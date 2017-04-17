Gaudin wins Tro-Bro Leon
Armee de Terre rider out-sprints breakaway companion Backaert
Damien Gaudin (Armée de Terre) sealed the victory in Monday's Tro-Bro Léon, out-sprinting Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) out of the two man breakaway. Benjamin Giraud (Delko Marseille) won the sprint for third.
The leading duo had just seconds on the peloton as they rode under the 1km-to-go to go banner, but they managed to hold off the sprint behind by seven seconds. It was Gaudin's second win of a renaissance season that also included a stage victory in the Tour de Normandie. Before stepping down from the WorldTour this season, Gaudin's last win was the Cholet - Pays De Loire in 2013.
The former AG2R-La Mondiale rider wanted to prove himself on the gravel roads of Brittany one week after Paris-Roubaix as he missed his favorite classic due to his relegation in a third division team. He did so emphatically at Tro-Bro Léon, claiming Armée de Terre's second win in the French Cup series in three days after Julien Loubet came first at the Tour du Finistère on Saturday.
"Cycling is a difficult sport," Gaudin commented after his win. "When you work in the shadow with no reward, it's a pain in the arse. Last week I was so bitter that I didn't even watch TV. I went to train hard instead because I wanted to show that Gaudin can still be a bike rider. I looked at the results of Paris-Roubaix in the evening though."
When he did get around to checking the final standings, Gaudin would see the names of Greg Van Avermaet and Zdenek Stybar in the first two positions; when Gaudin finished fifth in Roubaix in 2013, Van Avermaet was fourth and Stybar sixth. Then riding for Europcar, Gaudin joined AG2R-La Mondiale for the following three seasons but his contract wasn't renewed at the end of last year, hence his move to the Armée de Terre, the Continental team of the French army.
"During the off season, I told them that the Tro-Bro Léon would be our Paris-Roubaix this year, as we don't qualify for Paris-Roubaix as a continental team," Gaudin said. "End of March and April is always my best period. After the GP Denain on Thursday, I flew to Brest to prepare for the Tro-Bro Léon the same way I used to prepare for Paris-Roubaix. I reconned the whole 180km of the course."
"In 2013, I won the prologue of Paris-Nice and Cholet-Pays de Loire, which is my home race," he said. "But today it's my most beautiful victory. The Tro-Bro Léon is mythical. It's a second Paris-Roubaix." Aged 30, the Frenchman hasn't given up his dreams in the Hell of the North. "I've come fifth in Roubaix, I can make the podium, I can even win it one day," he insisted.
A few minutes after winning Tro-Bro Léon, he received a congratulatory message from French defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who has been a driving force behind the army team. The manner in which Gaudin claimed Monday's win was a convincing one, as he rode away with 50 kilometres to go.
"When I found myself at the front with Frederik Backaert, I knew he was someone who rides hard like me," he said. "He was the right companion to have. Only in the last lap he wasn't pulling anymore."
With FDJ doing most of the work and mainly Matthieu Ladagnous chasing to bridge the gap for a sprint finish to favor Arnaud Démare, the leading duo was just 15 seconds ahead with three kilometres to go. "I thought we'd come across because FDJ and AG2R-La Mondiale both rode for that," third-placed Benjamin Giraud of told Cyclingnews. "They were very strong at the front. I'm very happy to be third."
Backaert, on the other hand, wasn't content wth his podium spot. "I'm very disappointed because the Tro-Bro Léon is the nicest race of the year for me," he said. "I don't know how to sprint. Maybe I sprinted from too far out."
Laurent Pichon of Fortuneo-Vital Concept finished fourth to retain the lead in the French Cup standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4:50:22
|2
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|3
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:07
|4
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|6
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|12
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|13
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|19
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:10
|20
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|21
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|23
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|24
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:08
|25
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|26
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|28
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:01:42
|29
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|30
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|32
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:44
|33
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|34
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|35
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|36
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:08
|37
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:04:11
|38
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|39
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:16
|40
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|0:04:23
|41
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:05:23
|42
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:05:28
|43
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|45
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|46
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|47
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|48
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|49
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|50
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|52
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|53
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:33
|54
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:37
|55
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|56
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:09:17
|57
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:23
|58
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|59
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|60
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:55
|61
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|63
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:13:54
|DNF
|Rune Almindso Andersen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|DNF
|Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|DNF
|Dennis Herforth Jensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|DNF
|Mathias Krigbaum (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|DNF
|Rasmus Wallin (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Dan Craven (Nam) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Yecid Arturo Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon
|DNF
|Juan Jose Amador (Col) Manzana Postobon
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon
|DNF
|Jhojan Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|DNF
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
|DNF
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|DNF
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|DNF
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|DNF
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|DNF
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|DNF
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Pastoor Gerco (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Eneko Lizarralde Delgado (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|5
|pts
|2
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult
|5
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|5
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|1
