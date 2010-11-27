Image 1 of 19 Belgium's Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) soloed to victory in Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 19 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) in action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) ended the day in 8th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) rode with the leaders early on and finished in 9th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) bests Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) for second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Bart Wellens leads Telenet - Fidea teammate Zdenek Stybar on a run-up. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) leads early on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) atop the Koksijde, Belgium World Cup podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) en route to victory in the third round of the World Cup. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) runs through the sand in Koksijde. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) is ecstatic about his World Cup victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) takes a well-earned victory in Koksijde. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) comes to grief in the Koksjide sand. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) rides alone in the lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) celebrates victory at the third round of the World Cup in Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 19 Elite men's podium (l-r): Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea), 2nd; Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), 1st; Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), 3rd. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) en route to his first ever victory in Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Niels Albert (BCKP-Powerplus) continued to take advantage of his excellent form, winning the third round of the UCI World Cup series in the sand of Koksijde, Belgium, which will host the 2012 world championships.

The Belgian surged clear of the other big names around half way through the race and disappeared on the up and down course.

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) tried to close the gap as Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea) marked each other but he faded and Stybar managed to pass him on the final lap. Wellens then stumbled on a slight rise, hindering Nys and allowing Stybar go clear to secure second place, 27 seconds behind Albert and just ahead of Nys.

Stybar still leads the overall classification of the World Cup but Albert took back 10 points and he's now trailing the world champion by just 15 points.

“I knew I would get back on winning ways one day; today was that day,” Albert said in the post-race interview with Sporza.

Tumultuous start

After a tumultuous start, the first lap was marked by the presence of the lesser-names of the sport at the front of the race, with Christophe Pfingsten (Van Vliet) hitting the front after the long start area. Albert had a bad start and came through outside the top-30 but didn’t panic. “I didn't start well but I managed to move up quite easily,” Albert said.

Once he joined the front of the race a lead group of nine riders formed. The race was decided just before halfway the race when Albert made a counter-attack after Nys' acceleration was slowed by a dropped chain.

“I saw Sven standing there but I just went past Gerben de Knegt because I knew he wouldn’t go well through the sand that was coming up. I wanted to create a selection as we were still riding in a large group. It's better to ride alone at your own pace,” Albert said.

It took a while before the chase of Albert got going and by that time he had a five second gap, although there were still four laps remaining on the demanding sandy course. Wellens led the chasers but one lap later the gap had grown to 13 seconds. During the following lap it grew even more, with Albert carving out half a minute on a group including Nys, Stybar, Wellens, Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) and Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant Offroad). In that chase group there was some annoyance about the lack of space on the course, especially for Nys. “The race was ruined. When you were third in the group at a dune run-up there was a good chance you came to a standstill and eventually ended up chasing 10 seconds behind,” Nys said.

Going into the last lap Wellens had a comfortable gap over rivals Nys, Stybar and Aernouts in the battle for second place. It would've been the first podium in a World Cup for the experienced Belgian this season but he faded in the latter stages of the race. “Someone who shouldn't chase me down, chased me down. Then I made a mistake in the sand. I couldn't click out of my pedal and crashed. By that time the podium was gone,” Wellens told Cyclingnews. Stybar took advantage of the delay and blasted clear to secure second place and secure his lead in the World Cup. Nys was hindered by Wellens' crash and settled for third place.

Johnson and Page suffer in the sand

US riders Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) didn't have a great day on the course that will be used for the 2012 world championships. Johnson couldn't take advantage of his front row start position and ended up riding in 33rd position. The US champion couldn't move up and eventually pulled out with two laps to go. Page started much better and rode in the front group after the first lap. After the race Page said he was hit by cramp with still three thirds of the race to go and after making a couple of mistakes, he faded and eventually finished 21st.

Full Results 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 1:06:05 2 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:27 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:31 4 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:00:32 5 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:42 6 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:56 7 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:00:58 8 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:01 9 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:03 10 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:43 11 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:03:02 12 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 13 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 0:03:20 14 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:03:31 15 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:48 16 Marco Bianco (Ita) 0:04:12 17 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 0:04:37 18 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 19 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:39 20 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:04:45 21 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:04:54 22 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:39 23 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 0:05:52 24 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 0:06:00 25 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:06:04 26 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:29 27 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:07:11 28 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team -1lap 29 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor -2laps 30 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine 31 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 32 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 33 Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland 34 Marco Ponta (Ita) -3laps 35 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt 36 Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi 37 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 38 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 39 Romain Villa (Fra) 40 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61 41 David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 42 Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 43 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus -4laps 44 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 45 René Lang (Swi) 46 Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue 47 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine 48 Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv 49 Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa) 50 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 51 Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles 52 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart -6laps 53 Jorge Cantalicio Calero (Spa) 54 Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa) -7laps DNF Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus DNF Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor DNF Tom Flammang (Lux) DNS Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team DNS Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb DNS Milan Barenyi (Svk) DNS Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica DNS Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP