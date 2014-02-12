Image 1 of 23 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Mallorca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 The peloton enjoyed warm weather for the final day of the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Trofeo Muro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the way to winning the Trofeo Muro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 The Trofeo Muro podium: Fran Ventoso, Gianni Meersman and Ben Swift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 The Trofeo Muro podium: Fran Ventoso, Gianni Meersman and Ben Swift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 The group had a few climbs to tackle in the Trofeo Muro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 Only a dozen riders were left at front to fight for the win in the Trofeo Muro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the final Challenge Mallorca stage, the Trofeo Muro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 Fran Ventoso, Gianni Meersman and Ben Swift made up the podium of the Trofeo Muro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Trofeo Muro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Less than two hours after Tom Boonen had triumphed in the Tour of Qatar, his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team-mate Gianni Meersman clinched a second sprint victory for the Belgian squad on Wednesday on the last day's racing in the Mallorca Challenge.

Following Michel Kwiatkowski's win at Lluc monastery on Tuesday - and the Pole was in the thick of the action again on Wednesday - this was Omega Pharma-Quick Step's second victory in as many days in the four-race series on Mallorca that since 1990 has acted as the curtain-raiser on the racing calendar in Spain.

Whilst Boonen and co. had to cope with strong winds on the relentless flatlands of Qatar, in Mallorca, Meersman and the rest of the pack were facing just the opposite kind of terrain: four classified ascents, including Mallorca's hardest climb, the Puig Major. Then came a fast descent off the last climb, the second category Coll d'Honor and a long flatter ride to the tourist resort of Port d'Alcudia, with a tail-wind pushing them most of the way, on the island's northern coast.

Although 180 riders started racing on a warm, breezy day, around 45 riders remained in the leading peloton as it came out of Mallorca's Tramuntana mountain range. Yet more attacks shattered even that smaller bunch and left the front group that fought it out for the final win of the 2014 Mallorca Challenge just 12 strong.

On the long, flat approach road into Port d'Alcudia, Meersman went for a short but all-out drive close to the right hand barriers, with his effort powerful enough to keep both local sprint star Fran Ventoso (Movistar) and Ben Swift (Sky) - second on Monday - at bay. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida), already twice a winner in Mallorca this year, finished fourth.

"The final was quite fast, in the last 40 kilometres we were going at 55 or 60 kilometres an hour," Meersman, fourth on Mallorca's opening leg and third on Monday, said afterwards. "Sky had controlled the race, but in the last part we [Omega Pharma Quick Step] took it over, and I'm really pleased you could win."

"Edvald Boasson Hagen launched the sprint for [Sky team-mate] Ben Swift, Modolo also went and then I waited and Kwiatkowski took me up to their back wheel, so my timing was maybe a little bit better. I waited for 50 metres longer to start my sprint, and then I made my last effort to pass them."

Whilst the next race in Spain will be the five-day Tour of Andalusia next week, Meersman will now do another training camp, with Paris-Nice and Milan-San Remo in his sights a little further into the spring.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3:50:07 2 Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 8 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 11 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 13 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:06 14 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi 15 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 16 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:08 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:09 18 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 19 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 21 Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 22 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:32 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:57 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:47 32 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 33 Tom Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:03:01 35 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 36 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis 40 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 41 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Andre Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 43 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 44 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:39 45 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:30 46 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 47 Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH 48 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 49 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH 50 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 51 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 53 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 55 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 56 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 57 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 59 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 62 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 63 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 64 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 65 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 66 David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH 67 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 68 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 69 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 70 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 71 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 72 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 73 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 74 Jose Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 75 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 76 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 77 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:36 78 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:15:12 79 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi 80 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi 82 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 86 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:03 87 Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:16:34 88 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 89 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 90 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 92 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 93 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 94 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 95 Javier Francisco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros 96 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 97 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 99 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 101 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 103 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 104 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 105 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH 106 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 107 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:40 108 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 109 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 110 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros 111 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota 0:19:31 113 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis 115 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 116 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Martin Wesmann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 120 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 121 David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team 122 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 123 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 124 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 125 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 126 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH 127 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 128 Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team 129 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Team Euskadi 130 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 131 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi 134 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Team Euskadi 136 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 137 Jan Deutschmann (Ger) Team Kuota 0:19:36

Coll De Femenia (Cat. 2), km. 44.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 7 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 2 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Coll Del Puig Major (Cat. 2), km. 67.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 3 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 5 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 2 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Coll De Soller (Cat. 2), km. 91.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 5 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura 3 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 6 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 1

Coll d'Honor (Cat. 2), km. 106.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura 7 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 6 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Alcudia, km 23,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi 1

Sprint 2 - Bunyola, km 100,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi 2 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura 1

Special sprint 1 - Pollença, km 30,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura 2 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Special sprint 2 - Inca, km 134,50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1