Image 1 of 30 Sanne Van Paasen celebrates her win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 30 Sanne Cant in the finishing straight (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 30 Sanne Cant finished seventh (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 30 A calssic cross image (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 30 The steps always hurt (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 30 Sanne Cant at speed (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 30 Joyce Vanderbeken of Belgium (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 30 Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 30 The time gaps opened on the steep ramps (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 30 Sanne Van Paassen leads on one the climbs (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 30 Helen Wyman recovers after the race (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 30 The Plzen podium (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 30 Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash) takes the flowers (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 30 Smile! (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 30 Helen Wyman (Kona) was fifth (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 30 Pavla Havlikova of the Czech Republic (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 30 Daphny van Den Brand of the Netherlands finished second (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 30 The USA's Christine Vardaros (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 30 The two race leaders (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) goes hard (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 30 Sanne Cant of Belgium (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 30 Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash) runs with her bike (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 30 Arenda Grimberg of the Netherlands (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 30 Linda Van Rijen of the Netherlands (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 30 Caroline Mani of France (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 30 Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash) celebrates (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 30 Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash) is the new World Cup leader (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 30 Dutchwoman Sanne Van Paasen rides toward victory (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 30 Elite women's podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Three days before her 22nd birthday, Dutch youngster Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash) worked her way to an impressive solo victory during the second round of the UCI Patrick Cyclo-cross World Cup in Plzen, Czech Republic.

Van Paassen shook off compatriot Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) just before the final lap and she stormed to her possibly her best birthday present ever. The American-based Czech Katerina Nash (Luna) finished third on home soil ahead of her compatriot Pavla Havlikova (APB) and British champion Helen Wyman (Kona).

Next to the career first victory in the World Cup, the 21-year-old van Paassen also moves into the World Cup lead tied with Dutch champion Van den Brand. Former World Cup leader Katie Compton (Planetbike) opted not to race in Plzen and as a result, the US national champion dropped back to fifth overall.

Right from the start, Van Paassen and Van den Brand moved to the front followed closely by Belgian champion Sanne Cant, Wyman and German champion Hanka Kupfernagel. A little later, Kupfernagel pulled out after getting an ill-timed flat tire.

Local stars Nash, Havlikova and Jana Kyptova didn't have the best start, and Van den Brand and Van Paassen didn't wait for them. After one lap, the two Dutch women had a 10-second lead over Nash, Havlikova, Kyptova, Wyman, Cant, Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) and Dutch rider Arenda Grimberg.

The lead duo shared the work to build up a more comfortable lead, and only Nash was able to provide close competition. Nash was riding as fast as the leaders - if not faster - but she also slipped a couple of times and that kept her from eventually joining the leaders. Havlikova and Wyman got dropped by Nash but weren't too far off the front after two laps.

In front, the two Dutch women kept the pace high, and every lap they were able to put some more seconds on to their lead. At the halfway point, Nash trailed them by 15 seconds. When entering the final laps, Nash was 20 seconds down on the leaders, making it clear that the two would be battling for the win in Plzen.

The speed went up during the penultimate lap, but Van Paassen clearly had the most left in her tank when she blasted away from Van den Brand on the slightly uphill street at the finish line. Van Paassen clocked the fastest lap of the race during that final lap and eventually reached the finish line 16 seconds ahead of her compatriot.

Nash and Havlikova rode on their own towards third and fourth place at about a minute from Van Paassen. Wyman repeated her fifth place from the first World Cup round, this time ahead of Ferrier-Bruneau and Cant.

With her World Cup victory in Plzen, Sanne van Paassen gave herself a perfect birthday present - she turns 22 on October 27. In addition, she was also handed the jersey of World Cup leader. Just like Van den Brand, she has earned 100 points after two World Cup rounds, but Van Paassen was awarded the jersey because she has won an event. In the standings, Nash trails by only 10 points in third position. Wyman moved up to fourth place overall due to Compton's absence; Compton dropped back to fifth place 40 points behind the leaders.

The third round of the UCI Patrick Cyclo-cross World Cup will be contested in the North Sea dunes of Koksijde in Belgium on November 27, 2010.

Full Results 1 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash 0:43:40 2 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil 0:00:16 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:55 4 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:01:11 5 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 0:01:25 6 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:37 7 Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:49 8 Sophie De Boer (Ned) 0:01:58 9 Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:13 10 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 0:02:17 11 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) 0:02:22 12 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) 0:02:24 13 Jana Kyptova (Cze) 0:02:26 14 Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru 0:02:41 15 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:02:48 16 Nikki Harris (GBr) 0:02:59 17 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:03:14 18 Reza Hormes (Ned) 0:03:18 19 Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:03:37 20 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) 0:03:45 21 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:04:12 22 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:04:14 23 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:04:30 24 Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER 0:04:39 25 Nancy Bober (Bel) 0:04:58 26 Gertie Willems (Bel) 0:05:10 27 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 0:05:26 28 Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) 0:06:50 29 Dorota Warczyk (Pol) 0:07:11 30 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 31 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) 32 Nikoline Hansen (Den) 33 Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com