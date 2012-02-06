Trending

Fenn wins two in a row

British rider victorious again in Mallorca

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrew Fenn (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) wins for the second day in a row

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has won back-to-back races at the Challenge Mallorca with his sprint victory today in the Trofeo Migjorn. The 21-year-old Briton was again the fastest in the kick to the finish line, beating Alexander Porsev (Team Katusha) and Matteo Pelucchi (Team Europcar) at the conclusion of the 171.1 km parcours.

"Today the race was very difficult," said Fenn. "There was a lot of wind and we also raced for a few kilometres under the rain. When the group broke up into three parts at about 40 kilometres from the arrival I got caught off guard in the second group.

"I was lucky I found a great Kevin De Weert who helped me catch up to the leaders. Kevin put in a great effort and I thank him. Without him today I never would have made it. But I want to thank the entire squad. In the final everyone did what they had to do. It's a team victory, as was yesterday's, too. The group here is fantastic and it feels like I've always been riding with this team."

Runner-up Porsev's lead-out was affected by two crashes in the final five kilometres, but the 25-year-old Russian was nonetheless pleased with his performance. "First of all, I want to thank my team for today's stage and for the fantastic help," said Porsev. "Without them I wouldn't have reached any good result today.

"The race was different from yesterday, we faced some climbs. They were not so hard, but it was really cold on top and the downhills were quite slippery. In the final straight I started my sprint a little bit far from the leader, who ultimately won. Fenn is in excellent shape, so I could not reach him. Instead, I was at the same level of the other rivals, and with the help of my team I could beat all of them. I am very happy with my performance during these two days."

The Challenge Mallorca continues on Tuesday with the 151km Trofeo Deià.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:52:51
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
4Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
7Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
10Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
12Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
13Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
14Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
15Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21André Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
22Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
23Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
25Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
27Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
33Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
34Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
35Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
36Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
37Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
39Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
41Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
42Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
46Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
48Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
49Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
50Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
51Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
52Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
53Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
54Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
55Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
56Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
57Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
59Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
62Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
63Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
64Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
65Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
66Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
67Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
69Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
71Oscar Santamaria Munoz (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
72Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
73Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
75Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
77Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
78Dean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing
79Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
81Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
82Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
83Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
84Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
87Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
88Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
89Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
90Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
91Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
93Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
94Roman Osuna Montes (Spa) Andalucia
95Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
96Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
97Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
98Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
99Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
100Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
101Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
103Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
104Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
105Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
106Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
107Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Orbea Continental
108Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
110Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
111Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
112Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
113Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
114Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
115Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
116Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
117Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
119Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
120Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
121Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
123Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:23
124Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
125Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:31
126Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
127Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:33
128Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
129Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
132Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea Continental
133Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
134Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
135Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
136Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
137Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
138Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
139Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
140Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
142Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
143Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:52
144Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
146Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
147Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
148Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
149Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:19
150Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
151Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:29
154David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:03:28
155Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia0:03:47
156Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:10
157Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
158Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:30
159Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:37
160Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea Continental
161Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
162Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
163Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
164Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental0:06:56
165Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
166Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:09:21
167José Vega Aguilar (Spa) Andalucia
168Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
169Marc Reyness (Spa) Nutrixxion Abus
170Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
171Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
172Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
173Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
174Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
175Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
176Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
177Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
178Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
179Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
180Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
181Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:23

