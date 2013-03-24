Longo Borghini wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup
First World Cup for Hitec Products
Elisa Longo Borghini overcame cold and wet conditions to become the first Italian winner of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda UCI Women World Cup. The young Hitec Products UCK rider finished solo 1:44 ahead of podium finishers Emma Johansson (Orica AIS) and Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon).
Cittiglio hosted its sixth Trofeo Binda as a World Cup in typical conditions. The rain fell all day and the temperature did not rise to double figures. After a six kilometre neutralised zone from Laveno Mombello to Cittiglio - which served as a ceremonial opening of a new cycle path - the race began. After only ten kilometres, the pace was enough to stretch the 160 rider peloton into a long line.
It was not until the first climb that a serious break was established. That break contained Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto), Jessie Daams (Boels Dolmans), Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne Futuroscope) and Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS). The quartet gained a maximum of 50 seconds and led through the highest point of the small lap, the Orino, for the first time.
After some spirited chasing, the bunch was back together again for the next climb, with the pace slowing slightly while riders with ambitions to win bided their time in the main group. A few kilometres further on however, three riders broke away, observed by eventual winner, Longo Borghini. She recognised their threat and chased them, caught them and broke away from them alone.
Longo Borghini was chased by Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), but the Italian was too strong for the former Australian champion. Longo Borghini slowly extended her lead at the front and had a comfortable gap as she returned to the sizable crowd waiting for the finish in Cittiglio.
“I am not the best in the sprint, I am not the best in the mountains, but I was strong today and this is how I won,” Longo Borghini said after the race. “This is a big step for my career and shows the big improvement in Italian women’s cycling”, she concluded.
Marianne Vos retained the World Cup lead by finishing sixth, at the front of the bunch. The Olympic and World Champion will wear the leader’s jersey in the third round of the World Cup. The third race of the series takes place in Belgium next Sunday in the Ronde van Vlaanderen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|3:12:16
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:01:44
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:51
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:02:21
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|8
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|10
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|13
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|14
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|17
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|18
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Lucie Pader (Fra) France
|20
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|21
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|22
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|24
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|25
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|26
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|27
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|28
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|29
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|30
|Tetyana Ryabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
|0:02:28
|31
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|32
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|33
|Alizee Brien (Can) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|34
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:02:32
|35
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|36
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Poland
|37
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:03:12
|38
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:03:38
|39
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Poland
|0:04:07
|40
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Poland
|41
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Poland
|42
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:18
|43
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:05:07
|44
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|45
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:05:17
|46
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|47
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Netherlands
|48
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|49
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|50
|Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|51
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:22
|52
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) France
|0:05:23
|53
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:05:29
|54
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|55
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
|0:05:37
|58
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|59
|Sophie De Baer (Ned) Netherlands
|60
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:05:40
|61
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|62
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|63
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|64
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|65
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|0:06:08
|66
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:20
|DNF
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|DNF
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|DNF
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|DNF
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|DNF
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|DNF
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Maria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Kozonchuk Oxana (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Ella Michal (Isr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Lucy Gerner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|DNF
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|DNF
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|DNF
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|DNF
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|DNF
|Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|DNF
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|DNF
|Gloria Boldrini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|DNF
|Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Alessandra D'Ettore (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Polaris
|DNF
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|DNF
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Polaris
|DNF
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|DNF
|Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|DNF
|Lina Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|DNF
|Charlene Delev (Ger) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lilibeth Chacon Garcia (Ven) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Ane Santesteban Gozales (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella
|DNF
|Larissa Ratkic (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|DNF
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|DNF
|Julia Hilber (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|DNF
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Maria Cristina Nisi (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Roberta Tasca (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Elena Sitsko (Blr) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Melanie Bravard (Fra) France
|DNF
|Eva Mottet (Fra) France
|DNF
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) France
|DNF
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Urska Kalan (Slo) Slovenia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|99
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|85
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|85
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|75
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|30
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|30
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|29
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|27
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|27
|10
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|25
|11
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|25
|12
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|24
|13
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|22
|14
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|20
|16
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|18
|17
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|10
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|9
|19
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|9
|20
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|8
|21
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|7
|22
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|6
|23
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|6
|24
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|5
|25
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|4
|26
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Lucie Pader (Fra) France
|2
|30
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2
|31
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|1
|32
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|145
|pts
|2
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|139
|3
|Hitec Products UCK
|123
|4
|Specialized - Lululemon
|116
|5
|Team Tibco - To The Top
|51
|6
|Team Argos - Shimano
|29
|6
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|29
|8
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|9
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|25
|10
|France
|11
|10
|Bepink
|11
|12
|Wiggle Honda
|8
|13
|Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|6
|14
|Team Futurumshop.nl
|1
|14
|Pasta Zara - Cogeas
|1
