Dehaes wins Trofeo Palma

Belgian beats Farrar and Swift to the line

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol)

Orica GreenEdge on the front

The Blano team

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke makes his Sky debut

Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)

Manuel Garate (Team Blanco)

The Garmin-Sharp team

The Lampre team are presented in Palma

The peloton race by the port in Palma

Pablo Lastras (Movistar) - Peeter Wenning (Orica - Green Edge)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Merida)

The peloton race through Palma

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) signs on

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Sven Tuft (Orica - Green Edge)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) second in line

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

The Team Sky riders trained in Mallorca

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) wins the Trofeo Palma

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) wins the Trofeo Palma

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) was too good for Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) beat Farrar in Palma

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) takes his first win in almost five years

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) on the podium

Swift, Dehaes and Farrar

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto-Belisol) came out on top in the Trofeo Palma, the first race in the Mallorca Challenge, beating Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Ben Swift (Team Sky) in a sprint finish.

The Trofeo Palma is typically a race dominated by sprinters, with an 11.6 kilometer circuit race held within Mallorca’s capital.

Dehaes, who had not won a race in almost five years, was too good for Farrar and Swift, coming through in the final 200 meters to take the win.

While sprinters do typically dominate the race, that didn’t stop an early break going clear with Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Fran Moreno (Caja Rural) going clear. Despite an advantage that peaked at just under 4 four minutes the peloton were too strong, catching the break inside the final 20 kilometers and giving Dehaes the perfect launchpad for victory.

Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) made his 2013 season debut in the race. Instead of sitting pretty in the peloton, Wiggins went on the attack to test his legs, taking the first intermediate sprint before helping chase the break of the day and working for Swift.    

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:39:07
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycliung
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Fco. Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
8Viktor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo
9Yoeri Havik (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
10Arthur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
11Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
12Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis
13Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
14Martijn Vershoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
15Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
16Unai Iparraguirre (Spa) Euskadi
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
18Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk
19Sander Cordel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
21Esteffen Radchola (Ger) Euskaltel Euskadi
22Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
23Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
25Roy Sentjens (Bel) Ct. Rijke Shanks
26Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto Belisol
27Roman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
28Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
29Jeremy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
30Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
31Coen Vermetfoort (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
32Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
34Ivan Velasco (Spa) Caja Rural
35Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
36Karol Domangalski (Pol) Caja Rural
37Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
38Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
39Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
40David Lozano (Spa) Novo Nordisk
41Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
42Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis
43Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
44Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
45Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick-S
46Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
47Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
49Eloy Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team
50Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
51Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
52Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis
53Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
54Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis
55David Lopez (Spa) Sky Procycliung
56Valery Kaikov (Rus) Rusvelo
57Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
58Bram Tanking (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
60Fco. Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
61Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
62Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
63Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
64Tom Leezer (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Cycling Team
66Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
67Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
68Javier Megias (Spa) Novo Nordisk
69Sergio Henao (Col) Sky Procycliung
70Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
71Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Cycling Team
72Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
73Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
74Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
75Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
76Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
78Kevin Mesmaeker (Bel) Novo Nordisk
79Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
80Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
81Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:10
82Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
83Joonas Henttala (Fin) Novo Nordisk0:00:14
84Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
85Oscar Santamaria (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L0:00:17
86Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:00:18
88Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
89Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Ct. Rijke Shanks0:00:22
90Gaelan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:26
91Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks0:00:27
92Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:46
93Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:49
94Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
95Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
96Chritoph Pfingsten (Ger) Ct. Rijke Shanks
97Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Rusvelo
98Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
101Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
102Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick-S
103Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
104Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycliung
105Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycliung
106Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
107Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Procycliung
108Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk
110Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Blanco Cycling Team
111Dries Devenys (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
112Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha Team
113Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
114Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
115Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
116Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
117Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:57
118Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos Bh - C Y L0:01:03
119Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
120Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:17
121Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:01:29
122Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
123Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
124Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma Quick-S
125Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural
126Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
127Chris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis
128Roman Van Zandbeek (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
129Aritz Bagues (Spa) Euskadi
130Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos Bh - C Y L
131Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
132Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
133Igor Merino (Spa) Euskadi
134Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi
135Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis
136Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos Bh - C Y L
137Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
138Rick Ottema (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
139Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
140Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
141Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
142Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
143Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
144Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
145Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
146Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
147Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
148Stuart O'grady (Aus) Orica Greenedge
149Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
150Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha Team
151Juanma Garate (Spa) Blanco Cycling Team
152Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
153Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
154Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
155Mark Goos (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
156Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycliung
157Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
158Yelko M. Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
159Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycliung
160Dennis Van Endert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
161Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycliung
162Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
163Jonathan Tiernan (GBr) Sky Procycliung0:01:35
164Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
165Jurgen V Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
166Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick-S
167Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:30
168Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
169Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
170Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:25
171Timofey Kritskly (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:53
172Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis
173Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi0:04:06
174Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Novo Nordisk
175Fco.Javier Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural
HDPaolo Cravanzola (Ita) Novo Nordisk0:08:59
HDDoman Hardy (Fra) Cofidis
HDJustin Morris (Aus) Novo Nordisk

