Sofia Bertizzolo wins Trofeo Oro in Euro
Marta Lach second, Silvia Zanardi in Montignoso
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|2
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
