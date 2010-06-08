Trending

Colbrelli tops all-Italian podium

Trentin, Canola round out top 3

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)4:03:15
2Matteo Trentin (Ita)
3Marco Canola (Ita)0:00:07
4Andrei Nechita (Rom)
5Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
6Rustam Gainutdinov (Rus) Russian Federation
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita)0:00:18
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
9Tomas Alberio (Ita)
10Alex Simoni (Ita)
11Ivan Balykin (Ita)
12Siarhei Papok (Blr)
13Attilio Nichele (Ita)
14Matteo Busato (Ita)
15Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)
16Stefano Agostini (Ita)
17Stefan Rucker (Aut)
18Luca Benedetti (Ita)
19Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
20Andrea Concini (Ita)
21Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
22Manuele Boaro (Ita)
23Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
24Manuel Bartoletti (Ita)0:03:45
25Matteo Collodel (Ita)0:04:28
26Dmitry Kholod (Rus)
27Kirill Sinitsyn (Rus) Russian Federation
28Emiliano Betti (Ita)
29Mantas Bliakevicius (Ltu)
30Sergey Alekhin (Rus) Russian Federation
31Andrea Pillai (Ita)
32Marco Tapparello (Ita)
33Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
34Mattia Costantino Bedin (Ita)
35Riccardo Storti (Ita)0:04:37
36Fabrizio Defant (Ita)
37Mattia Bernardi (Ita)
38Luka Grubic (Cro)
39Giacomo Simioni (Ita)
40Luca Vaccari (Ita)
41Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
42Michele Simoni (Ita)0:04:40
43Eros Piccin (Ita)0:04:42
44Daniele Troian (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews