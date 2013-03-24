Image 1 of 32 Japan's Champion, Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 32 Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) was the flag carrier for her team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 32 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) arrives for the presentation, she looked pensive (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 32 Rabo Women are presented on the barge (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 32 The peloton rolls beneath a bridge in a narrow village (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 32 Snow was still evident from earlier in the week, despite the rain during the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) endured frigid temperatures and rain to win the World Cup in Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) leads the break, followed by Jessie Daams (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 32 Today was not a good day for many. Former World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) did not finish (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 32 In Cittiglio is the Piazza Alfredo Binda - the local cycling hero who's name is taken for the race - Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 32 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 32 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 32 Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) finished fourth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 32 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) sprinted to second ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 32 A long time to celebrate for winner, Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) wins the 6th World Cup edition of the Trofeo Binda (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) adjusts her jersey before giving a victory salute (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 32 The finish area was busy with 10 km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 32 Willeke Knol (Argos-Shimano) concentrates on the descent (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 32 Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) chases Longo Borghini (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) descends solo, her advantage is extending (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 32 Emilia Fahlin (Hitec Products) glances uphill during the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 32 Sophie de Baer (Netherlands) in the peloton (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 32 The team presentations took place on a barge, reached via a bridge (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) on her solo attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) on her way to the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) wins the 6th World Cup edition of the Trofeo Binda (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 30 of 32 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 31 of 32 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) with President of the Italian Cycling Federation, FICR, Renato Di Rocco (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 32 of 32 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) kept the World Cup jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elisa Longo Borghini overcame cold and wet conditions to become the first Italian winner of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda UCI Women World Cup. The young Hitec Products UCK rider finished solo 1:44 ahead of podium finishers Emma Johansson (Orica AIS) and Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon).

Cittiglio hosted its sixth Trofeo Binda as a World Cup in typical conditions. The rain fell all day and the temperature did not rise to double figures. After a six kilometre neutralised zone from Laveno Mombello to Cittiglio - which served as a ceremonial opening of a new cycle path - the race began. After only ten kilometres, the pace was enough to stretch the 160 rider peloton into a long line.

It was not until the first climb that a serious break was established. That break contained Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto), Jessie Daams (Boels Dolmans), Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne Futuroscope) and Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS). The quartet gained a maximum of 50 seconds and led through the highest point of the small lap, the Orino, for the first time.

After some spirited chasing, the bunch was back together again for the next climb, with the pace slowing slightly while riders with ambitions to win bided their time in the main group. A few kilometres further on however, three riders broke away, observed by eventual winner, Longo Borghini. She recognised their threat and chased them, caught them and broke away from them alone.

Longo Borghini was chased by Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), but the Italian was too strong for the former Australian champion. Longo Borghini slowly extended her lead at the front and had a comfortable gap as she returned to the sizable crowd waiting for the finish in Cittiglio.

“I am not the best in the sprint, I am not the best in the mountains, but I was strong today and this is how I won,” Longo Borghini said after the race. “This is a big step for my career and shows the big improvement in Italian women’s cycling”, she concluded.

Marianne Vos retained the World Cup lead by finishing sixth, at the front of the bunch. The Olympic and World Champion will wear the leader’s jersey in the third round of the World Cup. The third race of the series takes place in Belgium next Sunday in the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 3:12:16 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:01:44 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:01:51 5 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:02:21 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 8 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 9 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 10 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 13 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 14 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies 15 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 17 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 18 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 19 Lucie Pader (Fra) France 20 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 21 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 22 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 23 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 24 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana 25 Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant 26 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 27 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 28 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 29 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 30 Tetyana Ryabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno d'Asolo 0:02:28 31 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 32 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 33 Alizee Brien (Can) GSD Gestion-Kallisto 34 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 0:02:32 35 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:08 36 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland 37 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:03:12 38 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:03:38 39 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland 0:04:07 40 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland 41 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Poland 42 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:18 43 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:05:07 44 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 45 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 0:05:17 46 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 47 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Netherlands 48 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox 49 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 50 Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 51 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:22 52 Alexia Muffat (Fra) France 0:05:23 53 Rossella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 0:05:29 54 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 55 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 56 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 57 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France 0:05:37 58 Amelie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 59 Sophie De Baer (Ned) Netherlands 60 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:05:40 61 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 62 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 63 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 64 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:59 65 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 0:06:08 66 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:20 DNF Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant DNF Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant DNF Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon DNF Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK DNF Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK DNF Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK DNF Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas DNF Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas DNF Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo DNF Maria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo DNF Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) RusVelo DNF Kozonchuk Oxana (Rus) RusVelo DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana DNF Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana DNF Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana DNF Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink DNF Dalia Muccioli (Ita) BePink DNF Ella Michal (Isr) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Lucy Gerner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda DNF Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda DNF Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top DNF Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top DNF Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top DNF Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top DNF Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team DNF Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team DNF Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team DNF Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team DNF Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox DNF Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox DNF Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox DNF Gloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox DNF Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Alessandra D'Ettore (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Polaris DNF Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris DNF Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris DNF Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Polaris DNF Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto DNF Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) GSD Gestion-Kallisto DNF Lina Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto DNF Charlene Delev (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto DNF Jessica Allen (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Manon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Ane Santesteban Gozales (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella DNF Larissa Ratkic (Aut) Squadra Scappatella DNF Christina Perchtold (Aut) Squadra Scappatella DNF Julia Hilber (Aut) Squadra Scappatella DNF Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Maria Cristina Nisi (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Roberta Tasca (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Chirio Forno d'Asolo DNF Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Chirio Forno d'Asolo DNF Elena Sitsko (Blr) Chirio Forno d'Asolo DNF Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno d'Asolo DNF Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Chirio Forno d'Asolo DNF Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands DNF Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands DNF Melanie Bravard (Fra) France DNF Eva Mottet (Fra) France DNF Ludivine Loze (Fra) France DNF Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia DNF Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia DNF Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia DNF Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia DNF Urska Kalan (Slo) Slovenia

World Cup standings after 2 rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 99 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 85 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 85 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 75 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 30 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 30 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 29 8 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 27 9 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano 27 10 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies 25 11 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 25 12 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 24 13 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 22 14 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 21 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 20 16 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 18 17 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 10 18 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 9 19 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 9 20 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 8 21 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 7 22 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 6 23 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 6 24 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 5 25 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 4 26 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 4 27 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 28 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 29 Lucie Pader (Fra) France 2 30 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2 31 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 1 32 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris 1