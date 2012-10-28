Trending

Van der Poel on top again in Plzen

Hermans, Owen make the podium

Image 1 of 2

Mathieu van der Poel celebrates another win with style

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 2

The Plzen World Cup junior men's podium: Quinten Hermans, Mathieu van der Poel and Logan Owen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:42:21
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:01:12
3Logan Owen (USA) United States0:01:58
4Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:02:06
5Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium0:02:27
6Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands0:02:44
7Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium0:02:50
8Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:58
9Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:03:09
10Clement Russo (Fra) France0:03:19
11Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium0:03:54
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) France0:04:09
13Curtis White (USA) United States0:04:12
14Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:04:17
15Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands0:04:36
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) France0:04:57
17Marco König (Ger) Germany0:05:01
18Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:07
19Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland0:05:08
20Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia0:05:09
21Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy0:05:21
22Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany0:05:48
23Filip Kubin (Cze) Czech Republic-B0:06:22
24Adrian Auerbacher (Ger) Germany0:06:29
25Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic-B0:06:42
26Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:57
27Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:14
28Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland0:07:29
29Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:56
30 (-1 lap)Lukasz Manski (Pol) Poland
31Piotr Rzeszutek (Pol) Poland
32Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
33Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic-B
34Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
35Justin Rudolph (Ger) Germany
36 (-2 laps)Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany
37David Zverko (Svk) Slovakia
38Magnus Skjoth (Den) Denmark
39Sebastian Canecky (Svk) Slovakia

Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands120pts
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium100
3Logan Owen (USA) United States80
4Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic71
5Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands70
6Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium65
7Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy58
8Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium52
9Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium44
10Clement Russo (Fra) France44
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) France38
12Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands32
13Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic30
14Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands30
15Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland28
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) France27
17Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic26
18Marco König (Ger) Germany25
19Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany22
20Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium20
21Curtis White (USA) United States20
22Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy17
23Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium16
24Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland12
25Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic12
26Adrian Auerbacher (Ger) Germany12
27Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia11
28Giulio Franzolin (Ita) Italy10
29Manuel Müller (Ger) Germany9
30Filip Kubin (Cze) Czech Republic8
31Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic8
32Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic6
33Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic5
34Simon Vitzthum (Swi) Switzerland4
35Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland3
36Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy3
37Lukasz Manski (Pol) Poland1
38Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium1

