Meersman wins Trofeo Muro-Port d'Alcudia
Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider claims final Challenge Mallorca race
Less than two hours after Tom Boonen had triumphed in the Tour of Qatar, his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team-mate Gianni Meersman clinched a second sprint victory for the Belgian squad on Wednesday on the last day's racing in the Mallorca Challenge.
Following Michel Kwiatkowski's win at Lluc monastery on Tuesday - and the Pole was in the thick of the action again on Wednesday - this was Omega Pharma-Quick Step's second victory in as many days in the four-race series on Mallorca that since 1990 has acted as the curtain-raiser on the racing calendar in Spain.
Whilst Boonen and co. had to cope with strong winds on the relentless flatlands of Qatar, in Mallorca, Meersman and the rest of the pack were facing just the opposite kind of terrain: four classified ascents, including Mallorca's hardest climb, the Puig Major. Then came a fast descent off the last climb, the second category Coll d'Honor and a long flatter ride to the tourist resort of Port d'Alcudia, with a tail-wind pushing them most of the way, on the island's northern coast.
Although 180 riders started racing on a warm, breezy day, around 45 riders remained in the leading peloton as it came out of Mallorca's Tramuntana mountain range. Yet more attacks shattered even that smaller bunch and left the front group that fought it out for the final win of the 2014 Mallorca Challenge just 12 strong.
On the long, flat approach road into Port d'Alcudia, Meersman went for a short but all-out drive close to the right hand barriers, with his effort powerful enough to keep both local sprint star Fran Ventoso (Movistar) and Ben Swift (Sky) - second on Monday - at bay. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida), already twice a winner in Mallorca this year, finished fourth.
"The final was quite fast, in the last 40 kilometres we were going at 55 or 60 kilometres an hour," Meersman, fourth on Mallorca's opening leg and third on Monday, said afterwards. "Sky had controlled the race, but in the last part we [Omega Pharma Quick Step] took it over, and I'm really pleased you could win."
"Edvald Boasson Hagen launched the sprint for [Sky team-mate] Ben Swift, Modolo also went and then I waited and Kwiatkowski took me up to their back wheel, so my timing was maybe a little bit better. I waited for 50 metres longer to start my sprint, and then I made my last effort to pass them."
Whilst the next race in Spain will be the five-day Tour of Andalusia next week, Meersman will now do another training camp, with Paris-Nice and Milan-San Remo in his sights a little further into the spring.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3:50:07
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|8
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|13
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|14
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|15
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|16
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:08
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:09
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|21
|Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:57
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:47
|32
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33
|Tom Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:01
|35
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|36
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis
|40
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|41
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|44
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:39
|45
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:30
|46
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|47
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-BH
|48
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|49
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|50
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|51
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|53
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|55
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|57
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|59
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|62
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|63
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|64
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|65
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|67
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|68
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|69
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|70
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|72
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|73
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Jose Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|76
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:36
|78
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:15:12
|79
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Euskadi
|80
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Team Euskadi
|82
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|86
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:03
|87
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:16:34
|88
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|89
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|90
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|92
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|95
|Javier Francisco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|96
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|99
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|101
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|103
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|105
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-BH
|106
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|107
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:40
|108
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|110
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros
|111
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota
|0:19:31
|113
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis
|115
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|116
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Martin Wesmann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|120
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|121
|David Muntaner (Spa) Activejet Team
|122
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|123
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|124
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|125
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|126
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
|127
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|128
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
|129
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Team Euskadi
|130
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|131
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi
|134
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Team Euskadi
|136
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|137
|Jan Deutschmann (Ger) Team Kuota
|0:19:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|7
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|3
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|5
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|3
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura
|3
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura
|7
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Team Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|2
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp Endura
|2
|3
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|11:30:30
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:09
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:23
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|5
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:46
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:03:01
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:40
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:09:27
|9
|Cofidis
|0:12:28
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:15:03
|11
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:15:23
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:15:47
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:18:51
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:21:52
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:34
|16
|Burgos-BH
|0:28:21
|17
|Team Euskadi
|0:30:21
|18
|Activejet Team
|0:42:29
