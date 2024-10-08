US Cyclocross Series: Hélène Clauzel sweeps series with victory at Trek CX Cup C2 women’s race

By
published

Manon Bakker second and Maghalie Rochette third in final USCX race in Waterloo

Trek CX Cup C2 Elite women&#039;s podium
Trek CX Cup C2 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media)
Jump to:

France’s Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) dominated the elite women’s US Cyclocross Series (USCX) by sweeping all eight races to claim the overall title. 

On Sunday, Clauzel soloed to victory on Sunday at the C2 women’s race at the Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin. She crossed the line 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon). Last year’s overall champion Maghalie Rochette (Canyon), took third, crossing the line one minute behind the winner. 

