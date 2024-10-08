US Cyclocross Series: Hélène Clauzel sweeps series with victory at Trek CX Cup C2 women’s race

France’s Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) dominated the elite women’s US Cyclocross Series (USCX) by sweeping all eight races to claim the overall title.

On Sunday, Clauzel soloed to victory on Sunday at the C2 women’s race at the Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin. She crossed the line 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon). Last year’s overall champion Maghalie Rochette (Canyon), took third, crossing the line one minute behind the winner.

Under sunny skies, cooler temps, and the same gusty winds from Saturday, Sunday's C2 came off the line spirited with riders shoulder to shoulder vying for the holeshot. Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living), Rochette, Kaya Musgrave (Cervèlo/Orange Living), and Katie Clouse (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) led the charge, with McGill ultimately taking the lead through pit one.

Soon a lead group was formed with Clauzel, Bakker, McGill, Musgrave, Rochette, Lauren Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing), and Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road racing) trailing by 6 seconds.

By the start of lap two of six, Bakker had gone on the offensive forcing a selection with Clauzel covering the attack and opening a 10-second gap. Behind, the 3 chasers, McGill, Rochette, Clouse, united with hopes to contain the Europeans and claw their way back to upset the top end of the podium while Zoerner dangled a bit further back.

The positions remained the same until Clauzel took advantage of Bakker’s struggle on the Factory Hill to open a gap that she would maintain to the finish line.

In the battle for the final podium spot, Clouse made a strong move late in the final lap but crashed on Factory Hill, leaving the door open for Rochette to come to the line third, and put the disappointment of the prior day's abandonment behind her.

Clauzel tops USCX with 360 points, the maximum number of points available over the four weekends of racing. Bakker had a steady string of four runner-up finishes and a third place at Rochester Cross to secure second place overall with 268 points. Fifth in Waterloo, McGill collected five podium finishes and claimed third overall for the second year in a row, eight points behind Bakker.

Results

