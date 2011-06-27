Adamou wins in Cyprus
Athanasiadis in second ahead of Fattas in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)
|1:27:05
|2
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|0:02:16
|3
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)
|0:06:26
|4
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|0:12:41
|5
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
|6
|Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp)
