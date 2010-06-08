Colbrelli tops all-Italian podium
Trentin, Canola round out top 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
|4:03:15
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|3
|Marco Canola (Ita)
|0:00:07
|4
|Andrei Nechita (Rom)
|5
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
|6
|Rustam Gainutdinov (Rus) Russian Federation
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
|0:00:18
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
|9
|Tomas Alberio (Ita)
|10
|Alex Simoni (Ita)
|11
|Ivan Balykin (Ita)
|12
|Siarhei Papok (Blr)
|13
|Attilio Nichele (Ita)
|14
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|15
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)
|16
|Stefano Agostini (Ita)
|17
|Stefan Rucker (Aut)
|18
|Luca Benedetti (Ita)
|19
|Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
|20
|Andrea Concini (Ita)
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|22
|Manuele Boaro (Ita)
|23
|Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
|24
|Manuel Bartoletti (Ita)
|0:03:45
|25
|Matteo Collodel (Ita)
|0:04:28
|26
|Dmitry Kholod (Rus)
|27
|Kirill Sinitsyn (Rus) Russian Federation
|28
|Emiliano Betti (Ita)
|29
|Mantas Bliakevicius (Ltu)
|30
|Sergey Alekhin (Rus) Russian Federation
|31
|Andrea Pillai (Ita)
|32
|Marco Tapparello (Ita)
|33
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|34
|Mattia Costantino Bedin (Ita)
|35
|Riccardo Storti (Ita)
|0:04:37
|36
|Fabrizio Defant (Ita)
|37
|Mattia Bernardi (Ita)
|38
|Luka Grubic (Cro)
|39
|Giacomo Simioni (Ita)
|40
|Luca Vaccari (Ita)
|41
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|42
|Michele Simoni (Ita)
|0:04:40
|43
|Eros Piccin (Ita)
|0:04:42
|44
|Daniele Troian (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy