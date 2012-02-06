Fenn wins two in a row
British rider victorious again in Mallorca
Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has won back-to-back races at the Challenge Mallorca with his sprint victory today in the Trofeo Migjorn. The 21-year-old Briton was again the fastest in the kick to the finish line, beating Alexander Porsev (Team Katusha) and Matteo Pelucchi (Team Europcar) at the conclusion of the 171.1 km parcours.
"Today the race was very difficult," said Fenn. "There was a lot of wind and we also raced for a few kilometres under the rain. When the group broke up into three parts at about 40 kilometres from the arrival I got caught off guard in the second group.
"I was lucky I found a great Kevin De Weert who helped me catch up to the leaders. Kevin put in a great effort and I thank him. Without him today I never would have made it. But I want to thank the entire squad. In the final everyone did what they had to do. It's a team victory, as was yesterday's, too. The group here is fantastic and it feels like I've always been riding with this team."
Runner-up Porsev's lead-out was affected by two crashes in the final five kilometres, but the 25-year-old Russian was nonetheless pleased with his performance. "First of all, I want to thank my team for today's stage and for the fantastic help," said Porsev. "Without them I wouldn't have reached any good result today.
"The race was different from yesterday, we faced some climbs. They were not so hard, but it was really cold on top and the downhills were quite slippery. In the final straight I started my sprint a little bit far from the leader, who ultimately won. Fenn is in excellent shape, so I could not reach him. Instead, I was at the same level of the other rivals, and with the help of my team I could beat all of them. I am very happy with my performance during these two days."
The Challenge Mallorca continues on Tuesday with the 151km Trofeo Deià.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:52:51
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|4
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|7
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|André Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|22
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|23
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|25
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|27
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|33
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|35
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|37
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|39
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|40
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|41
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|42
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|50
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|53
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|54
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|56
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|57
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|59
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
|62
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|64
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|65
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|66
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|67
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|70
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|71
|Oscar Santamaria Munoz (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|72
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|73
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|75
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|77
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|78
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing
|79
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|81
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|82
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|83
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|84
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|88
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|89
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|91
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|94
|Roman Osuna Montes (Spa) Andalucia
|95
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|96
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|97
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|98
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|99
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|100
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|101
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|103
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|104
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|105
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|106
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|107
|Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Orbea Continental
|108
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|111
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|112
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|113
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
|114
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|115
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|117
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|124
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:31
|126
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|127
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:33
|128
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|129
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|132
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|133
|Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|134
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|135
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|136
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|137
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|138
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|139
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|142
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|143
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:52
|144
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|146
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|147
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|149
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:19
|150
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|151
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:29
|154
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:03:28
|155
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:47
|156
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:10
|157
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|158
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:30
|159
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:37
|160
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea Continental
|161
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|162
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|163
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|164
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:06:56
|165
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|166
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|0:09:21
|167
|José Vega Aguilar (Spa) Andalucia
|168
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|169
|Marc Reyness (Spa) Nutrixxion Abus
|170
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|171
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|172
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|173
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|174
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|175
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|176
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|177
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|178
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|179
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|180
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|181
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:23
