Rodriguez tops Hidalgo in sprint

Barba claims final podium spot

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)0:51:20
2David Hidalgo (Spa)0:00:03
3Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)0:00:07
4Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)0:00:39
5Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)0:01:19
6Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)0:01:29
7Saul Lopez (Spa)0:01:36
8Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)0:01:42
9Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)0:01:48
10Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)0:02:06
11Damián García (Spa)0:02:16
12Gonzalo De Luis (Spa)0:03:16
13Brais Chas (Spa)0:03:22
14Jon Mikel Kareaga (Spa)0:03:41
15Jorge Blanco (Spa)0:04:12
16Iñaki Gozálbez (Spa)0:04:42
17Javier Hernández (Spa)0:04:54
18Iago Garcia (Spa)0:05:12
19Sergio Pozuelo (Spa)0:05:16
20Aitor Molina (Spa)0:05:40
21Kevin Lastra (Spa)0:05:42
22Daniel González (Spa)0:06:36
23Iker Urreta (Spa)0:06:50
24Josu Pena (Spa)0:07:14
25Daniel Pérez (Spa)0:07:46
26Gonzalo Andrés (Spa)0:08:05
27Aitor Umerez (Spa)
28Mikel García (Spa)
29Noel Abin (Spa)
30Julen Ituño (Spa)

