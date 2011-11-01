Rodriguez tops Hidalgo in sprint
Barba claims final podium spot
U23 Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|0:51:20
|2
|David Hidalgo (Spa)
|0:00:03
|3
|Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)
|0:00:07
|4
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|0:00:39
|5
|Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)
|0:01:19
|6
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|0:01:29
|7
|Saul Lopez (Spa)
|0:01:36
|8
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|0:01:42
|9
|Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|0:01:48
|10
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|0:02:06
|11
|Damián García (Spa)
|0:02:16
|12
|Gonzalo De Luis (Spa)
|0:03:16
|13
|Brais Chas (Spa)
|0:03:22
|14
|Jon Mikel Kareaga (Spa)
|0:03:41
|15
|Jorge Blanco (Spa)
|0:04:12
|16
|Iñaki Gozálbez (Spa)
|0:04:42
|17
|Javier Hernández (Spa)
|0:04:54
|18
|Iago Garcia (Spa)
|0:05:12
|19
|Sergio Pozuelo (Spa)
|0:05:16
|20
|Aitor Molina (Spa)
|0:05:40
|21
|Kevin Lastra (Spa)
|0:05:42
|22
|Daniel González (Spa)
|0:06:36
|23
|Iker Urreta (Spa)
|0:06:50
|24
|Josu Pena (Spa)
|0:07:14
|25
|Daniel Pérez (Spa)
|0:07:46
|26
|Gonzalo Andrés (Spa)
|0:08:05
|27
|Aitor Umerez (Spa)
|28
|Mikel García (Spa)
|29
|Noel Abin (Spa)
|30
|Julen Ituño (Spa)
