Zordan claims sprint victory
Russia's Akimov takes second
Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Zordan (Ita)
|3:26:00
|2
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus)
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo)
|4
|Emanuele Favero (Ita)
|5
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita)
|6
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|7
|Paolo Brundo (Ita)
|8
|Kevin Lissandroni (Ita)
|9
|Andrea Garosio (Ita)
|0:00:03
|10
|Leonardo Basso (Ita)
|0:00:40
|11
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita)
|12
|Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)
|0:01:05
|13
|Alessandro Giani (Ita)
|0:01:15
|14
|Andrea Canovi (Ita)
|15
|Mirco Pieroni (Ita)
|0:01:55
|16
|Raffaele Bacci (Ita)
|0:02:00
|17
|Matteo Severa (Ita)
|0:02:05
|18
|Maxim Kondrashov (Rus)
|0:02:10
|19
|Nejc Bester (Slo)
|20
|Simon Pavlin (Slo)
|21
|Alessandro Ballabio (Ita)
|22
|Davide Mancini (Swi)
|23
|Marco Guadagnini (Ita)
|24
|Leonardo Cresca (Ita)
|25
|Nikolai Kournov (Rus)
|26
|Eddy Giovanbattista Guadrini (Ita)
|0:02:35
|27
|Pietro Osele (Ita)
|0:02:50
|28
|Francesco Pieroni (Ita)
|29
|Federico Politano (Ita)
|30
|Marco Cardinali (Ita)
|31
|David Mazzon (Ita)
|0:03:00
