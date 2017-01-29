Trending

McLay taken to hospital after post-victory crash in Mallorca

British rider suffers shock crash and injures jaw, lips and teeth immediately after claiming victory at Trofeo Palma

Image 1 of 3

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 3

Kévin Ledanois takes the place of Dan McLay on the podium between Nacer Bouhanni and Matteo Pelucchi

(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 3 of 3

Dan McLay's Fortuneo-Vital Concept team collect his award after he is taken to hospital

(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) has been taken to hospital following a crash at the end of the Trofeo Palma. McLay had just won the race when he collided with a photographer beyond the finish line.

After three days of dominance by the Belgian Lotto-Soudal team, the Mallorca Challenge held the concluding event on Sunday, the Trofeo Palma. With 160 kilometres over a comfortable course and under the sun, the event was set to end up with a sprint amongst a strong field of contenders featuring André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) or Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

