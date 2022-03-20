Live coverage
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - live coverage
By Amy Jones published
All the action from the season's third Women's WorldTour race
Refresh
Binda is the third round of the Women's WorldTour after Strade Bianche, won by Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx, and Ronde van Drenthe, won by Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM. Neither rider is on the startlist for today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Trofeo Alfredo Binda!
The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
A whiff of the Grand Tours: Volta a Catalunya PreviewCatalan race sees Giro d’Italia and Tour de France contenders compare form
-
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - live coverageAll the action from the season's third Women's WorldTour race
-
Turgis: When you see that the victory is within reach, it's a bit frustratingFrenchman scores biggest career result with a close second place at Milan-San Remo
-
Matthews: Motorbikes had a big impact in the final of Milan-San RemoAustralian sprints to fourth on Via Roma after Strade Bianche crash
-
Tadej Pogacar: Milan-San Remo is not a boring race anymoreTour de France winner of his Poggio attacks, Mohoric’s ‘crazy’ descending and cheering on Urska at Trofeo Binda
-
Van Aert: I fired my best arrows chasing Pogacar on the Poggio at Milan-San RemoBelgian champion decries lack of cooperation in pursuit of Mohorič
-
Mohoric: I've destroyed cycling, now everyone will use a dropper postMilan-San Remo winner reveals the details of his bike tech marginal gain
-
Van der Poel: This is a missed chance again at Milan-San RemoDutchman disappointed despite taking third place on first race day of the season
-
Matej Mohoric wins Milan-San Remo with daring Poggio descentAnthony Turgis finishes second and Mathieu van der Poel third