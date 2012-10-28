Image 1 of 10 Sanne van Paassen lost her lead in the World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 10 Kaitlin Antonneau in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 10 Katie Compton wins the World Cup in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 10 Katie Compton took over the lead in the World Cup after Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 10 Katie Compton on the podium in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 10 Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) won the sprint for third (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 10 Helen Wyman, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris on the podium in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 10 Katie Compton wins in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 10 US champion Katie Compton takes her first World Cup win of the season in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 10 Sophie de Boer (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) took the lead in the women’s World Cup after an exciting but muddy second round of the series. After being beaten in the sprint by Sanne van Paassen last week, the US-champion hit back in the mud of Plzen, Czech Republic.

During the first half of the race it didn’t seem like Compton would be in contention for even a podium result in the beer town. She suffered on the slippery course and with the cold weather conditions. During the first lap she was distanced by a lead group that featured Van Paassen and British riders Helen Wyman (Kona) and Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea). Compton rode in a chase group with Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP), Hanka Kupfernagel (Rusvelo), Jasmin Achermann (Rapha-Focus) and fast starter Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (BH-SR Suntour – Peisy Vallandry).

During the second lap, the three leaders were caught back by all chasers, except for Chainel-Lefevre. Compton slowly starting moving up in the group and by the end of her super fast third lap, she rode into the lead with Wyman. Behind her, Van Paassen and Harris had blown up in an effort to keep up. Kupfernagel even overtook Van Paassen, putting her back to fifth place.

Soon it was clear that Wyman wouldn’t be able to keep up with Compton and though another wobble caused a late scare, Compton secured victory in Plzen. A hard-fighting Wyman claimed her best World Cup result in recent years, with second place at 15 seconds behind Compton. The sprint for third place was won by Harris, ahead of Van Paassen and Kupfernagel, half a minute from the winner.

Thanks to her win and the fourth place behind Van Paassen last week, Compton moves into the World Cup lead with 110 points, 10 more than Van Paassen. Wyman is third with 95 points.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:41:18 2 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team 0:00:15 3 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:29 4 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team 0:00:30 5 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo 0:00:32 6 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus 0:01:00 7 Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP 0:01:27 8 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:01:49 9 Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus 0:01:59 10 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:20 11 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:02:22 12 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:05 13 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM 0:03:21 14 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus 0:03:28 15 Vania Rossi (Ita) 0:03:33 16 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion 0:03:45 17 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus 0:03:48 18 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:03:50 19 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele 0:04:00 20 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:04:13 21 Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:58 22 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 0:05:17 23 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 0:05:26 24 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:05:53 25 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT 0:06:28 26 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 0:06:48 27 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store 0:06:52 28 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco 0:07:15 29 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:07:27 30 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept 0:07:44 31 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) 0:07:50 32 (-1 lap) Karla Stepanova (Cze) 33 Nadja Heigl (Aut)