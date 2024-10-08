US Cyclocross Series: Andrew Strohmeyer wins Trek CX Cup C2 men's race

By
published

Kerry Werner second and Scott Funston in final USCX race in Waterloo

Trek CX Cup C2 Elite men&#039;s podium
Trek CX Cup C2 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media)
Jump to:

USA’s Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) won the men’s elite US Cyclocross Series (USCX)  title with a convincing victoryat the Trek CX Cup C2 men’s race in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Sunday. 

He crossed the line seven seconds ahead of runner-up Kerry Werner (Groove Auto Off Road Racing), and 30 seconds ahead of third-placed Scott Funston (Cervelo Orange Living). 

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

