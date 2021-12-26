Wout van Aert outduels Mathieu van der Poel in mud at World Cup Dendermonde

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma rides to victory at the Dendermonde UCI CycloCross World Cup 2021

Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) powered clear of World Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to take victory in Dendermonde. The World Cup 12th round saw the pair battle in cyclo-cross for the first time this season going head-to-head at the front of the race.

Returning from a knee injury Van der Poel started quickly sprinting through the field to join Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) at the front.

However, Belgium Champion Van Aert powered across to the early leaders in the muddy conditions before attacking only for Van der Poel to respond.

Van Aert eventually broke his rivals after 40 minutes of racing riding away to a fourth cyclo-cross victory of the season. After making his move the Belgian extended his gap to an unassailable lead of 49 seconds ahead of Van der Poel in second while Aerts finished third.

More to come!