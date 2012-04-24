Trending

Fontana wins Trofeo Delcar

Calvetti victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)1:35:29
2Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:00:26
3Tony Longo (Ita)0:01:27
4Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:01:28
5Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:01:30
6Martino Fruet (Ita)0:03:09
7Cédric Ravanel (Fra)0:03:12
8Martin Loo (Est)0:04:09
9Luca Braidot (Ita)0:04:24
10Samuele Porro (Ita)0:04:38
11Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:05:14
12Franz Hofer (Ita)0:05:20
13Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:06:06
14Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col)0:07:13
15Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:07:42
16Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:08:39
17Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:09:07
18Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
19Alessandro Gambino (Ita)0:09:47
20Umberto Corti (Ita)0:09:54
21Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:09:57
22Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:10:16
23Yader Zoli (Ita)0:10:17
24Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)0:11:28
25Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:12:02
26Pietro Sarai (Ita)0:12:10
27Mauro Finetto (Ita)0:12:53
28Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:12:55
29Denny Lupato (Ita)0:13:25
30Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)0:15:04
31Andrea Zamboni (Ita)0:15:11
32Michele Angeletti (Ita)0:15:28
33Alberto Riva (Ita)0:15:48
34Luca Censi (Ita)0:16:31
35Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:16:59
36Filippo Giuliani (Ita)0:17:21
37Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:17:52
38Davide Finetto (Ita)0:17:55
39Matteo Spinetti (Ita)
40Domenico Papaleo (Ita)0:18:27
41Fabio Ongaro (Ita)0:18:35
42Matteo Cassoni (Ita)0:19:03
43Tommaso Caneva (Ita)0:19:23
44Lorenzo Pigliacampo (Ita)0:19:59
45Michael Pesse (Ita)0:20:14
46Ribeiro Breno De Luca (Ita)0:20:45
47Simone Piccoli (Ita)0:21:03
48Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)0:21:25
49Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)0:22:23
50Filippo Galli (Ita)0:23:22
51Andrea Cina (Ita)
52Guiseppe Preden (Ita)
53Roberto Barone (Ita)
54Adriano Caratide (Ita)
55Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col)
56Stefano Moretti (Ita)
57David Guzzardi (Ita)
58Marco Francioni (SMr)
59Carlo Bruzzone (Ita)
60Lorenzo Marelli (Ita)
61Emanuele Triberti (Ita)
62Andrea Costabello (Ita)
63Lorenzo Guidi (Ita)
64Andrea Ferrari (Ita)
65Antonio Lavieri (Ita)
66Elia Tomassi (Ita)
67Yari Cisotto (Ita)
68Luca Bertelli (Ita)
69Thomas Tommasi (Ita)
70Mattia Bartesaghi (Ita)
71Richard Berguerand (Ita)
72Alesio Forgnoli (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serena Calvetti (Ita)1:16:30
2Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:00:29
3Cécile Ravanel (Fra)0:01:20
4Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:02:34
5Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:04:53
6Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:07:44
7Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:07:45
8Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)0:08:30
9Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:09:23
10Martina Giovanniello (Ita)0:11:20
11Miriam Corti (Ita)0:16:11
12Marta Pastore (Ita)0:17:08
13Cindy Casadei (Ita)0:20:53
14Valentina Mariani (Ita)

