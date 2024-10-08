US Cyclocross Series: Andrew Strohmeyer wins Trek CX Cup C2 men's race

USA’s Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) won the men’s elite US Cyclocross Series (USCX) title with a convincing victoryat the Trek CX Cup C2 men’s race in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Sunday.

He crossed the line seven seconds ahead of runner-up Kerry Werner (Groove Auto Off Road Racing), and 30 seconds ahead of third-placed Scott Funston (Cervelo Orange Living).

Under sunny skies and cooler temps than Saturday’s C1 race, Caleb Swartz (ENVE/ Forward Endurance Coaching) led the charge off the line but by pit one, Ben Frederick (The Small Monsters Project) took the reins and led the bulk of the first lap. By the start of the next lap, 10 riders were off the front with Strohmeyer, Funston, Werner, Swartz, Frederick, Tyler Clark (Hockley Valley Resort Armada), Jules Van Kempen (Cervélo - OrangeLiving), Dylan Zakrajsek (Competitive Edge Racing), Cody Scott (Competitive edge Racing) and Owen Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes).

Funston threw down a massive attack to split the group, and quickly drew out Strohmeyer and Clark, with Swartz and Van Kempen trailing. Under pressure from strong winds, gaps started to form and soon Clark was dropped, leaving Funston and Strohmeyer at the front. Werner was leading the chase in the third spot after having to pit early with a puncture, with Clark and Swartz now trailing.

While consistent shuffles ensued in the chase, a pattern was emerging in the front group with Funston seeming to be doing the bulk of the pacemaking. While Funston was focused on retaining his narrow lead over Werner for second in the series, Strohmeyer was playing his cards close to his chest in his bid to end the series with his sixth win.

With four laps to go in the nine-lap race, Werner finally connected with Funston and Strohmeyer. Just as he made contact at the line, the pace eased and they were three abreast, with Strohmeyer looking over with a grin and tongue out. The series was going to finish just how it started back in Roanoke, with these three riders battling it out.

Werner was the first to make a move just before three to go, but both his rivals were quick to respond. Into the final lap, Strohmeyer launched another devastating attack, again on the headwind rise out of pit one. With a tiring Funston, sandwiched between Strohmeyer and Werner, unable to respond quickly enough, Strohmeyer was able to ride the gap to the line for a very emphatic victory.

Behind, Werner got ahead of Funston for second place and thus moved up to second overall in the series.

Strohmeyer finished on the podium of all eight races, with six victories and two second-place finishes, amassing a total of 344 points. Werner secured second place overall with one victory and three runner-up placings for a total of 266 points. Funston collected five podium finishes and claimed third overall, six points behind Werner.

