Dehaes wins Trofeo Palma
Belgian beats Farrar and Swift to the line
Kenny Dehaes (Lotto-Belisol) came out on top in the Trofeo Palma, the first race in the Mallorca Challenge, beating Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Ben Swift (Team Sky) in a sprint finish.
The Trofeo Palma is typically a race dominated by sprinters, with an 11.6 kilometer circuit race held within Mallorca’s capital.
Dehaes, who had not won a race in almost five years, was too good for Farrar and Swift, coming through in the final 200 meters to take the win.
While sprinters do typically dominate the race, that didn’t stop an early break going clear with Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Fran Moreno (Caja Rural) going clear. Despite an advantage that peaked at just under 4 four minutes the peloton were too strong, catching the break inside the final 20 kilometers and giving Dehaes the perfect launchpad for victory.
Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) made his 2013 season debut in the race. Instead of sitting pretty in the peloton, Wiggins went on the attack to test his legs, taking the first intermediate sprint before helping chase the break of the day and working for Swift.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:39:07
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycliung
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Fco. Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|9
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|10
|Arthur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|11
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis
|13
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|14
|Martijn Vershoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|15
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|16
|Unai Iparraguirre (Spa) Euskadi
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|18
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|19
|Sander Cordel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|21
|Esteffen Radchola (Ger) Euskaltel Euskadi
|22
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|23
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|25
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|26
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
|28
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|30
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|31
|Coen Vermetfoort (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|32
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Caja Rural
|35
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|36
|Karol Domangalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|37
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|39
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|40
|David Lozano (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|41
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
|42
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis
|43
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
|44
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
|45
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick-S
|46
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|47
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|49
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|51
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|52
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis
|53
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|54
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis
|55
|David Lopez (Spa) Sky Procycliung
|56
|Valery Kaikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|57
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|58
|Bram Tanking (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|Fco. Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|61
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|62
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|64
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Cycling Team
|66
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|67
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|68
|Javier Megias (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|69
|Sergio Henao (Col) Sky Procycliung
|70
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|71
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Cycling Team
|72
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|76
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Kevin Mesmaeker (Bel) Novo Nordisk
|79
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|80
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:10
|82
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Novo Nordisk
|0:00:14
|84
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|85
|Oscar Santamaria (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
|0:00:17
|86
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:00:18
|88
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|89
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|0:00:22
|90
|Gaelan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:26
|91
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|0:00:27
|92
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:46
|93
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:49
|94
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
|95
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|96
|Chritoph Pfingsten (Ger) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|97
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Rusvelo
|98
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|101
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|102
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick-S
|103
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|104
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycliung
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycliung
|106
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
|107
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Procycliung
|108
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|110
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Blanco Cycling Team
|111
|Dries Devenys (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
|112
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha Team
|113
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|114
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|115
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|116
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|117
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:57
|118
|Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos Bh - C Y L
|0:01:03
|119
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:17
|121
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:29
|122
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|123
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|124
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma Quick-S
|125
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural
|126
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|127
|Chris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis
|128
|Roman Van Zandbeek (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|129
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Euskadi
|130
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos Bh - C Y L
|131
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
|132
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
|133
|Igor Merino (Spa) Euskadi
|134
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi
|135
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis
|136
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
|137
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|139
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
|142
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
|144
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|145
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|146
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|148
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|149
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|150
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
|151
|Juanma Garate (Spa) Blanco Cycling Team
|152
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|153
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|154
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|155
|Mark Goos (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|156
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycliung
|157
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|158
|Yelko M. Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|159
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycliung
|160
|Dennis Van Endert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|161
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycliung
|162
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|163
|Jonathan Tiernan (GBr) Sky Procycliung
|0:01:35
|164
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|165
|Jurgen V Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|166
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
|167
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:30
|168
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|169
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|170
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|171
|Timofey Kritskly (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:53
|172
|Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|173
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|0:04:06
|174
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Novo Nordisk
|175
|Fco.Javier Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural
|HD
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|0:08:59
|HD
|Doman Hardy (Fra) Cofidis
|HD
|Justin Morris (Aus) Novo Nordisk
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy