Mallorca Challenge: McLay wins close run Trofeo Palma sprint
Brit beats Pelucchi in photo finish
Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) took victory on the final day of competition at the Mallorca Challenge, sprinting to victory in the Trofeo Palma. It was a close run fight, and the jury had to resort to a photo finish to split McLay and Bora-Hansgrohe's Matteo Pelucchi, with initial reports stating that it had been the Italian who was the victor. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) tried to split the two, driving up the middle of the road and finishing third.
The joy of victory was short-lived for McLay, who crashed soon after crossing the line. Fortunately, McLay was ok, despite bleeding from his lip.
The Mallorca Challenge closed out with a 161km loop out and back from Palma on the west side of the island. With a couple of climbs in the latter stages of the race, there was an opportunity for a breakaway, but a sprint finish would be most likely.
The day kicked off with an attack from Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) as soon as the neutral zone ended. It wasn't to be, and there were more moves out of the bunch, including one from Dayer Quintana that signalled Movistar's intentions going forward. After 10 kilometres, the peloton finally let a group of riders build up a small advantage.
Uri Martins Sandoval and Danilo Celano (both Amore & Vita-Selle SMP), Gaspar Mas (Nice Cycling Team), Julio Alberto Amores (Interja Dominican Cycling) and Pello Olaberria (Euskadi Basque Country) made up the group that got away. The gap between themselves and the calm and collected bunch behind built up to 4:20 at the 30km mark before the peloton decided to begin bringing them back.
With still 100 kilometres to go and the finishing circuit looming, the five up front had only two minutes to play with. A brief moment of respite came when the window opened a little, but it didn't last the inevitable catch loomed ever closer. The handshakes came with a touch under 60 kilometres to the line, and the five were absorbed back into the peloton.
Having been dormant since the early attack of Dayer Quintana, Movistar struck out again with 49km to go. This time it was in the form of Dayer's older brother Nairo, who made his move in the hillier section of the course. Quintana was allowed a large 1:30 gap before his teammate Alejandro Valverde attacked with Lotto-Soudal's Jurgen Roelandts. The trio came together as the race entered the final circuits around Palma, but the peloton was chasing hard behind, led by Bora-Hansgrohe and Fortuneo Vital Concept.
Just before the final lap, Valverde, Quintana and Roelandts were brought back by the peloton, which began setting its self up for the bunch sprint. As the road curved slightly, Pelucchi chose the left side of the road while McLay picked the right. McLay had little more than a tyre's width between himself and Pelucchi on the line, but it was enough to seal the victory. Bouhanni was close behind while Andre Greipel got boxed in between Bouhanni and Pelucchi, and finished fourth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|3:43:31
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Spanish Track Team
|9
|Jonas Koch (Ger) German National Team
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|11
|Albert Torres (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|12
|Xavier Cañellas (Spa) Spanish Track Team
|13
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|14
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Kondrad Gessner (Ger) German National Team
|16
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|18
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|19
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spanish Track Team
|20
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|21
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|22
|Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|23
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|25
|Jonas Van Geneghten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|26
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|27
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|28
|Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spanish Track Team
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|32
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|36
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|37
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|38
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|39
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|40
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team
|41
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|42
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|0:00:11
|44
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|45
|Pedro Gregori (Spa) Team Bolivia
|46
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Josep Miralles (Spa) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|48
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|49
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|51
|Jan Tschernoster (Ger) German National Team
|52
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team
|53
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|55
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|57
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Nice Cycling Team
|62
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|64
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|66
|Omar Alberto Mendoza (Col) Team Bolivia
|67
|Oscar Linares (Spa) Burgos BH
|68
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|70
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|72
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|73
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|74
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Team Bolivia
|75
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|76
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|77
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:21
|78
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spanish Track Team
|79
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Mikel Elorza (Spa) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|83
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:30
|84
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|0:00:37
|85
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:40
|86
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|0:00:43
|87
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|88
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|89
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|0:00:48
|90
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|91
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|0:01:11
|92
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:43
|93
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|94
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:15
|95
|Diego Milan Jiminez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|96
|Jasper Frahm (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:46
|97
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Jérôme Pulidori (Fra) Nice Cycling Team
|99
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) Nice Cycling Team
|100
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|101
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|102
|Joan Ruiz (Spa) Burgos BH
|103
|Kian Emadi (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|104
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|105
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Hendrikus Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|109
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|112
|Luis Mari Garikano (Spa) Spanish Track Team
|113
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
|114
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|115
|William Guzman (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|116
|Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|117
|Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|118
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|119
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|120
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|121
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|122
|Lucas Liss (Ger) German National Team
|123
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Team Bolivia
|124
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Burgos BH
|125
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:42
|126
|Cédric Jolidon (Swi) Nice Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|127
|Julio Alberto Amores (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|0:16:43
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joel García (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gaspar Mas (Spa) Nice Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcos Rojo (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Raul Castrillo Sedano (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Bacilio Ramos Ticona (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
|DNF
|Gilber Zurita (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
|DNF
|Ivan Martinez Jimenez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|DNF
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|DNF
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spanish Track Team
|DNF
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Spanish Track Team
|DNF
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
