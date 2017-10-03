Geniez wins Tre Valli Varesine
AG2R La Mondiale rider wins photo finish over Pinot, Nibali
Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) claimed victory in Tre Valli Varesine after he pipped Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) with a well-timed sprint at the end of a breathless final lap in Varese.
Nibali sparked the decisive move when he accelerated fiercely on the final climb with a shade under three kilometres to go after his teammate Giovanni Visconti had whittled down the front group with a searing display of pace-making. Only Pinot could follow his rasping attack, and the pair built up what initially seemed set to be a winning advantage over the fragmented chasing group.
Pinot and Nibali never quite succeeded in disappearing from sight, however, with Fabio Aru (Astana) and Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) among those to give chase on the shallow haul towards the finish.
Geniez bided his time until the road flattened out inside the final kilometre, and he managed to bridge across to Nibali and Pinot with a little over 500 metres to go. The leading group expanded to a quarter soon afterwards when they were joined by Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates), but the Italian expended so much energy in closing the gap that he made no impact in the sprint and had to settle for fourth.
Pinot opted to open his sprint from distance but while he managed to hold off Nibali's attempt to overhaul him, he was unable to deny Geniez, who gauged his effort smartly and hit the front inside the final 50 metres to take the honours.
Geniez was full value for his victory in what proved to be a most entertaining start to the final trio of races on the Italian calendar. Nibali, Pinot et al will all hope to be in contention for honours again at Milano-Torino on Thursday and at Il Lombardia on Saturday.
The victory in Varese was Geniez's third of the season and his first since his AG2R La Mondiale team sent him home from the Vuelta a España after he was filmed holding onto a team car.
"It's a great feeling to win a race like this at the end of the season," said Geniez, who has enjoyed racing on Italian roads throughout his career and placed 9th at the 2015 Giro d'Italia.
"We looked at the start list this morning and realised it's a real race, and we said we wanted to win it."
Villella took fifth place, 7 seconds down on the leaders, at the head of a chasing group that comprised Sam Oomen (Sunweb), Giovanni Moscon (Sky) and Aru.
How it unfolded
After a rapid start to proceedings, the early break finally took shape after 40 kilometres, when Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Artem Nych (Gazprom Rusvelo), Ettore Carlini (D'Amico Utensilnord) and Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita) forged clear.
That sextet built up a lead in excess of five minutes before first Bahrain-Merida and then Orica-Scott began to work at the head of the peloton to keep their advantage under control as the race hit the nine laps of the 12.5-kilometre finishing circuit around Varese, which included the climb of Montello and the haul towards the finish by way of Piazzale Libertà.
As the race entered the final 50 kilometres, there was a flurry of counter-attacking, while up front, the unity of the leaders had dissipated, and only Turek, Tonelli and Rubio remained from the early break.
They were joined by counter-attackers Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) and Redi Halilaj (Amore e Vita) with three laps remaining, but the activity of men like Wout Poels (Sky) in the main peloton meant that their advantage now hovered at less than a minute.
After Poels' acceleration on the climb of Montello was snuffed out, Fausto Masnada (Androni-Sidermec) and Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) succeeded in bridging across to the leaders with 20 kilometres remaining.
On the penultimate lap, as Bahrain-Merida began to wind up the pace in the main peloton after a brief respite, Verona opted to try his luck alone, though he took the bell with only the smallest of leads over Poljanski, Halilaj, Masnada, Turek, Tonelli and Rubio, while the bunch was just 20 seconds behind.
The escapees were reeled in with a shade over 8 kilometres remaining after a particularly long stint of pace-making from Visconti, winner of the Giro dell'Emilia at the weekend. The Sicilian remained in situ at the head of the peloton deep into the final lap and his work helped to whittle the peloton down to its bare bones as it tackled the lower slopes of the final climb towards the finish
It was clear, however, that Visconti's labours were on behalf of his fellow Sicilian Nibali, and his attack, though widely expected, was no less ferocious as a result. Only Pinot could match him on the steepest section of the climb, as both men tested one another in something of a dress rehearsal for Il Lombardia.
They would be upstaged, however, by Geniez, who smartly managed his resources on the final climb, and then held his nerve in the tense finale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:49:08
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:07
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|0:00:17
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:00:18
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|20
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|27
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|31
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|0:00:37
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|33
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:45
|34
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:06
|35
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:08
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Pier Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|0:01:22
|42
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:28
|44
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|45
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|48
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|49
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|62
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|65
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|67
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:26
|69
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:47
|72
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:51
|73
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|75
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:05:08
|76
|Miguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|0:05:16
|77
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
|0:06:03
|78
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|84
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|85
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|86
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|89
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|90
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|92
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|93
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|94
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|99
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|101
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|102
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|105
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:22
|106
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:07:36
|107
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:26
|108
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|DNF
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|DNF
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|DNF
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Luca Covili (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Dan Craven (Nam) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|DNF
|Ildar Crcasv (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Dylan Pace (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Federico Canuti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Ettore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Pietro Di Genova (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Francesco Petrini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Angelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Angelo Vitiello (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Francesco Mancini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Riccardo Cenghialta (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
|DNF
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
|DNF
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
|DNF
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
|DNF
|Donovan Alonso Davila Cespedes (CRc) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
|DNF
|Joao Almeida (Por) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1902
