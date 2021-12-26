Wout van Aert outduels Mathieu van der Poel in mud at World Cup Dendermonde
Toon Aerts takes third in eerily-quiet cyclo-cross race without spectators
Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) powered clear of World Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) to take victory in Dendermonde. The World Cup 12th round saw the pair battle in cyclo-cross for the first time this season going head-to-head at the front of the race.
Returning from a knee injury Van der Poel started quickly sprinting through the field to join Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) at the front.
However, Belgium Champion Van Aert powered across to the early leaders in the muddy conditions before attacking only for Van der Poel to respond.
Van Aert eventually broke his rivals after 40 minutes of racing riding away to a fourth cyclo-cross victory of the season. After making his move the Belgian extended his gap to an unassailable lead of 49 seconds ahead of Van der Poel in second while Aerts finished third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel)
|1:03:48
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:00:49
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:01:18
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:01:52
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:02:09
|6
|Corne van Kessel (Ned)
|0:02:41
|7
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:02:52
|8
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:02:59
|9
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:03:13
|10
|Lars van der Haar (Ned)
|0:03:24
|11
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:03:41
|12
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:03:51
|13
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:04:25
|14
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:04:37
|15
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:04:51
|16
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:05:14
|17
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:05:22
|18
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:05:53
|19
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:06:09
|20
|David van der Poel (Ned)
|0:06:14
|21
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:06:15
|22
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:06:40
|23
|Michael Boroš (Cze)
|0:07:28
|24
|Yan Gras (Fra)
|0:07:42
|25
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:08:05
|26
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|27
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|28
|Aurélien Philibert (Fra)
|29
|Gosse van der Meer (Ned)
|30
|Valentin Guillaud (Fra)
|31
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|32
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|33
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|34
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|35
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze)
|36
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|37
|Michael van den Ham (Can)
|38
|Mario Junquera san Millan (Spa)
|39
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
|40
|Lorenzo Marasco (Fra)
|41
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
|42
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux)
|43
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|44
|Florian Hamm (Ger)
|45
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|46
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|47
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|48
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|49
|Yannick Mayer (Ger)
|50
|Felipe Timoteo Nystrom Spencer (CRc)
|51
|Miguel Llaneza Arguelles (Spa)
|DNF
|Šimon Vaníček (Cze)
|DNF
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|DNS
|Felix Paul (Ger)
