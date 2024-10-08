US Cyclocross Series: Andrew Strohmeyer wins Trek CX Cup C2 men's race
Kerry Werner second and Scott Funston in final USCX race in Waterloo
USA’s Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) won the men’s elite US Cyclocross Series (USCX) title with a convincing victoryat the Trek CX Cup C2 men’s race in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Sunday.
He crossed the line seven seconds ahead of runner-up Kerry Werner (Groove Auto Off Road Racing), and 30 seconds ahead of third-placed Scott Funston (Cervelo Orange Living).
Under sunny skies and cooler temps than Saturday’s C1 race, Caleb Swartz (ENVE/ Forward Endurance Coaching) led the charge off the line but by pit one, Ben Frederick (The Small Monsters Project) took the reins and led the bulk of the first lap. By the start of the next lap, 10 riders were off the front with Strohmeyer, Funston, Werner, Swartz, Frederick, Tyler Clark (Hockley Valley Resort Armada), Jules Van Kempen (Cervélo - OrangeLiving), Dylan Zakrajsek (Competitive Edge Racing), Cody Scott (Competitive edge Racing) and Owen Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes).
Funston threw down a massive attack to split the group, and quickly drew out Strohmeyer and Clark, with Swartz and Van Kempen trailing. Under pressure from strong winds, gaps started to form and soon Clark was dropped, leaving Funston and Strohmeyer at the front. Werner was leading the chase in the third spot after having to pit early with a puncture, with Clark and Swartz now trailing.
While consistent shuffles ensued in the chase, a pattern was emerging in the front group with Funston seeming to be doing the bulk of the pacemaking. While Funston was focused on retaining his narrow lead over Werner for second in the series, Strohmeyer was playing his cards close to his chest in his bid to end the series with his sixth win.
With four laps to go in the nine-lap race, Werner finally connected with Funston and Strohmeyer. Just as he made contact at the line, the pace eased and they were three abreast, with Strohmeyer looking over with a grin and tongue out. The series was going to finish just how it started back in Roanoke, with these three riders battling it out.
Werner was the first to make a move just before three to go, but both his rivals were quick to respond. Into the final lap, Strohmeyer launched another devastating attack, again on the headwind rise out of pit one. With a tiring Funston, sandwiched between Strohmeyer and Werner, unable to respond quickly enough, Strohmeyer was able to ride the gap to the line for a very emphatic victory.
Behind, Werner got ahead of Funston for second place and thus moved up to second overall in the series.
Strohmeyer finished on the podium of all eight races, with six victories and two second-place finishes, amassing a total of 344 points. Werner secured second place overall with one victory and three runner-up placings for a total of 266 points. Funston collected five podium finishes and claimed third overall, six points behind Werner.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Cyclocross Series: Andrew Strohmeyer wins Trek CX Cup C2 men's raceKerry Werner second and Scott Funston in final USCX race in Waterloo
-
US Cyclocross Series: Hélène Clauzel sweeps series with victory at Trek CX Cup C2 women’s raceManon Bakker second and Maghalie Rochette third in final USCX race in Waterloo
-
Sports Director Lars Boom trades SX Worx for FDJ-Suez – will Demi Vollering follow?Dutchman's team switch to take effect immediately
-
Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals: Save on Edge, Fenix, Epix and moreThe best savings from day one of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale