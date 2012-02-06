Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 Andrew Fenn (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) wins for the second day in a row (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has won back-to-back races at the Challenge Mallorca with his sprint victory today in the Trofeo Migjorn. The 21-year-old Briton was again the fastest in the kick to the finish line, beating Alexander Porsev (Team Katusha) and Matteo Pelucchi (Team Europcar) at the conclusion of the 171.1 km parcours.

"Today the race was very difficult," said Fenn. "There was a lot of wind and we also raced for a few kilometres under the rain. When the group broke up into three parts at about 40 kilometres from the arrival I got caught off guard in the second group.

"I was lucky I found a great Kevin De Weert who helped me catch up to the leaders. Kevin put in a great effort and I thank him. Without him today I never would have made it. But I want to thank the entire squad. In the final everyone did what they had to do. It's a team victory, as was yesterday's, too. The group here is fantastic and it feels like I've always been riding with this team."

Runner-up Porsev's lead-out was affected by two crashes in the final five kilometres, but the 25-year-old Russian was nonetheless pleased with his performance. "First of all, I want to thank my team for today's stage and for the fantastic help," said Porsev. "Without them I wouldn't have reached any good result today.

"The race was different from yesterday, we faced some climbs. They were not so hard, but it was really cold on top and the downhills were quite slippery. In the final straight I started my sprint a little bit far from the leader, who ultimately won. Fenn is in excellent shape, so I could not reach him. Instead, I was at the same level of the other rivals, and with the help of my team I could beat all of them. I am very happy with my performance during these two days."

The Challenge Mallorca continues on Tuesday with the 151km Trofeo Deià.

