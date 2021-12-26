Brand holds off Honsinger to win Dendermonde World Cup

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) put in another commanding performance to take her fifth World Cup victory of the season in Dendermonde on Sunday.

It wasn’t a completely one-sided affair, however, as the world champion was slow out of the blocks and then had Clara Honsinger breathing down her neck on the final lap.

However, she did enough on a storming two laps in the middle of the race to claim back-to-back victories in Dendermonde after winning the inaugural edition last year.

Honsinger, who probably wished the race went on for a sixth lap, went flying through to second place on the penultimate lap and set about closing the 17-second deficit to Brand on the final lap. She had her in her sights on the last straight section, almost signalling a dramatic climax, but she ran out of road and was forced to settle for second as Brand coasted across the line, with just four seconds left in hand.

Third place went to Denise Betsema, who had duelled with Puck Pieterse behind Brand for much of the race but went clear to finish at 36 seconds. Pieterse made a couple of errors and had to settle for fifth, just after Marianne Vos had pipped Shirin van Anrooij in the sprint for fourth.

The rain was drizzling down in East Flanders, making for several wet patches on a muddy course that also featured a couple of steep staircases, a sharp sandy descent, and rolling mounds of muddy turf.

Brand was nowhere to be seen at the start, as Betsema, Vos, Van Anrooij, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, and Mannon Bakker made the early running. The group expanded to nine on the second lap as the race waited to really take shape.

In that respect, Brand took matters into her own hands. Once she’d regained her place with the group of favourites, she attacked and set about on another long solo. By the end of that third lap she had opened up a nine-second lead over Betsema, with Pieterse at 12 seconds, Vos at 18 seconds, and Honsinger at 21 seconds.

The penultimate lap saw consolidation for Brand, as Betsema and Pieterse lost ground and slipped to more than half a minute. However, there was still life left in the race thanks to Honsinger, who muscled past into second place.

The US champion produced an even better last lap and was severely eating into Brand’s healthy advantage. On a straight grassy section just before the finish, she had the world champion in her sights and was gaining with every pedal stroke. However, it was too late, and Brand had already opened up enough of a lead to safely negotiate the final corner on the tarmac to seal another victory - albeit one she seemed too spent to celebrate with any real vigour.

In the overall World Cup series standings, Brand extends her lead, moving to 362 points with three rounds remaining. Betsema is still second on 324, with Pieterse a more distant third on 265.