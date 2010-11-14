Trending

Compton returns to winning ways

Nash holds out for second over Gould

Image 1 of 43

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) wins convincingly on day two of the New Belgium Cup.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) wins convincingly on day two of the New Belgium Cup.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 43

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) had to make a maximum effort to dispatch Amy Dombroski and take fourth place.

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) had to make a maximum effort to dispatch Amy Dombroski and take fourth place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 43

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) leading Meredith Miller.

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) leading Meredith Miller.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 43

Meredith Miller and Amy Dombroski battled each other the whole race.

Meredith Miller and Amy Dombroski battled each other the whole race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 43

Kathy Sherwin (Hudz-Subaru) leading fellow mountain biker Amanda Carey around a tight turn.

Kathy Sherwin (Hudz-Subaru) leading fellow mountain biker Amanda Carey around a tight turn.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 43

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading Katie Compton on the run-up.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading Katie Compton on the run-up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 43

Barb Howe concentrating on some upcoming S-Turns.

Barb Howe concentrating on some upcoming S-Turns.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 43

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) gets the hole shot.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) gets the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 43

Road Team-mates Meredith Miller (left) and Amanda Miller (right) seem to be having a blast.

Road Team-mates Meredith Miller (left) and Amanda Miller (right) seem to be having a blast.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 43

It was a pretty day on the Front Range.

It was a pretty day on the Front Range.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 43

Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru) descending with caution.

Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru) descending with caution.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 43

Kathy Sherwin (Hudz-Subaru) looks to be recovered from Saturday's crash on the pavement.

Kathy Sherwin (Hudz-Subaru) looks to be recovered from Saturday's crash on the pavement.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 43

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) on the descent.

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) on the descent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 43

The heavy rain forced everyone indoors for a while

The heavy rain forced everyone indoors for a while
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 43

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) riding through typical Front Range landscape.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) riding through typical Front Range landscape.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 43

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) emerging from a sea of course tape.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) emerging from a sea of course tape.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 43

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) crossing one of the muddier sections of the course.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) crossing one of the muddier sections of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 43

Alice Pennington has looked impressive all weekend.

Alice Pennington has looked impressive all weekend.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 43

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rode solidly in third during the second half of the race.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rode solidly in third during the second half of the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 43

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) following Compton's example by not taking a fresh bike.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) following Compton's example by not taking a fresh bike.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 43

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) choosing not to take a clean bike at the pits.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) choosing not to take a clean bike at the pits.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 43

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) chasing Compton and Gould.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) chasing Compton and Gould.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 43

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) quickly recovers from her spill.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) quickly recovers from her spill.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 43

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) stumbles on one of the barriers.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) stumbles on one of the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 43

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team).

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 43

Announcer Richard Fries signaling to Dave Towle on the main stage

Announcer Richard Fries signaling to Dave Towle on the main stage
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 43

Overnight snow disappeared by race time

Overnight snow disappeared by race time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 43

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 43

The course was still muddy but much less slick than on Saturday

The course was still muddy but much less slick than on Saturday
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 43

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 43

Homemade pancakes were a big hit this weekend

Homemade pancakes were a big hit this weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 43

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) setting up for a tricky off-cambre turn.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) setting up for a tricky off-cambre turn.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 43

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry).

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 43

Katerina Nash (left) and Luna team-mate Georgia Gould (right).

Katerina Nash (left) and Luna team-mate Georgia Gould (right).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 43

USA Champion Katie Compton and her Stevens bike.

USA Champion Katie Compton and her Stevens bike.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 43

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) leads Georgia Gould over the barriers.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) leads Georgia Gould over the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 43

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com).

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 43

Katy Curtis (Cyclemeisters) and Mo Bruno-Roy running over the railroad ties.

Katy Curtis (Cyclemeisters) and Mo Bruno-Roy running over the railroad ties.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 43

Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) on the run-up.

Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) on the run-up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 43

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) running the steps.

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) running the steps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 43

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) on the flyover.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) on the flyover.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 43

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) getting ready to run the steps.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) getting ready to run the steps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 43

Unlike on Saturday, the Elite women get off to a clean start today.

Unlike on Saturday, the Elite women get off to a clean start today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Katerina Nash may have gotten the better of Katie Compton on day one, but the second round of the USGP of Cyclo-cross New Belgium cup was all Compton.

The US champion displayed a bit more of the spark which has made her such a dominant force in cyclo-cross, bouncing back from the previous day's defeat to claim her eighth win of the season and her first victory since the World Cup in Aigle, Switzerland in October.

Nash, on the other hand, lacked some power and was unable to hold the pace of Compton, coming in second ahead of her teammate Georgia Gould.

"It felt a lot better than yesterday - it definitely hurt a lot, but it felt good to win today," said Compton. "I come into every race wanting to win and do my best. I was a little disappointed yesterday about the mistakes I made technically, and I wanted to feel better, have better legs and be smoother."

Now residing near Boulder, Compton was pleased to be pushed to her limits without having to endure the long hours of travel to Europe to find hard racing.

"I'm so excited to have the competition in the US," Compton said. "Katerina and I always throw down in the World Cups, so it's good competition an hour from home, and you can't beat that."

Compton bides her time

Compton let others take the lead early on the first lap, with Maureen Bruno Roy (Seven Cycles) taking the hole shot and eventual third place finisher Georgia Gould hitting out hard to take the lead shortly thereafter.

Compton took over the lead mid-way through the first lap, but a bad line on a slippery descent brought the Planet Bike rider to a near halt, allowing Gould to shoot by on the inside and reclaim the lead. That move, however, provided Compton with a bit of knowledge that would benefit her later on.

"[Georgia] took a better line, and when she passed me I realised that was the better line," Compton explained. "It was good because I knew to take that line on the rest of the laps.

"It's hard to tell because sometimes you can dial it in during the pre-ride and another race gets on the course and lines change. You kind of look for the best line each lap."

Gould, the USGP series leader, kept the pressure on but her time up front would be limited, as a stumble over the barriers pushed her back into third behind her teammate Nash.

"I tripped on the barriers and then it took me a little bit to get going because the section after it was really bumpy," Gould said.

Despite the stumble she said her performance was improved over the previous day.

"I was riding much better today technically, but I just didn't have the legs. I didn't have the little extra, but I tried my best - it's all you can do."

Nash, who was the more technically proficient rider on the previous day, could not close down the seven-second gap to Compton on the much faster course.

The pair held its distance steady until two laps to go when Compton finally cracked the 10-second barrier and ensured that she would get her revenge on the Czech champion.

"I knew Katerina and Georgia were right behind me," said Compton. "I was definitely taking one lap at a time today, just trying to be smoother. I tried to put the pressure on where I could, and recover on the downhills.

"I tried to just stay within myself and make sure I had some gas in the tank in case Katerina caught or if I made mistakes. Luckily I was able to keep it smooth and maintain that gap."

Nash conceded that, "Katie had a very strong race, I think I rode really strong, but I just wasn't as good as Katie today," adding that she preferred the muddier conditions on Saturday: "I like it sloppier - today it was still very challenging course, but I made a few small mistakes."

Nash held on for second, while Gould powered to the line minutes ahead of the next chase group, led home by Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry-Specialized).

Miller had been fighting a close battle with the other Luna team rider, Amy Dombroski, but managed to unhinge her in the final few hundred metres.

"We were trading pulls and I thought maybe I could get her in the last couple power sections. I was actually surprised I had gapped her because she is riding super strong and I knew it would be hard to drop her," said Miller.

Full Results
1Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes0:39:08
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:15
3Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:01:15
4Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:02:44
5Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:56
6Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:03:37
7Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:03:46
8Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:03:50
9Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru
10Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M0:03:57
11Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:04:20
12Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt0:04:22
13Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:04:50
14Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins0:05:10
15Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik0:05:41
16Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus0:05:43
17Lisa Strong (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:06:53
18Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo0:07:11
19Megan Taylor (USA) COMotion Sports0:07:15
20Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C0:07:57
21Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports-1lap
22Becca Blay (USA)
23Nina Baum (USA) Cannondale
24Carrie Cash Wootten (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
25Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team
26Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon
27Shannon Gibson (USA) Velobella- Ellsworth
28Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle
29Lora Heckman (USA)
30Kate Scheider (USA) Mafia Racing
31Amanda Schaper (USA) SDG Factory Team-2laps
32Catherine Johnson (USA) Rocky Mounts/ Izze
33Lynn Bush (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
34Deirdre Garvey (USA) Louisville Cyclery-3laps

Elite women US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross standings after six rounds
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team248pts
2Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes190
3Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized169
4Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru110
5Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team107
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team90
7Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes86
8Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com81
9Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles79
10Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized77
11Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz-Subaru72
12Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy70
13Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru60
14Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus42
15Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda41
16Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru40
17Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt38
18Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M35
19Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles33
20Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing33
21Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike30
22Lisa Strong (USA) Hudz-Subaru19
23Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio19
24Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins17
25Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos17
26Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized17
27Carrie Cash Wootten (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation16
28Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden14
29Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle12
30Holly Klug (USA) Pony Shoop10
31Nicole Borem (USA) DRT Racing9
32Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik8
33Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C6
34Anne Schwartz (USA) Flying Rhino Cycling Club6
35Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching6
36Shannon Gibson (USA) Velobella- Ellsworth4
37Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports4
38Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo3
39Miranda Long (USA) Team Pg-133
40Megan Taylor (USA) COMotion Sports2
41Meghan Korol (USA)2
42Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team1

Latest on Cyclingnews