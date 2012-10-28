Trending

Sanne van Paassen lost her lead in the World Cup

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Kaitlin Antonneau in Plzen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton wins the World Cup in Plzen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton took over the lead in the World Cup after Plzen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton on the podium in Plzen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) won the sprint for third

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Helen Wyman, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris on the podium in Plzen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton wins in Plzen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
US champion Katie Compton takes her first World Cup win of the season in Plzen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sophie de Boer (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) took the lead in the women’s World Cup after an exciting but muddy second round of the series. After being beaten in the sprint by Sanne van Paassen last week, the US-champion hit back in the mud of Plzen, Czech Republic.

During the first half of the race it didn’t seem like Compton would be in contention for even a podium result in the beer town. She suffered on the slippery course and with the cold weather conditions. During the first lap she was distanced by a lead group that featured Van Paassen and British riders Helen Wyman (Kona) and Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea). Compton rode in a chase group with Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP), Hanka Kupfernagel (Rusvelo), Jasmin Achermann (Rapha-Focus) and fast starter Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH-SR Suntour – Peisy Vallandry).

During the second lap, the three leaders were caught back by all chasers, except for Chainel-Lefevre. Compton slowly starting moving up in the group and by the end of her super fast third lap, she rode into the lead with Wyman. Behind her, Van Paassen and Harris had blown up in an effort to keep up. Kupfernagel even overtook Van Paassen, putting her back to fifth place.

Soon it was clear that Wyman wouldn’t be able to keep up with Compton and though another wobble caused a late scare, Compton secured victory in Plzen. A hard-fighting Wyman claimed her best World Cup result in recent years, with second place at 15 seconds behind Compton. The sprint for third place was won by Harris, ahead of Van Paassen and Kupfernagel, half a minute from the winner.

Thanks to her win and the fourth place behind Van Paassen last week, Compton moves into the World Cup lead with 110 points, 10 more than Van Paassen. Wyman is third with 95 points.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:41:18
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:00:15
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:29
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:00:30
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo0:00:32
6Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus0:01:00
7Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:01:27
8Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:49
9Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:01:59
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:20
11Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:02:22
12Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:05
13Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM0:03:21
14Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus0:03:28
15Vania Rossi (Ita)0:03:33
16Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion0:03:45
17Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus0:03:48
18Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:03:50
19Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:04:00
20Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:04:13
21Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:58
22Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:05:17
23Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:05:26
24Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite0:05:53
25Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:06:28
26Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto0:06:48
27Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:06:52
28Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:07:15
29Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:07:27
30Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:07:44
31Tereza Medvedova (Svk)0:07:50
32 (-1 lap)Karla Stepanova (Cze)
33Nadja Heigl (Aut)

Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective110pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team100
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team95
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team80
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP68
6Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus58
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team50
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team48
9Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus46
10Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry42
11Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld37
12Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo35
13Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus34
14Vania Rossi (Ita)34
15Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team33
16Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion32
17Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM29
18Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus27
19Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT25
20Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team22
21Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite20
22Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams18
23Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)17
24Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele17
25Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles17
26Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto13
27Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store10
28Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement9
29Karla Stepanova (Cze)4
30Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco4
31Tereza Medvedova (Svk)3
32Nadja Heigl (Aut)2
33Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept1

 

