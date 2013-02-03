Image 1 of 27 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 Orica GreenEdge on the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 The Blano team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke makes his Sky debut (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 Manuel Garate (Team Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 The Garmin-Sharp team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 The Lampre team are presented in Palma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 The peloton race by the port in Palma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) - Peeter Wenning (Orica - Green Edge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 The peloton race through Palma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Sven Tuft (Orica - Green Edge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) second in line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 The Team Sky riders trained in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) wins the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) wins the Trofeo Palma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) was too good for Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) beat Farrar in Palma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) takes his first win in almost five years (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Swift, Dehaes and Farrar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto-Belisol) came out on top in the Trofeo Palma, the first race in the Mallorca Challenge, beating Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Ben Swift (Team Sky) in a sprint finish.

The Trofeo Palma is typically a race dominated by sprinters, with an 11.6 kilometer circuit race held within Mallorca’s capital.

Dehaes, who had not won a race in almost five years, was too good for Farrar and Swift, coming through in the final 200 meters to take the win.

While sprinters do typically dominate the race, that didn’t stop an early break going clear with Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Fran Moreno (Caja Rural) going clear. Despite an advantage that peaked at just under 4 four minutes the peloton were too strong, catching the break inside the final 20 kilometers and giving Dehaes the perfect launchpad for victory.

Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) made his 2013 season debut in the race. Instead of sitting pretty in the peloton, Wiggins went on the attack to test his legs, taking the first intermediate sprint before helping chase the break of the day and working for Swift.

