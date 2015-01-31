Trending

Danish dynamite Andreassen blows away Iserbyt

Gulickx rounds out the podium in Tábor

Image 1 of 25

Simon Andreassen flys the flag

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

Eli Iserbyt drives on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

Gage Hecht loses touch with the leaders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 25

Max Gulickx (Netherlands) chases on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

Simon Andreassen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

Max Gulickx (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

Gage Hecht (USA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) beats Max Gulickx (Netherlands) for second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

Gage Hecht finished fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Simon Andreassen celebrates his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Simon Andreassen goes it alone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

Eli Iserbyt follows Simon Andreassen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Simon Andreassen on his way to victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Eli Iserbyt

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

Simon Andreassen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

The podium finishers Simon Andreassen, Eli Iserbyt and Max Gulickx

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

The podium for the junior men's race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

Simon Andreassen zips up the World Championships jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

Simon Andreassen shows off his bike handling skills

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

Simon Andreassen wins the junior men's race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

A delighted Simon Andreassen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Simon Andreassen shows off his new jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Danish supertalent Simon Andreassen blew away the opposition in the junior men’s category at the Tábor cyclo-cross World Championships on Saturday morning. The current mountain bike world champion added a second world title to his tally in the Czech Republic. Andreassen rode away from pre-race favourite Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) during the second of five laps on a very technical course. Iserbyt finished as runner-up ahead of Max Gulickx (Netherlands). Gage Hecht (USA) was an unlucky fourth.

“It was just great. The whole race was perfect,” Andreassen said in the post-race interview. “It was more technical so I could use my technique from mountain biking. I’m very happy.”

During the first half of the opening lap Andreassen wasn’t featuring in front where Iserbyt tried to deploy his usual tactic of a blistering start. That proved unsuccessful, as both Jappe Jaspers (Belgium) and Gulickx were able to keep up with him. At the barriers Andreassen surged to the front. The Dane hopped the barriers and made good use of the momentum, briefly taking the lead. “I had a very good start from the second row. Then I moved up to second place. Then I just wanted to be in first position,” Andreassen said. The Danish powerhouse set a fierce pace and only Iserbyt and Gulickx were able to keep up. By the end of the opening lap the three leaders had a small gap over Gage Hecht and Johan Jacobs (Switzerland).

During the second lap Gulickx faded, after slipping away a couple of times, leaving only two riders in front. Also Iserbyt was struggling to gain traction on the slippery course. The frozen upper layer was quickly changing into slippery mud. Nevertheless he managed to hold the wheel of Andreassen until he made a mistake just before the end of the second lap. Iserbyt was suddenly dropped after the downhill towards the pit area and the finishing straight.

The Belgian rider switched bikes but those turned out not to be equipped with the desired Rhino tyres which offer more grip than his Grifo tyres. “In the second lap I passed him. I made no mistakes. Then I opened up a little gap. I just ride safe. The gaps just got bigger,” Andreassen said. From there the Dane rode three more fast lap times, riding flawlessly over the Tábor course. “I could only hear the speaker. I knew they were not coming closer to me. I was just trying to focus on myself.” Andreassen had a gap of 9 seconds on Iserbyt, with Hecht and Gulickx following at short distance.

While the solo ride from Andreassen was very impressive the battle for the medals proved to be very exciting too. The pit crew from Iserbyt had to get his Rhino tyres from the camper, causing the Belgian to be passed by Gulickx and Hecht. After the third lap Andreassen already had 37 seconds on Gulickx and Hecht, and 44s on Iserbyt. During the penultimate lap Iserbyt bridged back up with Gulickx and Hecht. The trio was battling for two remaining medals at 41 seconds from the Danish leader when hitting the final lap. The positions changed a couple of times. First Gulickx led the group, then Hecht, briefly rode in second position before Iserbyt took over and rode away.

Gulickx lost some ground on Hecht in the battle for bronze shortly before the finish but he managed to get back on Hecht before the final corner. In that final corner Hecht dropped his chain and didn’t get the chance to sprint for the bronze medal. By that time Andreassen had already crossed the line. In one hand he was waving the Danish flag and with the other hand he kept control of his bike, trying a wheelie. It’s not the only reference Andreassen has with Peter Sagan. The Slovakian rider was also a MTB world champion in the junior men's category before finishing as runner-up at the 2008 cyclo-cross World Championships.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark0:42:24
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:00:40
3Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands0:00:41
4Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America0:00:44
5Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands0:01:10
6Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy0:01:27
7Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy0:01:30
8Eddy Fine (Fra) France0:01:34
9Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium0:01:53
10Stegen Van Der Roel (Ned) Netherlands0:01:58
11Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America0:02:00
12Emile Canal (Fra) France0:02:02
13Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy0:02:16
14William Gascoyne (GBr) Great Britain0:02:18
15Brannan Fix (USA) United States Of America0:02:21
16Jokin Alberdi (Spa) Spain
17Alexis Bourmaud (Fra) France0:02:28
18Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany0:02:32
19Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
20Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium0:02:34
21Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy0:02:40
22Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia0:03:03
23Lander Loockx (Bel) Belgium0:03:11
24Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America0:03:14
25Quentin Simon (Fra) France0:03:17
26Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands0:03:36
27Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium
28Arthur Green (GBr) Great Britain
29Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland0:03:38
30Jon Gil Ranero (Spa) Spain0:03:40
31Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Poland0:03:52
32Joshua Waters (GBr) Great Britain0:03:55
33Jaroslav Vojir (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:56
34Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain0:04:03
35Alfie Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:04:04
36Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany
37Martin Matejcek (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:12
38Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:13
39Cameron Beard (USA) United States Of America0:04:14
40Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:04:22
41Anthon Charmig (Den) Denmark
42Willem Boersma (Can) Canada0:04:29
43Oliver Evans (Can) Canada0:04:32
44Maximilian Mobis (Ger) Germany0:04:33
45Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:34
46Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France0:04:44
47Jonatan Ostlund (Swe) Sweden0:04:45
48Han Devos (Bel) Belgium0:04:59
49Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:16
50Dawid Jona (Pol) Poland
51Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia0:05:17
52Quinton Disera (Can) Canada0:05:18
53Ryo Takeuchi (Jpn) Japan
54Masaki Yamada (Jpn) Japan0:05:25
55Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:26
56Andreas Lund Andresen (Den) Denmark0:05:29
57Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg0:05:33
58Pawel Kostrubski (Pol) Poland0:05:44
59Paul Rudolph (Ger) Germany0:05:52
60Nicholas Smith (Aus) Australia0:05:59
61Liam Mulcahy (Can) Canada0:06:01
62Ted Pettersson (Swe) Sweden0:06:23
63Tarik Haupt (Ger) Germany0:06:30
64Slavomir Kujan (Svk) Slovakia0:06:43
65Kristian Zimany (Svk) Slovakia
66Noah Barrow (Aus) Australia0:06:54
67Jan Gajdosik (Svk) Slovakia0:07:34
68Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic-1 Lap
69Mark Zathureczky (Hun) Hungary-1 Lap
70Stefan Ritter (Can) Canada-1 Lap
71Tom Green (Aus) Australia-1 Lap

