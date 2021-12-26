Trending

Wout van Aert outduels Mathieu van der Poel in mud at World Cup Dendermonde

Toon Aerts takes third in eerily-quiet cyclo-cross race without spectators

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma rides to victory at the Dendermonde UCI CycloCross World Cup 2021
Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma rides to victory at the Dendermonde UCI CycloCross World Cup 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) powered clear of World Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to take victory in Dendermonde. The World Cup 12th round saw the pair battle in cyclo-cross for the first time this season going head-to-head at the front of the race. 

Returning from a knee injury Van der Poel started quickly sprinting through the field to join Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) at the front. 

However, Belgium Champion Van Aert powered across to the early leaders in the muddy conditions before attacking only for Van der Poel to respond. 

Van Aert eventually broke his rivals after 40 minutes of racing riding away to a fourth cyclo-cross victory of the season. After making his move the Belgian extended his gap to an unassailable lead of 49 seconds ahead of Van der Poel in second while Aerts finished third. 

More to come!

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout van Aert (Bel) 1:03:48
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) 0:00:49
3Toon Aerts (Bel) 0:01:18
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:01:52
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) 0:02:09
6Corne van Kessel (Ned) 0:02:41
7Laurens Sweeck (Bel) 0:02:52
8Thomas Pidcock (GBr) 0:02:59
9Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 0:03:13
10Lars van der Haar (Ned) 0:03:24
11Thijs Aerts (Bel) 0:03:41
12Vincent Baestaens (Bel) 0:03:51
13Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:04:25
14Marcel Meisen (Ger) 0:04:37
15Ben Turner (GBr) 0:04:51
16Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) 0:05:14
17Curtis White (USA) 0:05:22
18Daan Soete (Bel) 0:05:53
19Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:06:09
20David van der Poel (Ned) 0:06:14
21Gage Hecht (USA) 0:06:15
22Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:06:40
23Michael Boroš (Cze) 0:07:28
24Yan Gras (Fra) 0:07:42
25Gioele Bertolini (Ita) 0:08:05
26Thomas Mein (GBr)
27Lance Haidet (USA)
28Aurélien Philibert (Fra)
29Gosse van der Meer (Ned)
30Valentin Guillaud (Fra)
31Kerry Werner (USA)
32Caleb Swartz (USA)
33Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
34Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
35Lubomír Petruš (Cze)
36Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
37Michael van den Ham (Can)
38Mario Junquera san Millan (Spa)
39Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
40Lorenzo Marasco (Fra)
41Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
42Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux)
43Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
44Florian Hamm (Ger)
45Cameron Jette (Can)
46Philipp Heigl (Aut)
47Tyler Cloutier (USA)
48Nicholas Lando (USA)
49Yannick Mayer (Ger)
50Felipe Timoteo Nystrom Spencer (CRc)
51Miguel Llaneza Arguelles (Spa)
DNFŠimon Vaníček (Cze)
DNFSascha Weber (Ger)
DNSFelix Paul (Ger)
