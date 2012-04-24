Fontana wins Trofeo Delcar
Calvetti victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|1:35:29
|2
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:00:26
|3
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:01:27
|4
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:01:28
|5
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:01:30
|6
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:03:09
|7
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|0:03:12
|8
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:04:09
|9
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:04:24
|10
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:04:38
|11
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:05:14
|12
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|0:05:20
|13
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|0:06:06
|14
|Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col)
|0:07:13
|15
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:07:42
|16
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:08:39
|17
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|0:09:07
|18
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|19
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|0:09:47
|20
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|0:09:54
|21
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|0:09:57
|22
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|0:10:16
|23
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:10:17
|24
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|0:11:28
|25
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:12:02
|26
|Pietro Sarai (Ita)
|0:12:10
|27
|Mauro Finetto (Ita)
|0:12:53
|28
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:12:55
|29
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|0:13:25
|30
|Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)
|0:15:04
|31
|Andrea Zamboni (Ita)
|0:15:11
|32
|Michele Angeletti (Ita)
|0:15:28
|33
|Alberto Riva (Ita)
|0:15:48
|34
|Luca Censi (Ita)
|0:16:31
|35
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:16:59
|36
|Filippo Giuliani (Ita)
|0:17:21
|37
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:17:52
|38
|Davide Finetto (Ita)
|0:17:55
|39
|Matteo Spinetti (Ita)
|40
|Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
|0:18:27
|41
|Fabio Ongaro (Ita)
|0:18:35
|42
|Matteo Cassoni (Ita)
|0:19:03
|43
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita)
|0:19:23
|44
|Lorenzo Pigliacampo (Ita)
|0:19:59
|45
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|0:20:14
|46
|Ribeiro Breno De Luca (Ita)
|0:20:45
|47
|Simone Piccoli (Ita)
|0:21:03
|48
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|0:21:25
|49
|Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)
|0:22:23
|50
|Filippo Galli (Ita)
|0:23:22
|51
|Andrea Cina (Ita)
|52
|Guiseppe Preden (Ita)
|53
|Roberto Barone (Ita)
|54
|Adriano Caratide (Ita)
|55
|Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col)
|56
|Stefano Moretti (Ita)
|57
|David Guzzardi (Ita)
|58
|Marco Francioni (SMr)
|59
|Carlo Bruzzone (Ita)
|60
|Lorenzo Marelli (Ita)
|61
|Emanuele Triberti (Ita)
|62
|Andrea Costabello (Ita)
|63
|Lorenzo Guidi (Ita)
|64
|Andrea Ferrari (Ita)
|65
|Antonio Lavieri (Ita)
|66
|Elia Tomassi (Ita)
|67
|Yari Cisotto (Ita)
|68
|Luca Bertelli (Ita)
|69
|Thomas Tommasi (Ita)
|70
|Mattia Bartesaghi (Ita)
|71
|Richard Berguerand (Ita)
|72
|Alesio Forgnoli (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|1:16:30
|2
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:00:29
|3
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|0:01:20
|4
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:02:34
|5
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:04:53
|6
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:07:44
|7
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:07:45
|8
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:08:30
|9
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:09:23
|10
|Martina Giovanniello (Ita)
|0:11:20
|11
|Miriam Corti (Ita)
|0:16:11
|12
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:17:08
|13
|Cindy Casadei (Ita)
|0:20:53
|14
|Valentina Mariani (Ita)
