Meersman wins Trofeo Muro-Port d'Alcudia

Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider claims final Challenge Mallorca race

Image 1 of 23

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Mallorca

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Mallorca
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

The peloton enjoyed warm weather for the final day of the Challenge Mallorca

The peloton enjoyed warm weather for the final day of the Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Trofeo Muro

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Trofeo Muro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the way to winning the Trofeo Muro

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the way to winning the Trofeo Muro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

The Trofeo Muro podium: Fran Ventoso, Gianni Meersman and Ben Swift

The Trofeo Muro podium: Fran Ventoso, Gianni Meersman and Ben Swift
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

The Trofeo Muro podium: Fran Ventoso, Gianni Meersman and Ben Swift

The Trofeo Muro podium: Fran Ventoso, Gianni Meersman and Ben Swift
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

The group had a few climbs to tackle in the Trofeo Muro

The group had a few climbs to tackle in the Trofeo Muro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 23

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka)

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 23

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 23

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 23

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 23

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 23

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp)

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 23

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 23

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) signs in

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 23

Only a dozen riders were left at front to fight for the win in the Trofeo Muro

Only a dozen riders were left at front to fight for the win in the Trofeo Muro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the final Challenge Mallorca stage, the Trofeo Muro

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the final Challenge Mallorca stage, the Trofeo Muro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 23

Fran Ventoso, Gianni Meersman and Ben Swift made up the podium of the Trofeo Muro

Fran Ventoso, Gianni Meersman and Ben Swift made up the podium of the Trofeo Muro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 23

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Trofeo Muro

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Trofeo Muro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 23

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Less than two hours after Tom Boonen had triumphed in the Tour of Qatar, his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team-mate Gianni Meersman clinched a second sprint victory for the Belgian squad on Wednesday on the last day's racing in the Mallorca Challenge.

Following Michel Kwiatkowski's win at Lluc monastery on Tuesday - and the Pole was in the thick of the action again on Wednesday - this was Omega Pharma-Quick Step's second victory in as many days in the four-race series on Mallorca that since 1990 has acted as the curtain-raiser on the racing calendar in Spain.

Whilst Boonen and co. had to cope with strong winds on the relentless flatlands of Qatar, in Mallorca, Meersman and the rest of the pack were facing just the opposite kind of terrain: four classified ascents, including Mallorca's hardest climb, the Puig Major. Then came a fast descent off the last climb, the second category Coll d'Honor and a long flatter ride to the tourist resort of Port d'Alcudia, with a tail-wind pushing them most of the way, on the island's northern coast.

Although 180 riders started racing on a warm, breezy day, around 45 riders remained in the leading peloton as it came out of Mallorca's Tramuntana mountain range. Yet more attacks shattered even that smaller bunch and left the front group that fought it out for the final win of the 2014 Mallorca Challenge just 12 strong.

On the long, flat approach road into Port d'Alcudia, Meersman went for a short but all-out drive close to the right hand barriers, with his effort powerful enough to keep both local sprint star Fran Ventoso (Movistar) and Ben Swift (Sky) - second on Monday - at bay. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida), already twice a winner in Mallorca this year, finished fourth.

"The final was quite fast, in the last 40 kilometres we were going at 55 or 60 kilometres an hour," Meersman, fourth on Mallorca's opening leg and third on Monday, said afterwards. "Sky had controlled the race, but in the last part we [Omega Pharma Quick Step] took it over, and I'm really pleased you could win."

"Edvald Boasson Hagen launched the sprint for [Sky team-mate] Ben Swift, Modolo also went and then I waited and Kwiatkowski took me up to their back wheel, so my timing was maybe a little bit better. I waited for 50 metres longer to start my sprint, and then I made my last effort to pass them."

Whilst the next race in Spain will be the five-day Tour of Andalusia next week, Meersman will now do another training camp, with Paris-Nice and Milan-San Remo in his sights a little further into the spring.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3:50:07
2Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
8Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
9Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
11Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
13Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:06
14Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi
15Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
16Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:08
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:09
18Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
19Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
21Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
22Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:32
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:57
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:47
32Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
33Tom Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:03:01
35Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
36David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
39Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis
40Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
41Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Andre Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
43Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
44Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:39
45Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis0:09:30
46Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
47Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH
48Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
49Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH
50Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
51Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
52Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
53Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
54Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
55David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
56Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
57Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
59Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
62Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
63Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
64Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
65Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
66David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
67Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
68Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
69Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
70Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
71Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
72Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
73Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
74Jose Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
75Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
76Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
77Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:36
78Haritz Orbe (Spa) Team Euskadi0:15:12
79Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi
80Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
81Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi
82Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
83Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
84Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
86Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:03
87Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH0:16:34
88Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
89Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
90David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
91Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
92Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
93Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
94Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
95Javier Francisco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
96David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
97Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
98Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
99Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
100Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
101Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
102Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
103Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
104Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
105Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
106Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
107Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:16:40
108Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
109José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
110Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros
111Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
112Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota0:19:31
113Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
114Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis
115Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
116Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
117Martin Wesmann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
118Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
119Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
120Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
121David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team
122Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
123Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
124Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
125Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
126Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
127Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
128Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
129Benat Txoperena (Spa) Team Euskadi
130Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
131Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
132Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
133Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi
134Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Team Euskadi
136Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
137Jan Deutschmann (Ger) Team Kuota0:19:36

Coll De Femenia (Cat. 2), km. 44.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp7
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
4Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH2
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Coll Del Puig Major (Cat. 2), km. 67.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
3André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp5
4Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge2
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Coll De Soller (Cat. 2), km. 91.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team5
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura3
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
6André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp1

Coll d'Honor (Cat. 2), km. 106.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura7
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
6Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Alcudia, km 23,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka3pts
2Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi1

Sprint 2 - Bunyola, km 100,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi2
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura1

Special sprint 1 - Pollença, km 30,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura2
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka1

Special sprint 2 - Inca, km 134,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step11:30:30
2Lampre-Merida0:00:09
3Team Sky0:00:23
4Astana Pro Team0:01:05
5Garmin Sharp0:01:46
6Movistar Team0:03:01
7IAM Cycling0:07:40
8Team Katusha0:09:27
9Cofidis0:12:28
10Team Europcar0:15:03
11Team Netapp - Endura0:15:23
12Lotto Belisol0:15:47
13Orica Greenedge0:18:51
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:21:52
15MTN - Qhubeka0:27:34
16Burgos-BH0:28:21
17Team Euskadi0:30:21
18Activejet Team0:42:29

 

