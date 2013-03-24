Trending

Longo Borghini wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup

First World Cup for Hitec Products

Image 1 of 32

Japan's Champion, Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda Team)

Japan's Champion, Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda Team)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 32

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) was the flag carrier for her team

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) was the flag carrier for her team
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 32

World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) arrives for the presentation, she looked pensive

World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) arrives for the presentation, she looked pensive
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 32

Rabo Women are presented on the barge

Rabo Women are presented on the barge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 32

The peloton rolls beneath a bridge in a narrow village

The peloton rolls beneath a bridge in a narrow village
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 32

Snow was still evident from earlier in the week, despite the rain during the race

Snow was still evident from earlier in the week, despite the rain during the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) endured frigid temperatures and rain to win the World Cup in Italy

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) endured frigid temperatures and rain to win the World Cup in Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) leads the break, followed by Jessie Daams (Boels Dolmans)

Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) leads the break, followed by Jessie Daams (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 32

Today was not a good day for many. Former World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) did not finish

Today was not a good day for many. Former World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) did not finish
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 32

In Cittiglio is the Piazza Alfredo Binda - the local cycling hero who's name is taken for the race - Trofeo Alfredo Binda

In Cittiglio is the Piazza Alfredo Binda - the local cycling hero who's name is taken for the race - Trofeo Alfredo Binda
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 32

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon)

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 32

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon)

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 32

Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) finished fourth

Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) finished fourth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 32

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) sprinted to second ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon)

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) sprinted to second ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 32

A long time to celebrate for winner, Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products)

A long time to celebrate for winner, Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) wins the 6th World Cup edition of the Trofeo Binda

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) wins the 6th World Cup edition of the Trofeo Binda
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) adjusts her jersey before giving a victory salute

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) adjusts her jersey before giving a victory salute
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 32

The finish area was busy with 10 km to go

The finish area was busy with 10 km to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 32

Willeke Knol (Argos-Shimano) concentrates on the descent

Willeke Knol (Argos-Shimano) concentrates on the descent
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 32

Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) chases Longo Borghini

Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS) chases Longo Borghini
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) descends solo, her advantage is extending

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) descends solo, her advantage is extending
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 32

Emilia Fahlin (Hitec Products) glances uphill during the climb

Emilia Fahlin (Hitec Products) glances uphill during the climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 32

Sophie de Baer (Netherlands) in the peloton

Sophie de Baer (Netherlands) in the peloton
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 32

The team presentations took place on a barge, reached via a bridge

The team presentations took place on a barge, reached via a bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) on her solo attack

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) on her solo attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) on her way to the win

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) on her way to the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) wins the 6th World Cup edition of the Trofeo Binda

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) wins the 6th World Cup edition of the Trofeo Binda
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 32

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon)

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 32

World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) with President of the Italian Cycling Federation, FICR, Renato Di Rocco

World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) with President of the Italian Cycling Federation, FICR, Renato Di Rocco
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 32

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) kept the World Cup jersey

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) kept the World Cup jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elisa Longo Borghini overcame cold and wet conditions to become the first Italian winner of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda UCI Women World Cup. The young Hitec Products UCK rider finished solo 1:44 ahead of podium finishers Emma Johansson (Orica AIS) and Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon).

Cittiglio hosted its sixth Trofeo Binda as a World Cup in typical conditions. The rain fell all day and the temperature did not rise to double figures. After a six kilometre neutralised zone from Laveno Mombello to Cittiglio - which served as a ceremonial opening of a new cycle path - the race began. After only ten kilometres, the pace was enough to stretch the 160 rider peloton into a long line.

It was not until the first climb that a serious break was established. That break contained Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto), Jessie Daams (Boels Dolmans), Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne Futuroscope) and Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS). The quartet gained a maximum of 50 seconds and led through the highest point of the small lap, the Orino, for the first time.

After some spirited chasing, the bunch was back together again for the next climb, with the pace slowing slightly while riders with ambitions to win bided their time in the main group. A few kilometres further on however, three riders broke away, observed by eventual winner, Longo Borghini. She recognised their threat and chased them, caught them and broke away from them alone.

Longo Borghini was chased by Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), but the Italian was too strong for the former Australian champion. Longo Borghini slowly extended her lead at the front and had a comfortable gap as she returned to the sizable crowd waiting for the finish in Cittiglio.

“I am not the best in the sprint, I am not the best in the mountains, but I was strong today and this is how I won,” Longo Borghini said after the race. “This is a big step for my career and shows the big improvement in Italian women’s cycling”, she concluded.

Marianne Vos retained the World Cup lead by finishing sixth, at the front of the bunch. The Olympic and World Champion will wear the leader’s jersey in the third round of the World Cup. The third race of the series takes place in Belgium next Sunday in the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK3:12:16
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:01:44
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:51
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:21
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
8Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
9Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
10Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
13Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
14Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
17Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
18Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Lucie Pader (Fra) France
20Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
21Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
22Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
24Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
25Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
26Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
27Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
28Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
29Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
30Tetyana Ryabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno d'Asolo0:02:28
31Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
32Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
33Alizee Brien (Can) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
34Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:02:32
35Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:08
36Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland
37Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:03:12
38Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS0:03:38
39Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland0:04:07
40Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
41Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Poland
42Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:18
43Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:05:07
44Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
45Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:05:17
46Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
47Rozanne Slik (Ned) Netherlands
48Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
49Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
50Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
51Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:05:22
52Alexia Muffat (Fra) France0:05:23
53Rossella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:05:29
54Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
55Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
56Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
57Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France0:05:37
58Amelie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
59Sophie De Baer (Ned) Netherlands
60Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:05:40
61Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
62Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
63Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
64Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:59
65Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink0:06:08
66Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo0:06:20
DNFLucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
DNFRoxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
DNFKatie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
DNFCecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
DNFRachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
DNFGiada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
DNFSilvija Latozaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
DNFElizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFMartine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFMarieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFEmma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFElena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMaria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo
DNFElena Bocharnikova (Rus) RusVelo
DNFKozonchuk Oxana (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
DNFDalia Muccioli (Ita) BePink
DNFElla Michal (Isr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFCarlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFCeline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFLucy Gerner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFElke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFGiorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
DNFEvelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFSofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFJasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
DNFRushlee Buchanan (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
DNFShelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
DNFSamantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
DNFMarta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
DNFElena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
DNFSara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
DNFPatricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
DNFEdwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
DNFKatsiaryna Barazna (Blr) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
DNFMireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
DNFGloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
DNFAzzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFAlessandra D'Ettore (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFAleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFSarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Polaris
DNFMascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
DNFJanine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Polaris
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
DNFMayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
DNFLina Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
DNFCharlene Delev (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFOriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFAudrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFManon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFLilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFDorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFMayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAne Santesteban Gozales (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFDaniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella
DNFLarissa Ratkic (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
DNFChristina Perchtold (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
DNFJulia Hilber (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
DNFElena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFJennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFIrene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFFrancesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFElena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFMarina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFMaria Cristina Nisi (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFCorinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFVeronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFSimona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFRoberta Tasca (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFUenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
DNFEgle Zablockyte (Ltu) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
DNFElena Sitsko (Blr) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
DNFJulia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
DNFJessica Uebelhart (Swi) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
DNFCharlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
DNFMelanie Bravard (Fra) France
DNFEva Mottet (Fra) France
DNFLudivine Loze (Fra) France
DNFPolona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
DNFAlenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
DNFAjda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia
DNFSpela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
DNFUrska Kalan (Slo) Slovenia

World Cup standings after 2 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant99pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS85
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon85
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK75
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS30
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK30
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant29
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top27
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano27
10Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies25
11Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team25
12Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top24
13Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon22
14Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team21
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS20
16Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK18
17Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS10
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon9
19Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France9
20Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda8
21Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink7
22Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team6
23Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant6
24Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant5
25Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink4
26Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team4
27Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
28Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
29Lucie Pader (Fra) France2
30Charlotte Becker (Ger) Argos-Shimano2
31Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas1
32Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS145pts
2Rabo Women Cycling Team139
3Hitec Products UCK123
4Specialized - Lululemon116
5Team Tibco - To The Top51
6Team Argos - Shimano29
6Sengers Ladies Cycling Team29
8Boels Dolmans Cycling Team27
9Lotto Belisol Ladies25
10France11
10Bepink11
12Wiggle Honda8
13Faren - Let's Go Finland Team6
14Team Futurumshop.nl1
14Pasta Zara - Cogeas1

