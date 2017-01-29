Trending

Mallorca Challenge: McLay wins close run Trofeo Palma sprint

Brit beats Pelucchi in photo finish

Image 1 of 8

It took a photo finish to decide the winner

It took a photo finish to decide the winner
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 8

Dan McLay's Fortuneo-Vital Concept team collect his award after he is taken to hospital

Dan McLay's Fortuneo-Vital Concept team collect his award after he is taken to hospital
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 3 of 8

Kévin Ledanois takes the place of Dan McLay on the podium between Nacer Bouhanni and Matteo Pelucchi

Kévin Ledanois takes the place of Dan McLay on the podium between Nacer Bouhanni and Matteo Pelucchi
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 4 of 8

Alejandro Valverde won the combined classification

Alejandro Valverde won the combined classification
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 8

Kévin Ledanois stands in for Dan McLay, with Nacer Bouhanni and Matteo Pelucchi either side of him

Kévin Ledanois stands in for Dan McLay, with Nacer Bouhanni and Matteo Pelucchi either side of him
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 8

Nairo Quintana took the mountains competition

Nairo Quintana took the mountains competition
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 8

Fortuneo-Vital Concept collect Dan McLay's prize after he crashes

Fortuneo-Vital Concept collect Dan McLay's prize after he crashes
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 8

Several riders in contention for victory at Trofeo Palma

Several riders in contention for victory at Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) took victory on the final day of competition at the Mallorca Challenge, sprinting to victory in the Trofeo Palma. It was a close run fight, and the jury had to resort to a photo finish to split McLay and Bora-Hansgrohe's Matteo Pelucchi, with initial reports stating that it had been the Italian who was the victor. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) tried to split the two, driving up the middle of the road and finishing third.

The joy of victory was short-lived for McLay, who crashed soon after crossing the line. Fortunately, McLay was ok, despite bleeding from his lip.

The Mallorca Challenge closed out with a 161km loop out and back from Palma on the west side of the island. With a couple of climbs in the latter stages of the race, there was an opportunity for a breakaway, but a sprint finish would be most likely.

The day kicked off with an attack from Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) as soon as the neutral zone ended. It wasn't to be, and there were more moves out of the bunch, including one from Dayer Quintana that signalled Movistar's intentions going forward. After 10 kilometres, the peloton finally let a group of riders build up a small advantage.

Uri Martins Sandoval and Danilo Celano (both Amore & Vita-Selle SMP), Gaspar Mas (Nice Cycling Team), Julio Alberto Amores (Interja Dominican Cycling) and Pello Olaberria (Euskadi Basque Country) made up the group that got away. The gap between themselves and the calm and collected bunch behind built up to 4:20 at the 30km mark before the peloton decided to begin bringing them back.

With still 100 kilometres to go and the finishing circuit looming, the five up front had only two minutes to play with. A brief moment of respite came when the window opened a little, but it didn't last the inevitable catch loomed ever closer. The handshakes came with a touch under 60 kilometres to the line, and the five were absorbed back into the peloton.

Having been dormant since the early attack of Dayer Quintana, Movistar struck out again with 49km to go. This time it was in the form of Dayer's older brother Nairo, who made his move in the hillier section of the course. Quintana was allowed a large 1:30 gap before his teammate Alejandro Valverde attacked with Lotto-Soudal's Jurgen Roelandts. The trio came together as the race entered the final circuits around Palma, but the peloton was chasing hard behind, led by Bora-Hansgrohe and Fortuneo Vital Concept.

Just before the final lap, Valverde, Quintana and Roelandts were brought back by the peloton, which began setting its self up for the bunch sprint. As the road curved slightly, Pelucchi chose the left side of the road while McLay picked the right. McLay had little more than a tyre's width between himself and Pelucchi on the line, but it was enough to seal the victory. Bouhanni was close behind while Andre Greipel got boxed in between Bouhanni and Pelucchi, and finished fourth.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo-Vital Concept3:43:31
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
6Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
7Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
8Enrique Sanz (Spa) Spanish Track Team
9Jonas Koch (Ger) German National Team
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
11Albert Torres (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling
12Xavier Cañellas (Spa) Spanish Track Team
13Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain National Team
14Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Kondrad Gessner (Ger) German National Team
16Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
17Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
18Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
19Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spanish Track Team
20Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
21Aritz Bagues (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
22Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
23Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
24Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain National Team
25Jonas Van Geneghten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
26Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
27Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
28Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spanish Track Team
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
30Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
32Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
36Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
37Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
38Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
39Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
40Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team
41Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:05
42Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
43David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP0:00:11
44Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
45Pedro Gregori (Spa) Team Bolivia
46Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
47Josep Miralles (Spa) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
48Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
49Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
50Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
51Jan Tschernoster (Ger) German National Team
52Theo Reinhardt (Ger) German National Team
53Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
54David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
55Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
57Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
59Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
61Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Nice Cycling Team
62Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
63Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
64Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
66Omar Alberto Mendoza (Col) Team Bolivia
67Oscar Linares (Spa) Burgos BH
68Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
70Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
71Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
72Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
73Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
74Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Team Bolivia
75Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
76Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
77Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:21
78Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spanish Track Team
79Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Mikel Elorza (Spa) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
83Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
84Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept0:00:37
85Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:40
86Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept0:00:43
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
88Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
89Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept0:00:48
90Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:52
91Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept0:01:11
92Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:43
93Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
94David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:15
95Diego Milan Jiminez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling
96Jasper Frahm (Ger) German National Team0:04:46
97Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
98Jérôme Pulidori (Fra) Nice Cycling Team
99Ryan Macanally (Aus) Nice Cycling Team
100Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
101Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
102Joan Ruiz (Spa) Burgos BH
103Kian Emadi (GBr) Great Britain National Team
104Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
105Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
106Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
107Hendrikus Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
108Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
109Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
110Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
111Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
112Luis Mari Garikano (Spa) Spanish Track Team
113Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Selle SMP
114Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
115William Guzman (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling
116Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
117Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
118Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
119Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Vital Concept
120Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
121Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
122Lucas Liss (Ger) German National Team
123Nuno Meireles (Por) Team Bolivia
124Marcos Jurado (Spa) Burgos BH
125Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:42
126Cédric Jolidon (Swi) Nice Cycling Team0:12:56
127Julio Alberto Amores (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling0:16:43
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFJaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFJosu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFIgnacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFGregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFRafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJoel García (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFGaspar Mas (Spa) Nice Cycling Team
DNFMarcos Rojo (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFRaul Castrillo Sedano (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFBacilio Ramos Ticona (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
DNFGilber Zurita (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
DNFIvan Martinez Jimenez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
DNFSergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spanish Track Team
DNFJose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Spanish Track Team
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
DNFSteven Burke (GBr) Great Britain

 

