Van der Poel on top again in Plzen
Hermans, Owen make the podium
Junior Men: Plzen -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:42:21
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:12
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) United States
|0:01:58
|4
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|0:02:06
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:27
|6
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:44
|7
|Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:50
|8
|Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:58
|9
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:09
|10
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|0:03:19
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:54
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) France
|0:04:09
|13
|Curtis White (USA) United States
|0:04:12
|14
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:17
|15
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:36
|16
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) France
|0:04:57
|17
|Marco König (Ger) Germany
|0:05:01
|18
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:07
|19
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland
|0:05:08
|20
|Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia
|0:05:09
|21
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|0:05:21
|22
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|0:05:48
|23
|Filip Kubin (Cze) Czech Republic-B
|0:06:22
|24
|Adrian Auerbacher (Ger) Germany
|0:06:29
|25
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic-B
|0:06:42
|26
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:57
|27
|Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:14
|28
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
|0:07:29
|29
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:56
|30 (-1 lap)
|Lukasz Manski (Pol) Poland
|31
|Piotr Rzeszutek (Pol) Poland
|32
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|33
|Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic-B
|34
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
|35
|Justin Rudolph (Ger) Germany
|36 (-2 laps)
|Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany
|37
|David Zverko (Svk) Slovakia
|38
|Magnus Skjoth (Den) Denmark
|39
|Sebastian Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|120
|pts
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|100
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) United States
|80
|4
|Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic
|71
|5
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|6
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium
|65
|7
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|58
|8
|Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium
|52
|9
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|44
|10
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|44
|11
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) France
|38
|12
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|13
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|30
|14
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|15
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|28
|16
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) France
|27
|17
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic
|26
|18
|Marco König (Ger) Germany
|25
|19
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|22
|20
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|20
|21
|Curtis White (USA) United States
|20
|22
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|17
|23
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium
|16
|24
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland
|12
|25
|Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|26
|Adrian Auerbacher (Ger) Germany
|12
|27
|Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia
|11
|28
|Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy
|10
|29
|Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany
|9
|30
|Filip Kubin (Cze) Czech Republic
|8
|31
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|8
|32
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|33
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|34
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|35
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
|3
|36
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|3
|37
|Lukasz Manski (Pol) Poland
|1
|38
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium
|1
