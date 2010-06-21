Trending

Zordan claims sprint victory

Russia's Akimov takes second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Zordan (Ita)3:26:00
2Mikhail Akimov (Rus)
3Jan Polanc (Slo)
4Emanuele Favero (Ita)
5Andrea Manfredi (Ita)
6Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
7Paolo Brundo (Ita)
8Kevin Lissandroni (Ita)
9Andrea Garosio (Ita)0:00:03
10Leonardo Basso (Ita)0:00:40
11Andrea Toniatti (Ita)
12Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)0:01:05
13Alessandro Giani (Ita)0:01:15
14Andrea Canovi (Ita)
15Mirco Pieroni (Ita)0:01:55
16Raffaele Bacci (Ita)0:02:00
17Matteo Severa (Ita)0:02:05
18Maxim Kondrashov (Rus)0:02:10
19Nejc Bester (Slo)
20Simon Pavlin (Slo)
21Alessandro Ballabio (Ita)
22Davide Mancini (Swi)
23Marco Guadagnini (Ita)
24Leonardo Cresca (Ita)
25Nikolai Kournov (Rus)
26Eddy Giovanbattista Guadrini (Ita)0:02:35
27Pietro Osele (Ita)0:02:50
28Francesco Pieroni (Ita)
29Federico Politano (Ita)
30Marco Cardinali (Ita)
31David Mazzon (Ita)0:03:00

