor us for this season until Jan 31st. We are busy looking for a new sponsor for the MTB and cyclo-cross season with an eye on qualifying for the 2012 Olympics. We have a new agent who is assisting us with finding a title sponsor," Compton said.

Whereas Compton is more or less in a comfortable position since she's delivering great results this season, the situation is much different for Page, who hasn't been so fortunate.

"I'm worried about my future more than anything but I still feel like I have gas in the tank. I still have the desire to do my best," Page said.

Page will be battling for a good result on Sunday afternoon in Gavere where the Superprestige race is held for both men and women. The course is spectacular with a steep drop and long climb on the normally muddy circuit. Compton will not be present in Gavere, despite being a triple winner in Gavere.

"Katie has established she's the Queen of Gavere - three for three wins. There's no need to prove the point. We're focused on one goal this year, winning Worlds so we needed to back off the racing commitments and reduce our travel to Belgium this season," Compton's husband Mark Legg said.

Comton flies over to Belgium next week to race the World Cup in Koksijde. The resulting UCI points should offer her a good starting position at the upcoming world championships.

Meanwhile, the in-form British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) might continue the Anglo Saxon reign over the women's race in Gavere after capturing wins on the Koppenberg and in Niel.