Adamou wins in Cyprus

Athanasiadis in second ahead of Fattas in third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)1:27:05
2Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:02:16
3Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)0:06:26
4Michalis Kittis (Cyp)0:12:41
5Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
6Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp)

