Trending

Trophee d'Or Féminin: Bastianelli wins stage 4 sprint

Delzenne leads overall

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) heads down and sprinting beats Marianne Vos (Netherlands) to the 2007 Worlds title

Marta Bastianelli (Italy) heads down and sprinting beats Marianne Vos (Netherlands) to the 2007 Worlds title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini2:34:24
2Monique van de Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
3Pascale Jeuland-Tranchant (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
4Rasa Leleivyte (Lit) Aromitalia - Vaiano
5Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Daiva Tuslaite (Lit) Inpa - Bianchi
10Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia - Vaiano

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies7:48:28
2Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:44
3Sofie de Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:45
4Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:51
5Daiva Tuslaite (Lit) Inpa - Bianchi0:00:53
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:01:04
7Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:09
8Alison Jackson (Can) Bepink0:01:10
9Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:12
10Lara Vieceli (Ita) Inpa - Bianchi0:01:18

 

Latest on Cyclingnews