Image 1 of 3 Damien Gaudin wins Tro-Bro Léon ahead of Frederik Backaert. (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 2 of 3 Damien Gaudin atop the Tro-Bro Léon podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 3 Damien Gaudin atop the Tro-Bro Léon podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Damien Gaudin (Armée de Terre) sealed the victory in Monday's Tro-Bro Léon, out-sprinting Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) out of the two man breakaway. Benjamin Giraud (Delko Marseille) won the sprint for third.

The leading duo had just seconds on the peloton as they rode under the 1km-to-go to go banner, but they managed to hold off the sprint behind by seven seconds. It was Gaudin's second win of a renaissance season that also included a stage victory in the Tour de Normandie. Before stepping down from the WorldTour this season, Gaudin's last win was the Cholet - Pays De Loire in 2013.

The former AG2R-La Mondiale rider wanted to prove himself on the gravel roads of Brittany one week after Paris-Roubaix as he missed his favorite classic due to his relegation in a third division team. He did so emphatically at Tro-Bro Léon, claiming Armée de Terre's second win in the French Cup series in three days after Julien Loubet came first at the Tour du Finistère on Saturday.

"Cycling is a difficult sport," Gaudin commented after his win. "When you work in the shadow with no reward, it's a pain in the arse. Last week I was so bitter that I didn't even watch TV. I went to train hard instead because I wanted to show that Gaudin can still be a bike rider. I looked at the results of Paris-Roubaix in the evening though."

When he did get around to checking the final standings, Gaudin would see the names of Greg Van Avermaet and Zdenek Stybar in the first two positions; when Gaudin finished fifth in Roubaix in 2013, Van Avermaet was fourth and Stybar sixth. Then riding for Europcar, Gaudin joined AG2R-La Mondiale for the following three seasons but his contract wasn't renewed at the end of last year, hence his move to the Armée de Terre, the Continental team of the French army.

"During the off season, I told them that the Tro-Bro Léon would be our Paris-Roubaix this year, as we don't qualify for Paris-Roubaix as a continental team," Gaudin said. "End of March and April is always my best period. After the GP Denain on Thursday, I flew to Brest to prepare for the Tro-Bro Léon the same way I used to prepare for Paris-Roubaix. I reconned the whole 180km of the course."

"In 2013, I won the prologue of Paris-Nice and Cholet-Pays de Loire, which is my home race," he said. "But today it's my most beautiful victory. The Tro-Bro Léon is mythical. It's a second Paris-Roubaix." Aged 30, the Frenchman hasn't given up his dreams in the Hell of the North. "I've come fifth in Roubaix, I can make the podium, I can even win it one day," he insisted.

A few minutes after winning Tro-Bro Léon, he received a congratulatory message from French defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who has been a driving force behind the army team. The manner in which Gaudin claimed Monday's win was a convincing one, as he rode away with 50 kilometres to go.

"When I found myself at the front with Frederik Backaert, I knew he was someone who rides hard like me," he said. "He was the right companion to have. Only in the last lap he wasn't pulling anymore."

With FDJ doing most of the work and mainly Matthieu Ladagnous chasing to bridge the gap for a sprint finish to favor Arnaud Démare, the leading duo was just 15 seconds ahead with three kilometres to go. "I thought we'd come across because FDJ and AG2R-La Mondiale both rode for that," third-placed Benjamin Giraud of told Cyclingnews. "They were very strong at the front. I'm very happy to be third."

Backaert, on the other hand, wasn't content wth his podium spot. "I'm very disappointed because the Tro-Bro Léon is the nicest race of the year for me," he said. "I don't know how to sprint. Maybe I sprinted from too far out."

Laurent Pichon of Fortuneo-Vital Concept finished fourth to retain the lead in the French Cup standings.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 4:50:22 2 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:02 3 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:07 4 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 6 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 12 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 13 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 19 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:10 20 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 21 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 22 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 23 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 24 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:01:08 25 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 26 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 28 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:01:42 29 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre 30 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 32 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:44 33 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 34 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 35 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 36 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:08 37 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:04:11 38 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 39 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:16 40 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Coloquick - Cult 0:04:23 41 Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam 0:05:23 42 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:05:28 43 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 44 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 45 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 46 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 47 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 48 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 49 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 50 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 52 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 53 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:33 54 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:37 55 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 56 Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam 0:09:17 57 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:23 58 Martin Mortensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult 59 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 60 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:55 61 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult 63 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 64 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:13:54 DNF Rune Almindso Andersen (Den) Coloquick - Cult DNF Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Coloquick - Cult DNF Dennis Herforth Jensen (Den) Coloquick - Cult DNF Mathias Krigbaum (Den) Coloquick - Cult DNF Rasmus Wallin (Den) Coloquick - Cult DNF Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ DNF Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ DNF Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ DNF Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ DNF Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Dan Craven (Nam) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Yecid Arturo Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF Juan Jose Amador (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF Jhojan Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 DNF Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 DNF Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 DNF Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 DNF Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 DNF Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole DNF Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole DNF Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole DNF Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole DNF Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon DNF Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon DNF Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam DNF Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam DNF Pastoor Gerco (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam DNF Jordi Talen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam DNF Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam DNF Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Eneko Lizarralde Delgado (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis DNF Matthew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis