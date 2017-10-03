Trending

Geniez wins Tre Valli Varesine

AG2R La Mondiale rider wins photo finish over Pinot, Nibali

Image 1 of 46

The top 3 from the 2017 Tre Valli Varesini

The top 3 from the 2017 Tre Valli Varesini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Thibaut Pinot digs deep

Thibaut Pinot digs deep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott)

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Kenny Elissonde puts the pressure on

Kenny Elissonde puts the pressure on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

There were plenty of attacks from the pack

There were plenty of attacks from the pack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Wout Poels played a big role in the finale

Wout Poels played a big role in the finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Redi Halilaj (Amore e Vita)

Redi Halilaj (Amore e Vita)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Pierre Latour with Carlos Verona and Redi Halilaj

Pierre Latour with Carlos Verona and Redi Halilaj
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Pierre Latour attacks

Pierre Latour attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali checks on his closer rivals

Vincenzo Nibali checks on his closer rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

The sprint to the line was a close-run battle

The sprint to the line was a close-run battle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali attacked and only Thibaut Pinot was able to follow immediately

Vincenzo Nibali attacked and only Thibaut Pinot was able to follow immediately
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Alexandre Geniez shows off is new trophy

Alexandre Geniez shows off is new trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali gives Alexandre Geniez a celebratory dousing in champagne

Vincenzo Nibali gives Alexandre Geniez a celebratory dousing in champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Winner of the Trittico Lombardo, Michael Albasini joins the top 3 on the podium

Winner of the Trittico Lombardo, Michael Albasini joins the top 3 on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Thibaut Pinot on the podium

Thibaut Pinot on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Alexandre Geniez is congratulated by his teammates

Alexandre Geniez is congratulated by his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Thibaut Pinot was pipped on the line and took second

Thibaut Pinot was pipped on the line and took second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Alexandre Geniez celebrates

Alexandre Geniez celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Giovanni Visconti congratulates Alexandre Geniez on his win

Giovanni Visconti congratulates Alexandre Geniez on his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Pierre Latour tries to ride away from the peloton

Pierre Latour tries to ride away from the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy)

Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

A happy Alexandre Geniez

A happy Alexandre Geniez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Wilco Kelderman at the front of the bunch

Wilco Kelderman at the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the team car

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Nairo Quintana and his Movistar teammates at the start

Nairo Quintana and his Movistar teammates at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Rigoberto Uran and his Cannondale-Drapac teammates at the sign-on

Rigoberto Uran and his Cannondale-Drapac teammates at the sign-on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 46

Valerio Conti and Diego Ulissi at the start

Valerio Conti and Diego Ulissi at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

The Nibali brothers Antonio and Vincenzo

The Nibali brothers Antonio and Vincenzo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 46

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 46

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 46

Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway

Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo) pushes the pace in the breakaway

Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo) pushes the pace in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF)

Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Diego Rubio (Caja Rural)

Diego Rubio (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

The peloton rides toward the memorial to aircraft engineer Ermanno Bazzocchi in Tradate

The peloton rides toward the memorial to aircraft engineer Ermanno Bazzocchi in Tradate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

The peloton rides toward the memorial to aircraft engineer Ermanno Bazzocchi in Tradate

The peloton rides toward the memorial to aircraft engineer Ermanno Bazzocchi in Tradate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy)

Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Dario Cioni hands a banana to Wout Poels

Dario Cioni hands a banana to Wout Poels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Fabio Aru (Astana) at the team car

Fabio Aru (Astana) at the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) claimed victory in Tre Valli Varesine after he pipped Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) with a well-timed sprint at the end of a breathless final lap in Varese.

Nibali sparked the decisive move when he accelerated fiercely on the final climb with a shade under three kilometres to go after his teammate Giovanni Visconti had whittled down the front group with a searing display of pace-making. Only Pinot could follow his rasping attack, and the pair built up what initially seemed set to be a winning advantage over the fragmented chasing group.

Pinot and Nibali never quite succeeded in disappearing from sight, however, with Fabio Aru (Astana) and Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) among those to give chase on the shallow haul towards the finish.

Geniez bided his time until the road flattened out inside the final kilometre, and he managed to bridge across to Nibali and Pinot with a little over 500 metres to go. The leading group expanded to a quarter soon afterwards when they were joined by Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates), but the Italian expended so much energy in closing the gap that he made no impact in the sprint and had to settle for fourth.

Pinot opted to open his sprint from distance but while he managed to hold off Nibali's attempt to overhaul him, he was unable to deny Geniez, who gauged his effort smartly and hit the front inside the final 50 metres to take the honours.

Geniez was full value for his victory in what proved to be a most entertaining start to the final trio of races on the Italian calendar. Nibali, Pinot et al will all hope to be in contention for honours again at Milano-Torino on Thursday and at Il Lombardia on Saturday.

The victory in Varese was Geniez's third of the season and his first since his AG2R La Mondiale team sent him home from the Vuelta a España after he was filmed holding onto a team car.

"It's a great feeling to win a race like this at the end of the season," said Geniez, who has enjoyed racing on Italian roads throughout his career and placed 9th at the 2015 Giro d'Italia.

"We looked at the start list this morning and realised it's a real race, and we said we wanted to win it."

Villella took fifth place, 7 seconds down on the leaders, at the head of a chasing group that comprised Sam Oomen (Sunweb), Giovanni Moscon (Sky) and Aru.

How it unfolded

After a rapid start to proceedings, the early break finally took shape after 40 kilometres, when Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Artem Nych (Gazprom Rusvelo), Ettore Carlini (D'Amico Utensilnord) and Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita) forged clear.

That sextet built up a lead in excess of five minutes before first Bahrain-Merida and then Orica-Scott began to work at the head of the peloton to keep their advantage under control as the race hit the nine laps of the 12.5-kilometre finishing circuit around Varese, which included the climb of Montello and the haul towards the finish by way of Piazzale Libertà.

As the race entered the final 50 kilometres, there was a flurry of counter-attacking, while up front, the unity of the leaders had dissipated, and only Turek, Tonelli and Rubio remained from the early break.

They were joined by counter-attackers Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) and Redi Halilaj (Amore e Vita) with three laps remaining, but the activity of men like Wout Poels (Sky) in the main peloton meant that their advantage now hovered at less than a minute.

After Poels' acceleration on the climb of Montello was snuffed out, Fausto Masnada (Androni-Sidermec) and Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) succeeded in bridging across to the leaders with 20 kilometres remaining.

On the penultimate lap, as Bahrain-Merida began to wind up the pace in the main peloton after a brief respite, Verona opted to try his luck alone, though he took the bell with only the smallest of leads over Poljanski, Halilaj, Masnada, Turek, Tonelli and Rubio, while the bunch was just 20 seconds behind.

The escapees were reeled in with a shade over 8 kilometres remaining after a particularly long stint of pace-making from Visconti, winner of the Giro dell'Emilia at the weekend. The Sicilian remained in situ at the head of the peloton deep into the final lap and his work helped to whittle the peloton down to its bare bones as it tackled the lower slopes of the final climb towards the finish

It was clear, however, that Visconti's labours were on behalf of his fellow Sicilian Nibali, and his attack, though widely expected, was no less ferocious as a result. Only Pinot could match him on the steepest section of the climb, as both men tested one another in something of a dress rehearsal for Il Lombardia.

They would be upstaged, however, by Geniez, who smartly managed his resources on the final climb, and then held his nerve in the tense finale.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:49:08
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:07
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:00:17
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:18
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
15Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
20Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
22Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
27Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:25
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
31Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp0:00:37
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
33Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:45
34Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:06
35Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:08
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Pier Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp0:01:22
42Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:28
44Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
45Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
46Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
48Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
49Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
50Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
52Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
55Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
58Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
59Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
62Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:41
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
65Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
66Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
67Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
68Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:26
69Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
70Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
71Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:47
72Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:51
73Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
75Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:05:08
76Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:05:16
77German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 19020:06:03
78Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
80Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
82Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
83Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
84Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
85Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
86François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
88Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
89Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
90Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
91Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
92Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
93Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
94David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
95Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
99Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
101Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
102Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
103Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
104Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
105Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:07:22
106Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:07:36
107Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:26
108Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFFranco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
DNFSebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNFWinner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
DNFNuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFDavide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFKarl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJosé Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMatteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFSébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
DNFIgor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFOmar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFAmanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFFrancesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
DNFAlessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
DNFStefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
DNFLuca Mozzato (Ita) Italy
DNFLuca Covili (Ita) Italy
DNFAlessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
DNFAndrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDan Craven (Nam) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFLuis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFNicolas Sessler (Bra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
DNFIldar Crcasv (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFDmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFDylan Pace (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFGonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFChristopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFLuis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFSergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDavide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFNicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFPaolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFFederico Canuti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFEttore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFPietro Di Genova (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFFrancesco Petrini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFAngelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFAngelo Vitiello (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFUri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFBesmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFMarco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFFrancesco Mancini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFRiccardo Cenghialta (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
DNFMarco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
DNFSimone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
DNFDonovan Alonso Davila Cespedes (CRc) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
DNFJoao Almeida (Por) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902

